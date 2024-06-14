After my dad died, I quit my job and took a cross-country road trip to recapture our past

One summer after my parents’ divorce, when I was around 8, my dad rented an Airstream near Bryson City, North Carolina, a day’s drive from my home in Florida. This was long before tiny homes and van life were Instagram fodder.

When my two sisters and I agreed to spend a couple of weeks camped out in the RV, west of Asheville in the Nantahala Forest, none of us realized we would be cut off, for the entire vacation, from cable television, which was our version of the internet.

Cartoons were my Saturday morning religion, and I hadn’t understood that to spend time with my father, I would have to renounce it.

“Honey, you can go to Deep Creek after breakfast,” my dad said, trying to divert my attention to the impending joy of floating through the Great Smoky Mountains on an inner tube.

Later that week, he helped us brave the chilly waters of Sliding Rock to slip down a natural water slide, but these thrills didn’t outweigh the lack of (electronic) entertainment.

After our relentless complaining, Dad stuck to amusement park vacations.

When he passed away in June of 2009, I remembered nights in the Airstream, watching through the window as fireflies flickered in the dark woods beyond.

I remembered the peaceful forest, the singing insects and hooting owls, and the creek’s rushing water. I remembered Gin Rummy and Crazy Eights and my dad’s joyful face as he pretended we had outsmarted him again. I remembered luxurious afternoons of reading, with Dad as my dictionary, defining words I didn’t yet know. I remembered his closeness, a tenderness in his touch and tone that came only after a week away from work.

I remembered all these simple pleasures as bits of magic I now dreamed of recovering.

My heart ached, knowing I hadn’t appreciated his version of an ideal family trip. I wondered how he’d decided North Carolina was the spot for our first vacation that didn’t involve roller coasters or artificial water slides. He must have wanted us to experience unsculpted nature outside the highly structured confines of Disney World and Busch Gardens. Perhaps he had grand visions of a naturalistic family holiday in the woods away from modern life’s distractions. Or maybe it was just cheap.

I also remembered his call only months earlier. With his usual calm, he’d said his cancer had metastasized, and he thought he didn’t have long to live.

“I’m not ready,” I said, my voice cracking.

“I’m not ready either, honey, but when your time comes, your time comes,” he said.

“What can I do, Dad?” I asked. “What do you want me to do?”

“I know you’re agnostic,” he said. My father had begun talking to me about his religious and spiritual beliefs in a way he never had when I was young. “But I want you to pray a lot. I want you to do whatever you need to do to calm yourself and make yourself feel better. I want you to be OK.” He stopped short of saying, “when I’m gone.”

In the summer of 2009, his voice saying, “do whatever you need to do,” rang through my mind. I was living in Brooklyn and decided the only way to recover from my grief was to leave my job, cram my belongings into a storage unit and drive across the United States with Reine, my silver and tan shepherd-greyhound mix. I cherished memories of myriad adventures with my father. I’d traveled with Dad to Seattle, Phoenix, Memphis and Montreal, among other places, and this cross-country road trip, a moving meditation that was my version of prayer, would serve as an homage, a way to recapture our past.

After months of planning, I selected Asheville, where my old college friends Rick and Sara had recently moved, as one of my first stops. They’d started a family in what they described as a “sweet little hippie town” in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

On a crisp October morning, I awoke in Asheville at Rick and Sara’s A-frame hideaway surrounded by giant evergreens and quietude, and we prepared for a hike at Graveyard Fields.

“The waterfalls are supposed to be gorgeous,” Sara said.

I happily pulled out boots I’d purchased for precisely the sort of adventure I’d envisioned as I sought to reconnect to the natural world.

Amre Klimchak hiking through a field (Courtesy Amre Klimchak)

As we drove toward the Blue Ridge Parkway, majestic, forested mountains rose on either side. Smudges of fire red, burnt orange and mustard yellow amidst the green reminded me of landscapes I’d watched Bob Ross create on PBS. When I was too young to understand the gulf between Ross’ homey approach and the broader world of art, I would land on “The Joy of Painting” while flipping the channels of my dad’s clunky old color TV at the little two-bedroom apartment he rented after my parents’ divorce.

Back then, mountains didn’t strike me as gorgeous, but after years of existing amidst sun-blocking buildings, the magic of these undulating peaks beneath an endless sky ignited a newfound appreciation for nature’s grandeur. Perhaps my father, born in New York City, was similarly charmed by these mountains after growing up in the shadow of Wall Street.

An impenetrable fog enveloped us as we merged onto the twisting two-lane parkway, and we slowed to a crawl. I remembered my father winding through these mountains on the way to the Airstream. I would close my eyes as we swung past incredibly steep drops with only a flimsy guardrail to protect us from lurching over the side. My old trepidation rose as we snailed through blinding white clouds of vapor.

But as I questioned whether we should abandon our plan, we rolled through a mountain tunnel, and the mists parted. A patchwork of fall color shifted me back into the moment. I’m not in New York anymore. What’s the hurry?

Minutes later, a sign revealed the history of Graveyard Fields, which stretched back hundreds of years. A windstorm had uprooted a spruce forest, leaving roots and trees that rotted into mounds of dirt resembling an old graveyard.

Rick strapped his daughter to his back, and she hung like a contented cherubic elf in her orange hoodie. I leashed Reine, who led us to a paved trail that transported us to another world: a green thicket that canopied a path of burnt orange leaves and low shrubs aglow with crimson.

Soon, we found ourselves at the base of a waterfall. The rush of the river cascading down massive, ragged slabs that appeared as if they might slip off the mountain at any moment reminded me of my long-ago Sliding Rock trip. We eased onto adjacent boulders, perfect perches for rest and reflection. The steady thrum of water splashing into a clear pool lent a peaceful soundtrack to our idyll.

Sara handed their daughter to Rick so she could snap a photo of us. Rick gently placed the baby in his lap.

“Smile!” Sara called.

What a beautiful scene: a father and his child, a woman and her dog, framed by trees with turning leaves ringing a waterfall.

Amre Klimchak with her family at a waterfall (Courtesy Amre Klimchak)

The photo mirrored one of my own with my father when I was only a few months older than their baby. Dad stood behind me on a beach near our Florida home, holding my tiny hands to steady me at the ocean’s edge. I imagined him proud to see me here, revisiting the Blue Ridge Mountains and finding my way to peace without him.

The sun floated westward, bathing us in a golden hue, the water twinkling under its ray. Awe rose in me as the landscape juxtaposed with my awareness that spectacularly impermanent moments like these connected me to my father and our shared past. I could allow my grief to recede by being fully present in the world as I continued to walk through it without him.

