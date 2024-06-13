What do Dads Really Want for Father's Day? Our Readers Weighed In

It turns out dads might want a little more than grilling tools and neckties.

From sharing meals with the family to firing up the grill for a solo steak, to a day full of rituals with the kids to a lazy day in the recliner—the perfect Father's Day can look many different ways. Sure, the idea is to spend the day honoring the dads in your life, but despite any generalizing, not every dad enjoys the same Father's Day festivities.

As a father who's 10 years on the job, I've recognized the day in a variety of ways, while being careful to not let gifts or plans outshine any reflection or appreciation. I've spent some Father's Days leaning into spending time with my two sons, and others taking a step back, and being more to myself. I've been happy to kind of go with the flow and let the day take me wherever it chooses.

With that said, it's important to understand how personality types, previous experience, and expectations can play a big role in what the ideal Father's Day looks like. For some, the idea of fatherhood brings joy, while for others, it can bring about more complicated feelings. Whether or not being the center of attention makes you break out in cold sweats, it's at least good to recognize how you, or the dad in your life, feel most appreciated.

Parents posed the question, "What do dads really want for Father's Day?" to readers on Facebook and Instagram. Responses have run the gamut from expected to surprising, highlighting how nuanced the approach to celebration can really be.

Here are some themes that stand out from what dads and other caregivers had to say.

Hobbies Are at the Head of the Pack

There's nothing wrong with a dad having a good hobby or extracurricular activity. But even better to have a whole day to devote to said hobby—or at least get a great gift that supports it. A number of responses highlight sending dads on camping and fishing trips along with plans to add to specific collections the dads have.

Caregivers say:

"I got my hubby a canopy with weights he can put up when he washes the cars he loves every weekend. It's something he loves to do and does it every weekend through the full sun, humidity or sprinkles."

"My husband doesn't ask for gifts–he just wants to go to the river."

"Legos. The new Lord of the Rings one with the tower of Sauron. It's like over 1000 pieces ...Or I will take the D&D one. Yup, Legos every time!"



Quality Time Isn't Out of the Question

No matter what some might think about dads jumping at the chance to spend Father's Day alone in the man cave, plenty of responders mention being excited to do things with kids and grandkids. Some even note the length of time it's been since they've seen their kids.

Caregivers say:

"Just wanna spend the day with my kids. Don't see em as much as I would like."

"A clean house, no responsibilities, and quality time with my daughter. Maybe dinner and a movie, swimming and barbecue, or golfing, or fishing. Of course, all with my daughter."

"I like a picnic with my daughters and just a simple walk through the park. Just being with them is enough."

One of the Ways to a Dad's Heart is Through His Stomach

When thinking of ways to celebrate, doing so with food is rarely a bad option. Many responders shed light on go-to dishes for Father's Day bonding, whether they're prepped by others or cooked by dad, himself.



Caregivers say:

"Bbq with friends and music is good enough for me."

"Cheeseburger, fries, and a wobbly pop of some sorts."

"Cookies from Upstate Cookie Shack "

Priorities and Perspective Need To Be Present

Participants responded most to those whose answers prioritize intangibles, such as the health and well-being of family members and/or peace in the home.

Caregivers say:

"Happy, healthy, self-confident children."

"Good Health for my family and I!! Nothing more nothing less Amen "

"Nothing but to be able to provide more for my family than what they deserve. Lately it’s been tough but have to stay positive."

And Yes, Some Dads Just Want to Ride Solo

As a solo hotel stay has recently been celebrated as a great Mother's Day gift, solo time as a Father's Day gift doesn't sound so bad, either. A number of responders who value a healthy dose of isolation give a short, simple answer to how the time should be spent.



Caregivers say:

"My husband wants to be left alone so he can watch the US Open."

"Peace and silence for a solid hour, maybe 2. "

"A day of just me, no kids, no wife, no work, no house chores, no car problems, no money problems–just me and peace of mind."

