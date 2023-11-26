Cyber Monday travel deals landed early! Save up to 50% when planning your next trip

This is your captain speaking: please give your full attention to these amazing deals on travel essentials. Over and out.

If you're planning to travel for the holidays, there's no better time than Cyber Monday to score stellar sales on everything from carry-on luggage to packing cubes. Yep, the discounts are so good that even sky-high prices on flights won't be able to deter you from jet setting to see relatives or visit cool destinations in 2024.

Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are obviously killing it, plus we found great sales from smaller brands like Away. Replace that ratty old luggage with a spinner suitcase, like this bestselling Samsonite for nearly 50% off and check out this popular American Tourister set and save $100. Ready for takeoff? Please fasten your seatbelts and scroll away!

Best Cyber Monday luggage deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $146 $270 Save $124 Breeze through security with this No. 1 bestseller that's nearly 50% off. It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a week's getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!” $146 at Amazon

Rockland Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set $49 $80 Save $31 Traveling is hard enough but juggling multiple bags can make security a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bags handle and you're off. Bonus: it's nearly 40% off. $49 at Amazon

DELSEY Delsey Paris Comete 3.0 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage $80 $140 Save $60 Not only does this sleek carry-on fit the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. Security a concern? This sturdy case has interlocking zippers to keep your stuff secure and comes with a 3-year warranty. We've never seen this brand on sale for this little before. $80 at Walmart

Away Away Carry-on $220 $275 Save $55 Away is a standout brand for all the right reasons, and this super safe wheeled bag is no exception. We love that it comes in 9 colors like Olive and Glossy Navy so your bag is sure to standout on the luggage carousel as well. The brand rarely goes on sale, so be sure to take advantage of this 20% discount while you can. $220 at Away

Rockland Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-on Spinner $67 $140 Save $73 You're basically getting two bags in one with this purchase. It's the perfect tidy size for a weekend away, but unzip its surrounding zipper and it expands by two inches, allowing you to pack a few more options in case your trip gets extended or you do too much souvenir shopping. Bonus: It's over 50% off right now — aka, the lowest it's been this fall. Another bonus: Dig that gorgeous purple! $67 at Amazon

Samsonite Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $151 $240 Save $89 Another popular Samsonite option that's on super sale, this 24-inch bag boasts TSA-approved combination locks that will keep all your stuff safe and secure, a telescopic handle and multi-directional spinner wheels. But what really sets it apart is its aforementioned expandability — and the fact that it's over 30% off. $151 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday travel accessory deals

napfun Napfun Neck Pillow $14 $22 Save $8 Made from cushy yet supportive memory foam to keep your neck in place rather than falling forward or to the side — which can result in a lot of strain and pain. It also has an adjustable rope lock so you can customize the fit to suit your neck size and comfort preferences. Down to just $14, snagging this no. 1 bestseller before your next trip is a no-brainer. $14 at Amazon

Travelambo Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 There are wallets, and then there are wallets. This incredibly popular pick falls into the latter category. Nearly 36,000 shoppers love this option for traveling. Its slim design takes up minimal space, it has numerous slots to hold all your credit cards, IDs and cash and it boasts RFID-blocking capabilities to prevent pickpockets from stealing your info. See what we mean? $8 at Amazon

MATEIN Matein Carry on Backpack $32 $52 Save $20 With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts. $32 at Amazon

Veken Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes $17 $30 Save $13 Looking for a way to stay more organized while you travel? Look to the cube. This 8-piece set, an Amazon's Choice, features compressible cubes of various sizes. But wait, there's more! It also comes with a shoe bag, a cosmetics case, an accessory bag, an underwear bag and a drawstring bag that you can use for dirty clothes. $17 at Amazon

TiokMc TiokMc Travel Size Bottle Set $15 $26 Save $11 You can bring all your favorite toiletries thanks to this travel-size bottle set. The four mini bottles fit inside a cute carrying case that won't take up a lot of space (and will prevent any unwanted leaks and spills). Plus, the set comes with labels so you'll know exactly what's inside each bottle. $15 at Walmart

SB SOX SB Sox Compression Socks (20-30mmHg) $15 $25 Save $10 Another travel must are compression socks. These boast a compression of 20-30mmHg, which helps increase blood flow to alleviate swelling and leg pain. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps feet nice and dry, and shoppers say they stay in place even during long overnight flights, so there’s no need to constantly pull them up. Even better, they’re 40% off. $15 at Amazon

Perilogics Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount $9 $18 Save $9 You'll never be bored on a flight again. This clever phone mount attaches to the tray in front of you, so you can watch all the movies and tv shows you've downloaded on your phone. The holder can be adjusted to multiple angles to find the right viewing angle and it's compatible with a wide range of phone sizes, from the iPhone Mini to the Samsung Note 20 Plus. $9 at Amazon

BASIC CONCEPTS Airplane Foot Hammock $15 $27 Save $12 Looking for a way to be more comfortable when you're sitting in economy? Thousands of shoppers say this foot hammock will do the trick! Just strap the hammock around your tray table and you'll have a cushioned place to rest your feet, which will help take the pressure off your lower back, relieve stiff legs and keep you more comfortable throughout the flight. Give it a try for yourself and snag one while it's 44% off. $15 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday travel tech deals

Apple Apple AirTag 4 Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Once you start using Apple AirTags to keep tabs on checked luggage while traveling, you'll never hop on a plane without them again. These tiny trackers use Apple's Find My network to help you locate missing luggage — even if it winds up across the country. Speaking of staying on track: This 4-pack of AirTags is only $80. $80 at Amazon

Pxwaxpy Pxwaxpy Small Portable Charger $13 $33 Save $20 with coupon If you’ve ever had your phone die while traveling, you don't want a rerun of that experience. A portable charger is the solution. This tiny gadget barely takes up any space in your bag, plus it has pass-through technology so you can recharge the device and your phone at the same time. Save $20 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro $190 $249 Save $59 AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $60 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. One happy shopper raved, "As someone who travels frequently for work, I rely on my headphones to help me tune out the world during long flights. So when I took my new AirPods Pro 2 on a cross-country plane trip, they were truly put to the test — and they passed with flying colors. The adjustable active noise cancellation was a travel game-changer. It blocked out the loud plane engines and crying babies to create my own peaceful bubble in the sky. The transparency mode allowed me to tune back into cabin announcements when needed." $190 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $75 $150 Save $75 The Fire HD 10 comes with 32GB of storage and gives you easy access to all of your favorite applications. It has a battery life of up to 12 hours and it lets you split the screen to show two compatible apps like Facebook Messenger and Prime Video at once. Bonus: it’s half off. $75 at Amazon

Sony Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones $98 $150 Save $52 Sony says the WH-CH720N headphones are their lightest over-the-ear headphones ever. Even more impressive? They deliver up to 35 hours per charge, and a three-minute juice boost results in a full hour of playback. This is a mega-low price that we haven't seen since Prime Day. It's definitely a fantastic deal if you want to snatch up a great pair of headphones. $98 at Amazon

LOVELEDI Loveledi Portable-Charger-Power-Bank $25 $36 Save $11 These speedy, popular, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets and more. A single Loveledi power bank currently goes for $19, so getting two for $20 is just ridiculous — only $10 apiece. $25 at Amazon

ZIUTY Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 With smart controls on par with Apple's version, a water-resistant build and a case that's designed to fit comfortably in your pocket, these buds are the whole package. ot only feel comfy-cozy but also boast some special features, such as superfast charging and easy pairing. Plus, Amazon has slashed the sale price to just $17. $17 at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch $329 $399 Save $70 With a new display, features like Fall and Crash Detection, and the powerful S9 chip driving it all, this is one of the most powerful Apple Watches yet. Since this is a recent release, there haven't been a lot of sales worth mentioning yet — in fact, this is the first. As a result, this is one of the lowest prices at which we've ever seen this watch. $329 at Amazon

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.