Cyber Monday travel deals landed early! Save up to 50% when planning your next trip
We found Cyber Monday deals from Longchamp, Apple, Rockland, American Tourster and more to make your holiday travels so much smoother.
If you're planning to travel for the holidays, there's no better time than Cyber Monday to score stellar sales on everything from carry-on luggage to packing cubes. Yep, the discounts are so good that even sky-high prices on flights won't be able to deter you from jet setting to see relatives or visit cool destinations in 2024.
Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are obviously killing it, plus we found great sales from smaller brands like Away. Replace that ratty old luggage with a spinner suitcase, like this bestselling Samsonite for nearly 50% off and check out this popular American Tourister set and save $100. Ready for takeoff? Please fasten your seatbelts and scroll away!
Best Cyber Monday luggage deals
Breeze through security with this No. 1 bestseller that's nearly 50% off. It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a week's getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”
Nothing says you have your life together quite like a matching set of luggage. More than 1,400 shoppers have gushed about this trio that's a whopping 30% off. Each set comes with three spinner bags that make packing a breeze.
Traveling is hard enough but juggling multiple bags can make security a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bags handle and you're off. Bonus: it's nearly 40% off.
This clever set connects so you can roll all three through the airport piggyback as one unit! Not only that, they have built-in charging ports so you can keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go. Also juicy? You can save nearly $100 right now!
Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has interlocking zippers to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 3-year warranty. We've never seen this brand on sale for this little before.
Away is a standout brand for all the right reasons, and this super safe wheeled bag is no exception. We love that it comes in 9 colors like Olive and Glossy Navy so your bag is sure to standout on the luggage carousel as well. The brand rarely goes on sale, so be sure to take advantage of this 20% discount while you can.
You're basically getting two bags in one with this purchase. It's the perfect tidy size for a weekend away, but unzip its surrounding zipper and it expands by two inches, allowing you to pack a few more options in case your trip gets extended or you do too much souvenir shopping. Bonus: It's over 50% off right now — aka, the lowest it's been this fall. Another bonus: Dig that gorgeous purple!
Another popular Samsonite option that's on super sale, this 24-inch bag boasts TSA-approved combination locks that will keep all your stuff safe and secure, a telescopic handle and multi-directional spinner wheels. But what really sets it apart is its aforementioned expandability — and the fact that it's over 30% off.
This five-piece set comes with practically every type of luggage you may need. Along with three spinner suitcases, you'll also get an oversized tote and a toiletry bag at a steep discount.
Best Cyber Monday travel accessory deals
Made from cushy yet supportive memory foam to keep your neck in place rather than falling forward or to the side — which can result in a lot of strain and pain. It also has an adjustable rope lock so you can customize the fit to suit your neck size and comfort preferences. Down to just $14, snagging this no. 1 bestseller before your next trip is a no-brainer.
There are wallets, and then there are wallets. This incredibly popular pick falls into the latter category. Nearly 36,000 shoppers love this option for traveling. Its slim design takes up minimal space, it has numerous slots to hold all your credit cards, IDs and cash and it boasts RFID-blocking capabilities to prevent pickpockets from stealing your info. See what we mean?
With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts.
This sleek travel jewelry box made Oprah’s Favorite Things List back in 2022, and it’s on sale right now for just $20. “Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase. This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets, and necklaces. And it’s small enough to stash in your purse,” said the media mogul about the accessory.
Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube. This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes.
You can bring all your favorite toiletries thanks to this travel-size bottle set. The four mini bottles fit inside a cute carrying case that won't take up a lot of space (and will prevent any unwanted leaks and spills). Plus, the set comes with labels so you'll know exactly what's inside each bottle.
Another travel must are compression socks. These boast a compression of 20-30mmHg, which helps increase blood flow to alleviate swelling and leg pain. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps feet nice and dry, and shoppers say they stay in place even during long overnight flights, so there’s no need to constantly pull them up. Even better, they’re 40% off.
You'll never be bored on a flight again. This clever phone mount attaches to the tray in front of you, so you can watch all the movies and tv shows you've downloaded on your phone. The holder can be adjusted to multiple angles to find the right viewing angle and it's compatible with a wide range of phone sizes, from the iPhone Mini to the Samsung Note 20 Plus.
Looking for a way to be more comfortable when you're sitting in economy? Thousands of shoppers say this foot hammock will do the trick! Just strap the hammock around your tray table and you'll have a cushioned place to rest your feet, which will help take the pressure off your lower back, relieve stiff legs and keep you more comfortable throughout the flight. Give it a try for yourself and snag one while it's 44% off.
The oversized travel version of this Kate Middleton-loved bag is rarely on sale but you can scoop it up for 33% off. It has a detachable padded shoulder strap and durable top handles that make it super comfortable to carry around. Perhaps best of all, it folds down to a super compact size when not in use.
Best Cyber Monday travel tech deals
Once you start using Apple AirTags to keep tabs on checked luggage while traveling, you'll never hop on a plane without them again. These tiny trackers use Apple's Find My network to help you locate missing luggage — even if it winds up across the country. Speaking of staying on track: This 4-pack of AirTags is only $80.
If you’ve ever had your phone die while traveling, you don't want a rerun of that experience. A portable charger is the solution. This tiny gadget barely takes up any space in your bag, plus it has pass-through technology so you can recharge the device and your phone at the same time.
AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $60 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. One happy shopper raved, "As someone who travels frequently for work, I rely on my headphones to help me tune out the world during long flights. So when I took my new AirPods Pro 2 on a cross-country plane trip, they were truly put to the test — and they passed with flying colors. The adjustable active noise cancellation was a travel game-changer. It blocked out the loud plane engines and crying babies to create my own peaceful bubble in the sky. The transparency mode allowed me to tune back into cabin announcements when needed."
The Fire HD 10 comes with 32GB of storage and gives you easy access to all of your favorite applications. It has a battery life of up to 12 hours and it lets you split the screen to show two compatible apps like Facebook Messenger and Prime Video at once. Bonus: it’s half off.
Sony says the WH-CH720N headphones are their lightest over-the-ear headphones ever. Even more impressive? They deliver up to 35 hours per charge, and a three-minute juice boost results in a full hour of playback. This is a mega-low price that we haven't seen since Prime Day. It's definitely a fantastic deal if you want to snatch up a great pair of headphones.
These speedy, popular, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets and more. A single Loveledi power bank currently goes for $19, so getting two for $20 is just ridiculous — only $10 apiece.
With smart controls on par with Apple's version, a water-resistant build and a case that's designed to fit comfortably in your pocket, these buds are the whole package. ot only feel comfy-cozy but also boast some special features, such as superfast charging and easy pairing. Plus, Amazon has slashed the sale price to just $17.
With a new display, features like Fall and Crash Detection, and the powerful S9 chip driving it all, this is one of the most powerful Apple Watches yet. Since this is a recent release, there haven't been a lot of sales worth mentioning yet — in fact, this is the first. As a result, this is one of the lowest prices at which we've ever seen this watch.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.