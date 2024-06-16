Dads participate in annual Father’s Day race at Audubon Park in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fathers, grandfathers and even great-grandfathers got a head start on their day at Audubon Park to enjoy a great run.

“I think this is probably one of the few times of the year you probably get the small child to come and run with you. The rest of the year they are going to sleep in. We have teams like father-daughter, father-son, grandparents,” said President of New Orleans Track Club Roy Lissarrague.

Tip line created for information on Brunett case

For some fathers hitting the track, they say being a father is one of the best things to happen to them. They shared the true meaning of fatherhood and what they’ve instilled in their children.

“Always be positive. Be positive in your heart and soul and outlook on life. She can do anything she wants. That’s my baby girl, said Stan Adams Cewicz.

“To get out there and be a role model, be a leader. It’s very easy to get sucked into a crowd and get drawn away from living a straight path life. I just always wanted that for him and wanted to show him he can achieve that no matter what,” said Roderick Jones.

“It’s the birth is a wonderful experience. To be there for their birth and to watch them grow up and become men like my grandson,” said Dennis McCrory.

Treat Dad to these Father’s Day specials, events in Greater New Orleans

Their children say having their father’s support taught them a lot.

“He taught me how to get stronger and faster. When I was younger, he put me on the football and track team. He also made sure I had my grades and now I am recommended to honors,” said Jayden Jones.

“To always believe in yourself. You may not win it, but you might win it in your heart and that’s what matters. You go ahead and strive for the best and if you can’t reach it, at least you reached for the stars,” said Alexis White.

Strollers could also be seen reaching the finish line, as several new fathers are eager for their toddlers to start walking.

“As soon as she starts walking and talking, I am going to be trying to guide her and make sure she is on the right path we go and every step we take,” said McCrory.

“I just want to give him confidence in himself, that’s it. I want him to feel good about who he is and good out there take those healthy risks make his own mistakes and figure out what he wants. Our job is to make him feel confident,” said Benjamin Bible.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.