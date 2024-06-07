A Dad's Touching Note to His Daughter After a Breakup Goes Viral For All the Right Reasons

Why this dad's relationship advice is so important to see.

Whether kids take it or leave it, parents giving relationship advice to their children seems like a pretty standard part of the parental journey. However, it might not be as common as we thought, at least when it comes to it being the dads dishing out words of wisdom about love and heartache.



A Texas father is drawing attention to that unfortunate truth. He recently went viral after his college-age daughter shared the heartfelt texts he sent her during her breakup.

Fallon Thompson, 20, showed the text messages her dad Scott Thompson sent to her in a sweet TikTok post.

"POV You just got dumped in your driveway and your dad saw the whole thing," Fallon writes alongside screenshots of her dad's thoughtful message to her, aiming to lift her up in an excruciating moment. At the time of writing, the post has 3.4 million likes and has been viewed 18.9 million times.



The older Thompson's advice was genuinely lovely, which is certainly a part of the reason the post was viewed by so many.

"When someone [lets] you know that you are not for them, deal with the pain and hurt with the knowledge that this person just gave you back the most valuable thing in the world - your time," he writes.

The dad also made a beautiful analogy—explaining that while cows run away from storms, prolonging their suffering, bulls charge towards them.

"So be the bull, and lean into your storm, embrace the suck, and let it fill you up," he writes in part. The articulate messages filled with sage advice have been resonating far and wide.

Still, it's not just the beautiful words that seemed to speak to so many, it's the fact that a dad was the one giving such sound and supportive advice to his daughter. Thompson himself said the reaction made him realize that something is missing for a lot of kids.

"I think I'm kind of in shock by the number of people who feel like they don't have someone present in their life that can give them advice like that. And that really hurts my heart," Scott Thompson tells Good Morning America. He went on to say he didn't grow up with a dad in his life, so being present for his kids is now a huge priority.



Unfortunately, not every kid has a parent who is able to communicate on matters of the heart. But generally speaking, moms dishing out relationship advice is more common than dads doing it. Experts say that's because ingrained ideas of masculinity and household roles persist, even as more dads have taken on caretaking roles in recent years.



Maryland-based therapist Nathalie Savell, who specializes in step-parenting therapy, has a deep understanding of how gender roles can impact children.

"Men are culturally trained not to 'go there,'' she tells Parents, in the same way that "women are taught to be caretakers of emotions." She says in her practice she often hears about mothers being the default parent for the most challenging emotional matters.



It's the connection that matters the most, no matter who that connection is coming from, Savell says. At the end of the day, kids just need someone they feel comfortable talking to about the tough stuff. But she also believes that it's important to shift the paradigm.

"Having a male parental figure embody this role and be able to connect in meaningful, emotionally vulnerable ways gives kids a blueprint" of what to expect from men, Savell adds.

It's clear that Fallon Thompson appreciated her dad's words deeply, and they helped on her healing journey. While she probably didn't imagine those words would be read by millions, it goes to show how rarely we get to see a dad opening up in this way.



In the end, a lot more people seemed to need the sage advice, even if it didn't come from their own fathers. Still, perhaps it will inspire more dads to share their hearts with their kids. Because even if their sentiments don't go viral, it's clear how much kids want and need fathers who aren't afraid to dig deep and share their feelings.



