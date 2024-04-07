Your Daily CatScope for April 07, 2024





While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.





Aries

You're feeling less anxious about your feeding time or being allowed outdoors -- in fact, you don't mind waiting around all day if you have to! Your patience reserves have been topped off.





Taurus

Your sweet energy is perfect for getting others to take care of you -- though that's already the case, most likely! It's a good time to make new friends, or just cuddle in a friendly lap for a while.





Gemini

You've got to probe more deeply into the mysteries that surround you -- like why that one noise always precedes meal time, or how it is that the humans disappear for long chunks of time.





Cancer

You've got to deal with lots of people -- and maybe other critters, too -- but instead of freaking out, you don't seem to mind at all! Your good energy is best in groups, so go nuts and enjoy the process.





Leo

You're in for a little embarrassment today, but that is not the worst thing that couple happen to you. In fact, it may knock your big feline ego down a few pegs, which is great for you!



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.





Virgo

Try something new today -- new food, a new game or even sidling up to a new human to see if they've got what it takes to be your friend. Anything is possible with your good energy!





Libra

It's way too easy for you to get yourself caught up in stuff that is somewhat beyond you today, so see if you can just chill out a bit and take things one step at a time. You know you've got all day!





Scorpio

It's one of those rare days when things don't go your way -- so cut your losses and just take a nice long nap! Your energy is perfect for regenerating in silence, or just cuddling with a good friend.





Sagittarius

It's one of those nutty days in which you focus all of your attention on tiny stuff like bugs and motes of dust. The humans shake their heads and wonder about you, but you know how significant it all is!





Capricorn

You get along especially well with young creatures of all species -- even puppies meet with your grudging approval! You've got plenty to teach kids and kittens alike, so play with them for a while.





Aquarius

Try to put some of your big brain to good use today -- you can teach another cat a new trick, or figure out what's really going on with the feeding schedule. One way or another, your brain saves the day!





Pisces

Your sense of propriety is a little put out today, thanks to a trick someone plays on you or an illusion that fades from view. Not sure what to do, you may end up surprising your human pals completely!



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙