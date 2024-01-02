This Cyclist Ended 2023 by Riding One of the Toughest Climbs in the World—to the Top of a Volcano

What did you do over the holiday break? Because it probably wasn’t as intense as what Larry Warbasse did. The American Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider took on one of the toughest climbs in the world to round out 2023. On December 30, 2023 Warbasse set a new Strava record on the famed sea-to-summit ascent of the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaiʻi.

The ride traditionally starts with a wheel in the ocean at Waikoloa beach, and then climbs continuously for 55-miles to the summit of Mauna Kea, at 13,803 feet above sea level. Warbasse covered the distance in a blistering 4-hours, 59-minutes, and 9-seconds, averaging nearly 12 mph. But that doesn’t tell the full story.

I personally rode this route in 2021—it took me over 8-hours. The first 40-miles involve 7,000 feet of climbing, and then the final 15-miles, also 7,000 feet of climbing. There can also be extreme headwinds—and it’s not unusual to be smacked with rain showers.



There’s a gnarly section of “gravel,” which rides more like very fine powder. Just staying upright takes incredible watts. Walking is usually required. And when you finally hit pavement again, and think everything will be easier, the gradient is so steep that every meter is a battle.

Warbasse took the King of the Mountain (KOM) from retired pro Phil Gaimon, who had held the crown for exactly 7-years. In fact, Warbasse even titled his ride “Sorry Phil” on Strava, as he beat the cookie man by just 15-seconds.



Gaimon posted on Instagram, “I lost my favorite KOM yesterday: Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii. It was New Years Eve 2016, so technically my last day as a pro and super emotional for me.” He went on to say, “There’s so much to share on bikes that’s not races in Europe. I’ve done all kinds of insane rides and this one I think of every day. Someday I’ll get back to do it right (slower).”

Warbasse summarized the ride on his own Instagram account saying, “I’ve been coming to the Big Island for years, but I never attempted to ride up Mauna Kea, it just seemed too hard. But this trip, I figured it was about time to give it a go.

“Let’s just say it was a bit tougher than I expected…once you pass 3000m, you have a 10km gravel section at an average of 12 percent… it’s pretty loose and not entirely rideable without wider tires…at one point I had to walk for a few minutes…and then magically, the gravel turns to pavement again, for the last few km to the summit.”

He compared the final section after the gravel to the last few kilometers of Tre Cime Lavaredo, in the Dolomites of northeastern Italy. Warbasse closed by saying, “Can’t say I’m in a rush to do that one again, but a cool way to finish off 2023.”



