Walmart's 60 absolute best Cyber Monday deals: Massive savings on tech, vacuums, toys and more
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Didn't finish off your holiday shopping on Black Friday? Never fear, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are here! The retailer now has a ton of Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, kitchen gadgets, and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...the list goes on.
Of course, you can save even more if you're a Walmart+ member. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will tack on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. Plus, you get free shipping on every purchase. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Here's a look at our favorite Cyber Monday deals from Walmart.
TVs
Prices for high-quality TVs from trusted brands like Samsung can reach well into the four figures, so you need to jump on amazing deals like this one when they pop up. It's got easy-to-use smart TV capabilities, which are essential. Plus, the 65-inch screen is souped up with tech like Pure Color, HDR, Edge LEDs, and contrast enhancer, which all work together to deliver a crystal-clear picture.
"If you are at all on the fence about this TV, get it. I promise you won't regret it. It is so much TV for the money. Amazing picture," gushed one reviewer.
Check out more deals on TVs below:
Samsung 32-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV, $448 (was $600), walmart.com
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K LED Smart TV, $698 (was $798), walmart.com
TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED QLED Roku Smart TV, $898 (was $1,300), walmart.com
LG 75" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV, $848 (was $948), walmart.com
Sceptre 43" Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U435CV-U, $198 (was $248), walmart.com
Headphones and earbuds
At just $40 (was $70), these Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Headphones are an excellent 'more bang-for-your-buck' pick with the audio quality and features you’d expect from way more expensive models. They’ll also give you a comfortable fit around your head, even if you have a big ol’ melon attached to your shoulders.
"I initially got these for my kids to use with school on the computer," one of over 12,000 five-star reviewers shared. "I think I will buy a cheap pair and be a little selfish and keep these for myself! My husband who is a music guru loves these!"
Check out more headphone deals below:
JBL Endurance JUMP Waterproof Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (was $179), walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Sony WIC200 Wireless In-ear Headphones, $25 (was $33), walmart.com
Mpow 65Hrs Bluetooth Headphones, $20 (was $48), walmart.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $190 (was $350), walmart.com
Video games
Whether you got some hot moves or you're convinced that you have two left feet, Just Dance is an excellent way to test your skills — and settle any scores. It comes with a near-endless number of songs you can bust a move to, plus it's a fun way to break a sweat, too.
"I love this game," a shopper noted. "Play it every day after work! It's been helping me lose weight and you feel the burn. Hands fun!!!"
Check out more video game deals below:
Playstation Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Days Gone (PS4), $20 (was $60), walmart.com
LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4), $13 (was $60), walmart.com
Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 3 (PS4), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Smart home
One of the most satisfying things about smart technology is that a multitude of functions can be combined into one tiny package. Just look at this (steeply!) discounted FitBit smartwatch, which can control your music stations and manage your calendar while monitoring your sleep patterns and heart rate.
In case you thought we were kidding, here's just one reviewer's assessment: "The alarm wakes me up daily; it keeps track of my health. The clock face is customizable...This is everything I was looking for in a smartwatch!"
Check out more smart home deals below:
La Crosse Technology Digital Soluna Sunrise & Sunset LCD Light Alarm Clock, $23 (was $50), walmart.com
RGB Floor Lamp, $71 (was $125), walmart.com
Cricut Joy Machine: DIY, Label Maker and Paper Cutter, $129 (was $149), walmart.com
Wyze Color Bulb (two-pack), $18.50 (was $27), walmart.com
MaxKare Massage Gun, $63 (was $130), walmart.com
FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, $35 (was $50), walmart.com
Vacuums
Hate having to vacuum? Us too. If you've longed for a fancy robot vacuum to take over for you but thought they were much too expensive, we have some great news for you. Eufy is one of the most popular and powerful robovac brands around, and right now it is on sale for 600 percent off. Seriously! It's a savings of over $200!
Not only that, this high-end model comes with boundary mapping and boundary strips. so it knows where to go and where not to. Use the app to schedule cleanings at your leisure.
Just listen to this relatable reviewer: "I love this thing! I have a cat and a dog. PLUS a man and a teenager. I used to sweep, then Swiffer every day. And when I didn't, you could tell. Now, I use this bad boy twice a day and I have more time for other things."
Check out more vacuum deals below:
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum, $177 (was $275), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum, $249 (was $400), walmart.com
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $98 (was $180), walmart.com
Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Reach, Handstick Vaccum Cleaner, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Pure, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $29.50 (was $50), walmart.com
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $249 (was $600), walmart.com
Kitchenware
The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker is one of the best deals during the Cyber Monday sale at Walmart. The Foodi uses ‘TenderCrisp’ technology for a golden finish with speedy results. And when we say speedy, we mean speedy: It cooks up to 75 percent faster than typical air fryers and pressure cookers with less fat and oil than traditional frying. Think of it as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, oven, crisper, grill, broiler and steamer in one.
"You have no idea how many things you can cook in this thing," a shopper shared. "You can make anything from just a bowl of simple steamed rice to a whole roasted chicken to French fries, it is incredible! I personally love the pressure cooker setting the most, it lets me cook my food in half the time."
Check out more kitchenware sales below:
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (was $84), walmart.com
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 25 Piece Ceramic Nonstick Aluminum Easy Clean Cookware Set, $119 (was $159), walmart.com
Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $40 (was $80), walmart.com
Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set, $18 (was $23), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Frontier 5-Piece Non-Stick Aluminum Cookware Set, $45 (was $55), walmart.com
Air Fryer Toaster Oven Family Size Countertop Oven, $145 (was $300), walmart.com
Style
Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend never saw these cubic zirconia stunners that are wrapped in 18k gold. They look like they cost hundreds, if not thousands, more than the $18 price tag! At this price, you can grab a bunch as stocking stuffers.
"They are gorgeous!" a shopper reported. "Completely stunning! Super shining, cute, very expensive look, very lightweight and comfortable to wear! I got a lot of compliments about them!"
Check out more style deals below:
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, $16 (was $136), walmart.com
Free Assembly Women's Corduroy Knit Sweatshirt, $11 (was $22), walmart.com
BAGATELLE.NYC Women's Puff Sleeve Snow Wash Cotton Top, $10 (was $30), walmart.com
Time and Tru Women's Plaid Relaxed Fit Crewneck Sweater, $13 (was $24), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Short Sleeve Pointelle Sweater, $15 (was $28), walmart.com
Time and Tru Women's Horizontal Shaker Sweater, $13 (was $23), walmart.com
Beauty
This hydrating serum is packed with Vitamin C, which helps with a ton of skin care concerns — dullness, uneven skin tone, acne scars and even fine lines. Plus, the antioxidant-rich formula helps protect the skin against environmental aggressors and pollution.
"I love how refreshing this feels on my mature skin!" one shopper noted. "I've used it twice/day for the last 3 to 4 years and won't even entertain replacing it with anything else — I like it that much!"
Check out more beauty deals below:
CHI 1″ Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $40 (was $70), walmart.com
REN Skincare Glyco Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, $27 (was $55), walmart.com
Obagi360 Retinol, $51 (was $69), walmart.com
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Face Moisturizer, $28 (was $52), walmart.com
Bosley BosRevive Color Safe Conditioner, $33 (was $48), walmart.com
CHI Infra Treatment, $18 (was $32), walmart.com
Bedding
This fluffy throw is so much more than just cozy decor to throw on your couch for movie nights — it's actually a heated blanket! Better still, it's machine washable.
"The throw is so soft and comfortable," one shopper noted. "It matches my living room as expected. I especially love the shimmer/shine of the fabric! This was unexpected and a pleasant surprise."
Check out more bedding deals below:
Stearns & Foster Medium Standard Bed Pillows, $45 (was $120), walmart.com
Tempurpedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $35 (was $79), walmart.com
Electric Heated Mattress Pad $76 (was $130), walmart.com
PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Casper Original Pillow, Standard, $58.50 (was $65), walmart.com
Toys
Who doesn't love a box full of Legos? This 484-piece set comes with bricks in a rainbow of colors and sizes that can be transformed into anything you or the kid in your life's heart desires — a town, a bridge, a fort.
"This is a great set to keep at this Grandma's home for my grandkids," one shopper noted. "Lots of size bricks for several kids to play and a nice container to keep them safe from late night barefoot walking. Great bargain."
Check out more toy deals below:
KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen, $99 (was $200), walmart.com
Barbie Chelsea Color Reveal Doll with Confetti Print & 6 Surprises, $7 (was $10), walmart.com
Hover-1 I-200 Hoverboard, $99 (was $138), walmart.com
LOL Surprise Omg Movie Magic Studios With 70+ Surprises, $98 (was $136), walmart.com
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR, $548 (was $648), walmart.com
TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $300 (was $430), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Smart Home:
Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat, $99 (was $169), walmart.com
Google Nest Mini, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Fashion deals:
Lugz Women's Hudson Lace-up Fur-trim Boot, $30 (was $80), walmart.com
Athlux Women's Active French Terry Hoodie, $10 (was $17), walmart.com
Cyn & Luca Women's Plaid Bomber Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, $45 (was $189), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender, $22 (was $42), walmart.com
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set, $87 (was $99), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Foreo LUNA mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser, $90 (was $139), walmart.com
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Hallmart Collectibles 7-Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Allswell Flex Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Antimicrobial Cover, $35 (was $50), walmart.com
Lucid Flex Loft Pillow, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
Toy deals:
Little Tikes Activity Garden Playhouse for Babies Infants Toddlers, $54 (was $90), walmart.com
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Vet Clinic, $33 (was $40), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
10 early Cyber Monday Walmart deals worth your time: Shark, Ninja, Instant Pot and more
Cyber Weekend's best laptop deals, from $109: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and more!
Wayfair's early Cyber Monday sale is epic — save up to 60 percent
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.