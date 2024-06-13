D-Day returning to Conneaut for 25th year

Jun. 13—By BRIAN HAYTCHER

bhaytcher@starbeacon.com

CONNEAUT — This year and this August mark a pair of landmark anniversaries for the city's D-Day reenactment, as the 80th anniversary of the 1944 Normandy landings, and the 25th anniversary of the start of D-Day Conneaut.

D-Day Ohio Chief Operations Officer Lori McLaughlin said the anniversaries are exciting.

"We're still looking at all three days, the same programming," she said.

The event will take place from Aug. 15-17.

D-Day Conneaut routinely brings thousands of visitors to the city over its three-day span, with re-enactors giving presentations about period topics and re-enactments of battles that took place in the around June 6, 1944.

When the event started, there were different schedules for every day, and admission was unregulated. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the event changed its structure, with free tickets required for the event. In order to ensure visitors did not miss any battles or presentations, the event's schedule was also changed to be largely the same every day, with some small exceptions.

Free tickets were scheduled to go on sale June 6, the anniversary of the D-Day landings. Tickets for free rides in Higgins boats were also scheduled to go on sale at the same time, but they generally sell out quickly.

McLaughlin said the number of tickets will be increased this year.

"We worked with the park on that," she said. "There will be 18,000 tickets available for Thursday, 20,000 for Friday and 22,000 for Saturday. We will be very strict on whether or not people without tickets can get in."

The re-enactment of the Normandy landings have historically started at 3 p.m.

In addition, the event has also hosted re-enactments of battles at Foucarville, La Fiere Bridge and Pegasus Bridge.

The event has historically ended with a USO-style dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Two planes are scheduled to offer rides this year, a C-47 and a B-25.

Since the event transitioned to requiring tickets, many people now park on side-streets around Conneaut Township Park, where the re-enactment takes place. Parking for veterans and the handicapped will be available at Conneaut High School, with a shuttle service to bring people from the school to the park.

This year, the event will have to change how it shuttles people from the school parking lot to the park. D-Day Conneaut previously worked with the Conneaut Area City Schools to have CACS buses shuttle people to and from the park, but the district's insurance company recently informed them they will not be allowed to do so going forward.

"Definitely a curveball, but I did find a company that can rent school buses," McLaughlin said. She said she is working to gather information to get a price for the company.

"We hope donations will come in, understanding that we need to add that to our list of things we need," McLaughlin said.

Parking will be available from along the east side of Day Street, from the intersection with Lake Road north to Erie Street, but there is no shuttle service from that lot.

"Anyone that's agile, we ask them to park there, and of course, there's always street parking, and people [providing] parking in their yards," McLaughlin said.

D-Day Conneaut does accept donations for parking, she said.

Many teams from the Conneaut Area City Schools volunteer at the event, and D-Day makes donations to them when possible, McLaughlin said.

"It's kind of a win-win for everybody, and of course they get their community service hours," she said.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer can visit D-Day Conneaut's website, www.ddayohio.us, where they can find a link to sign up, or they can call McLaughlin directly at 440-812-2501, she said.

"A lot of hands makes light work," she said.