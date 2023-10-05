Dad uses wild squirrel to pull out daughter's tooth
Her friends are not going to believe her at school!
Her friends are not going to believe her at school!
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
With Lillard, they’ll have to be a more offensive-minded team. You don’t acquire a player like Lillard, pairing him with Antetokounmpo to make two 30-point scorers and put a muzzle on them.
“Disease X” isn’t an actual disease (yet). But it’s gaining attention online as experts prepare for the next pandemic.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
In January, Goldman Sachs housing economists predicted mortgage rates would land at 6.5% by the end of this year. Now, the firm sees rates running higher — to around 7.1%.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
This week, our old friend Darrell Etherington joins Becca Szkutak to talk with Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas from Acurable. Acurable is a medical device company that makes patient-friendly wearable devices that accurately diagnose and manage respiratory conditions at home. As a career-long academic, Rodriguez-Villegas never intended to be a founder until she learned about how the currently available medical devices made it extremely difficult to detect and treat diseases like sleep apnea and epilepsy.
Specifically, Strange projected that -- in the not-too-distant-future -- “nearly every company” would derive a significant portion of its revenue from financial services. More companies have embedded fintech, specifically payments, into their offerings. Joshua Silver, CEO and founder of Atlanta-based Rainforest, told TechCrunch in an interview that he believes that every software platform wants to embed financial services and embed payments into their offerings.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based program, released its fall and regular-season schedule, highlighting some of the premier young talent coming up and set to hit the NBA in a couple years.