Walmart's 60 absolute best Cyber Monday deals: Massive savings on tech, vacuums, toys and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big this Monday. (Photo: Getty)

Didn't finish off your holiday shopping on Black Friday? Never fear, Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are here! The retailer now has a ton of Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, kitchen gadgets, and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...the list goes on.

Of course, you can save even more if you're a Walmart+ member. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, and a quick three-question survey will tack on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. Plus, you get free shipping on every purchase. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Here's a look at our favorite Cyber Monday deals from Walmart.

TVs

When a 65-inch Samsung drops this low, we pounce. (Photo: Walmart)

Prices for high-quality TVs from trusted brands like Samsung can reach well into the four figures, so you need to jump on amazing deals like this one when they pop up. It's got easy-to-use smart TV capabilities, which are essential. Plus, the 65-inch screen is souped up with tech like Pure Color, HDR, Edge LEDs, and contrast enhancer, which all work together to deliver a crystal-clear picture.

"If you are at all on the fence about this TV, get it. I promise you won't regret it. It is so much TV for the money. Amazing picture," gushed one reviewer.

$548 $648 at Walmart

Check out more deals on TVs below:

Headphones and earbuds

Story continues

Treat your ears. (Photo: Walmart)

At just $40 (was $70), these Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Headphones are an excellent 'more bang-for-your-buck' pick with the audio quality and features you’d expect from way more expensive models. They’ll also give you a comfortable fit around your head, even if you have a big ol’ melon attached to your shoulders.

"I initially got these for my kids to use with school on the computer," one of over 12,000 five-star reviewers shared. "I think I will buy a cheap pair and be a little selfish and keep these for myself! My husband who is a music guru loves these!"

$40 $70 at Walmart

Check out more headphone deals below:

Video games

The best way to spend an afternoon with the fam. (Photo: Walmart)

Whether you got some hot moves or you're convinced that you have two left feet, Just Dance is an excellent way to test your skills — and settle any scores. It comes with a near-endless number of songs you can bust a move to, plus it's a fun way to break a sweat, too.

"I love this game," a shopper noted. "Play it every day after work! It's been helping me lose weight and you feel the burn. Hands fun!!!"

$25 $50 at Walmart

Check out more video game deals below:

Smart home

Time to get on the smartwatch bandwagon — this guy's over $80 off. (Photo: Walmart)

One of the most satisfying things about smart technology is that a multitude of functions can be combined into one tiny package. Just look at this (steeply!) discounted FitBit smartwatch, which can control your music stations and manage your calendar while monitoring your sleep patterns and heart rate.

In case you thought we were kidding, here's just one reviewer's assessment: "The alarm wakes me up daily; it keeps track of my health. The clock face is customizable...This is everything I was looking for in a smartwatch!"

$119 $200 at Walmart

Check out more smart home deals below:

Vacuums

An affordable robot vacuum? Dreams do come true. (Photo: Walmart)

Hate having to vacuum? Us too. If you've longed for a fancy robot vacuum to take over for you but thought they were much too expensive, we have some great news for you. Eufy is one of the most popular and powerful robovac brands around, and right now it is on sale for 600 percent off. Seriously! It's a savings of over $200!

Not only that, this high-end model comes with boundary mapping and boundary strips. so it knows where to go and where not to. Use the app to schedule cleanings at your leisure.

Just listen to this relatable reviewer: "I love this thing! I have a cat and a dog. PLUS a man and a teenager. I used to sweep, then Swiffer every day. And when I didn't, you could tell. Now, I use this bad boy twice a day and I have more time for other things."

$144 $350 at Walmart

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchenware

Just think of all the treats you can make with this tool. (Photo: Walmart)

The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker is one of the best deals during the Cyber Monday sale at Walmart. The Foodi uses ‘TenderCrisp’ technology for a golden finish with speedy results. And when we say speedy, we mean speedy: It cooks up to 75 percent faster than typical air fryers and pressure cookers with less fat and oil than traditional frying. Think of it as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, oven, crisper, grill, broiler and steamer in one.

"You have no idea how many things you can cook in this thing," a shopper shared. "You can make anything from just a bowl of simple steamed rice to a whole roasted chicken to French fries, it is incredible! I personally love the pressure cooker setting the most, it lets me cook my food in half the time."

$149 $229 at Walmart

Check out more kitchenware sales below:

Style

These stunning sparklers are just a fraction of their original cost....which itself was nothing compared to how luxe they look. (Photo: Walmart)

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend never saw these cubic zirconia stunners that are wrapped in 18k gold. They look like they cost hundreds, if not thousands, more than the $18 price tag! At this price, you can grab a bunch as stocking stuffers.

"They are gorgeous!" a shopper reported. "Completely stunning! Super shining, cute, very expensive look, very lightweight and comfortable to wear! I got a lot of compliments about them!"

$18 $119 at Walmart

Check out more style deals below:

Beauty

Give your skin-care routine a much-needed boost. (Photo: Walmart)

This hydrating serum is packed with Vitamin C, which helps with a ton of skin care concerns — dullness, uneven skin tone, acne scars and even fine lines. Plus, the antioxidant-rich formula helps protect the skin against environmental aggressors and pollution.

"I love how refreshing this feels on my mature skin!" one shopper noted. "I've used it twice/day for the last 3 to 4 years and won't even entertain replacing it with anything else — I like it that much!"

$35 at Walmart

Check out more beauty deals below:

Bedding

Drape one over a couch, armchair or your bed. (Photo: Walmart)

This fluffy throw is so much more than just cozy decor to throw on your couch for movie nights — it's actually a heated blanket! Better still, it's machine washable.

"The throw is so soft and comfortable," one shopper noted. "It matches my living room as expected. I especially love the shimmer/shine of the fabric! This was unexpected and a pleasant surprise."

$30 $50 at Walmart

Check out more bedding deals below:

Toys

Just think of all the cities and castles you and the kiddos can construct. (Photo: Walmart)

Who doesn't love a box full of Legos? This 484-piece set comes with bricks in a rainbow of colors and sizes that can be transformed into anything you or the kid in your life's heart desires — a town, a bridge, a fort.

"This is a great set to keep at this Grandma's home for my grandkids," one shopper noted. "Lots of size bricks for several kids to play and a nice container to keep them safe from late night barefoot walking. Great bargain."

$24 $35 at Walmart

Check out more toy deals below:

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smart Home:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Toy deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.