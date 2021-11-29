We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cyber Monday sales are finally here! We've pulled together the greatest sales from across the web to bring you the motherlode of top deals, all in one place. No need to keep multiple tabs open; we have all the best discounts right here. We promise, there are plenty of options to please everyone on your gift list, well below budget — and everything on your own personal wish list at eye-popping prices.

From tech to cookware, bedding to footwear, we’ve got the stellar steals to kick off your holiday shopping in style and save you lots of dough. So get comfy, and get ready to check some names off your list. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals across the Internet.

Tech

Amazon

Grab this top-rated tablet for half off. (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been mulling over replacing your TV, investing in a new soundbar, or finally getting your hands on a brand new tablet, Amazon is a great place to look. The e-retail behemoth has plenty of tech goodies to grab this Cyber Monday but some of the biggest discounts are among Amazon's very own devices, like Kindles, Alexa assistants and more. One particularly excellent find? A brand new Fire HD tablet, on sale for 50 percent off.

$75 $150 at Amazon

Other incredible deals:

Best Buy

Score a 55-inch screen for just $300. (Photo: Best Buy)

Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to Cyber Monday steals and deals! The retailer is offering discounts on all things tech, from cell phones to gaming, but one of the biggest discounts (over 45 percent off!) is on this gorgeous 55" Insignia Smart TV.

$300 $550 at Best Buy

Other prime picks:

Target

These hybrid headphones will be by your side(s) for years to come. (Photo: Target)

While Target has no shortage of electronics deals across the board, the biggest sales can be found among headphones and earbuds. One can't miss markdown: Bose's QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, which are 40 percent off in both silver and black.

$180 $300 at Target

Other incredible discounts:

Walmart

A top-rated Samsung TV for $50 off? Say no more. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart is always a treasure trove of excellent deals, though the retailer is really pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday. Keep an eye out for TVs, computers and tablets. One can't-miss discount? This incredible Samsung Crystal UHD TV, which is on sale for 50 bucks off.

$398 $448 at Walmart

Other incredible deals:

Home

Home Depot

Don't sleep on this mattress sale. (Photo: Home Depot)

Need a new mattress? Home Depot has a ton on sale, though this Lucid foam mattress is arguably the biggest steal of the bunch, at a ridiculous 64 percent off. Don't miss out on the tools, either, as the retailer has a ton marked down for the holiday.

$249 $699 at Home Depot

Other can't-miss deals include:

HSN

Don't forget about your floors! (Photo: HSN)

Have family coming over for the holidays? HSN has a ton of deals on domestic decor, bedding and vacuums. (And why not? It is the Home Shopping Network, after all). One peerless pick? This Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System, which is on sale for $90 (was $140). And, oh yeah: If you're a first-time shopper, don't forget to take an extra $20 off with code HSN2021.

$90 $140 at HSN

Other excellent deals:

Kohl's

Tackle pet hair in a snap. (Photo: Kohl's)

If you're still thinking about investing in a robot vac, now is the time — Olde King Kohl's got several excellent models on sale, starting with this reviewer-beloved Hoover PowerScrub, on sale for $150 (down from $250). Other steals can be found among home decor, kitchen essentials and all things floor care.

$150 $250 at Kohl's

More great deals:

Lowe's

Save 50 percent on your smartest new friend. (Photo: Lowe's)

Whether you're in the market for a new smart-home assistant, home improvement items or just something to pretty up your place, make sure to check out Lowe's. If it's something used in, on or around your abode, it's probably on sale — and one can't miss markdown is on the Google Nest Mini, which is half off at just $25. It'll change your life...and make a great gift too.

$25 $49 at Lowe's

Other can't-miss discounts:

QVC

Just think of all the holiday dinners you can make (and all the money you can save). (Photo: QVC)

QVC is a reliable source for deals year-round, but the retailer is especially bringing them this Cyber Monday. Keep an eye out for sales on kitchen essentials, vacuums and small appliances. One of the biggest markdowns is on this PowerXL Smokeless Grill (on sale for $70, was $110), which lets you bring the char and smoky flavor you love indoors (sans the smoke). Make sure to use code HOLIDAY if you're a first-time QVC shopper, and you'll score an additional $15 off.

$70 $110 at QVC

Other can't-miss deals:

Wayfair

Score a brand new mattress for 61 percent off. (Photo: Wayfair)

You'll really be missing out if you don't check out Wayfair's behemoth of a sale. Make sure to check out on-sale furniture and rugs, and don't forget the bedding, too! Case in point: This memory-foam mattress, which is on sale for a ridonculous 62 percent off!

$380 $1,000 at Wayfair

Other massive discounts:

Style

Adidas

Run, don't walk to snag these sales...so you can run in comfort. (Photo: Adidas)

Adidas is a go-to for sneakers for a reason: their shoes are known for their quality, versatility and a deep-rooted connection to the upper echelons of the sports world. Now is the perfect time to score up to 50 percent off their kicks. Our faves? These Stan Smiths, now just $55 with promo code CYBERDEAL (were $90).

$55 $90 at Adidas

Other essential discounts:

Amazon Fashion

Jazz up any outfit in a variety of cozy colors. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon is, of course, the place where you can get just about everything...and that includes a wide array of styles, including a ton of fashion categories on sale this week! For the approaching winter months, you can look forward to saving up to 46 percent off sweaters, including our favorite cozy cardi, the Folunsi Women’s Long Knit Sweater Duster Cardigan (on sale starting at $21, was $50).

$21 $50 at Amazon

Other can't-miss deals:

Up to 48 percent off sports bras — Top Pick: Double Couple Sports Bra (on sale starting at $8, was $13)

Up to 52 percent off sleepwear — Top Pick: Ekouaer Sleepwear Womens Chemise Nightgown (on sale starting at $12, was $25)

Up to 50 percent off shoes— Top Pick: Hush Puppies Women's Seasonal Mazin Cayto Ankle Boot (on sale starting at $49, was $100)

Coach Outlet

Tote some top savings today. (Photo: Coach Outlet)

Coach is all about great style that's crafted to last, and with incredible deals this week at Coach Outlet, you'll be able to save big on the trendiest favorites. That includes up to 60 percent off the famous Coach bags, like the iconic City Tote In Signature Canvas (on sale for $105 with coupon, was $350).

$105 with coupon (applied at checkout; was $350) at Coach Outlet

Other amazing sales:

Kate Spade

Save big on the trendiest picks from Kate Spade! (Photo: Kate Spade)

Add a dash of polished sophistication and modern style to your wardrobe ahead of Cyber Monday with the fabulous Kate Spade holiday sale, featuring up to 50 percent off handbags and just about everything else. Need some inspo? Get a gander at the Kate Spade Bradley Medium Crossbody (on sale for $114 with code BLACKFRIYAY; was $228).

$114 $228 at Kate Spade

Other fab deals:

Macy's

Snuggle up to amazing savings. (Photo: Macy's)

Snuggle season is upon us, and Macy's can be relied on to keep us covered with great sales this week. "The world's greatest department store" stocks scads of favorite brands to keep us feeling fashionable throughout the upcoming chilly days. At Macy's Cyber Monday sale, you can score up to 50 percent off Columbia products, including our pick the Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (on sale for $30, was $60).

$30 $60 at Macy's

Other excellent savings:

Nike

On your mark, get set...save! (Photo: Nike)

When it comes to saving big on shoes this day of sales, take a tip from the world-famous Nike motto and "just do it!" Over at Nike you can snag up to 50 percent off shoes plus an extra 20 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY. Our fave? The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus sneakers (on sale for $73 with code; was $120).

$91 $120 at Nike

Other stellar sales:

Nordstrom

Prepare to score cold-weather favorites at super-hot prices. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Looking to stay on top of what's next in fashion? Nordstorm is definitely the place to start, and thanks to their Cyber Monday sales, you'll be able to fill your shopping cart at a fraction of the price, including deals on women's clothing of up to 72 percent off, like the stylish Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater (on sale for $46, was $79).

$46 $79 at Nordstrom

Other awesome discounts:

Nordstrom Rack

Feels like a slipper, protects like a boot. It's the best of both cozy worlds! (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Style always meets savings at Nordstrom Rack! We've collected some faves, including up to 50 percent off cold weather essentials like the classic Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot on sale for $80 (was $145)!

$80 $145 at Nordstrom Rack

Other can't-miss deals:

Zappos

Savings that'll make you say "UGG...this is awesome!" (Photo: Zappos)

If you want to keep your toesies cozy this winter, Zappos has discounted great options for just about everyone today! We like the UGG Yose Zip boots, starting at $91 (was $140 in white) for an awesome 65 percent savings off this classic brand.

$91 $140 at Zappos

Other big sales:

Beauty

Amazon Beauty

Savings to make you smile...there's nothing better. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has ton of amazing beauty deals launching bit by bit today, and one that made us go "OMG" was their up-to-50-percent-off powered toothbrushes and teeth-whitening kits from Oral-B, AuraGlow, Crest and more! There's nothing like a bright and brilliant smile to make you feel confident, and if yours needs a little extra shine, we recommend this magical kit that's over half off: AuraGlow Deluxe Home Teeth Whitening Kit, LED Light, on sale for $28.50 with on-page coupon (was $60).

$28.50 $60 at Amazon

Other essential discounts:

Sephora

Learn the naked truth on the best in makeup sales. (Photo: Sephora)

Sephora has about the widest variety of top beauty products on the market today, and whenever they have a big sale, the internet tends to go into a tizzy! Hit the savings before the rest with our recommendations, which include stylista-favorite brand Urban Decay at up to 50 percent off. Looking for a place to start? We suggest their classic Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette (on sale for $27, was $53) for a variety of shadows that'll complement (and compliment) just about any pair of peepers.

$27 $54 at Sephora

Other amazing deals:

