It's the Cyber Monday sale motherload: The 85+ best deals on the internet
Cyber Monday sales are finally here! We've pulled together the greatest sales from across the web to bring you the motherlode of top deals, all in one place. No need to keep multiple tabs open; we have all the best discounts right here. We promise, there are plenty of options to please everyone on your gift list, well below budget — and everything on your own personal wish list at eye-popping prices.
From tech to cookware, bedding to footwear, we’ve got the stellar steals to kick off your holiday shopping in style and save you lots of dough. So get comfy, and get ready to check some names off your list. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals across the Internet.
Tech
Amazon
If you've been mulling over replacing your TV, investing in a new soundbar, or finally getting your hands on a brand new tablet, Amazon is a great place to look. The e-retail behemoth has plenty of tech goodies to grab this Cyber Monday but some of the biggest discounts are among Amazon's very own devices, like Kindles, Alexa assistants and more. One particularly excellent find? A brand new Fire HD tablet, on sale for 50 percent off.
Other incredible deals:
Up to 45 percent off TVs — Top Pick: 55-inch TCL Smart Android TV (on sale for $330, was $600)
Up to 60 percent off soundbars — Top Pick: VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar (on sale for $70, was $100)
Up to 39 percent off Apple devices — Top Pick: Apple Watch Series 5 (on sale for $459, was $749).
Best Buy
Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to Cyber Monday steals and deals! The retailer is offering discounts on all things tech, from cell phones to gaming, but one of the biggest discounts (over 45 percent off!) is on this gorgeous 55" Insignia Smart TV.
Other prime picks:
Up to 51 percent off headphones and earbuds — Top Pick: Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (on sale for $170, was $350)
Up to 50 percent off video games — Top Pick: Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (on sale for $40, was $60)
Up to 50 percent off smart home devices: Top Pick: Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle (on sale for $400, was $600)
Target
While Target has no shortage of electronics deals across the board, the biggest sales can be found among headphones and earbuds. One can't miss markdown: Bose's QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, which are 40 percent off in both silver and black.
Other incredible discounts:
Up to 23 percent off Apple devices— Top Pick: Apple AirPods Pro (on sale for $190, was $250)
Up to 43 percent off smart-home devices — Top Pick: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device (on sale for $35, was $55)
Up to 33 percent off TVs — Top Pick: Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD TV (on sale for $700, was $800)
Walmart
Walmart is always a treasure trove of excellent deals, though the retailer is really pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday. Keep an eye out for TVs, computers and tablets. One can't-miss discount? This incredible Samsung Crystal UHD TV, which is on sale for 50 bucks off.
Other incredible deals:
Up to 38 percent off laptops — Top Pick: this ASUS VivoBook for $349 (was $489)
Up to 47 percent off home theater — Top Pick: RCA 720p LCD/LED Home Theater Projector (on sale for $119, was $139)
Up to 39 percent off TVs — Top Pick: Sceptre 43" Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U435CV-U, (on sale for $198 (was $248)
Home
Home Depot
Need a new mattress? Home Depot has a ton on sale, though this Lucid foam mattress is arguably the biggest steal of the bunch, at a ridiculous 64 percent off. Don't miss out on the tools, either, as the retailer has a ton marked down for the holiday.
Other can't-miss deals include:
Up to 50 percent off tools: Top Pick: M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (on sale for $599, was $1,200)
Up to $200 off fireplaces — Top Pick: Traditional Rustic Farmhouse Electric Fireplace TV Stand (on sale for $250, was $369)
Up to 62 percent off paint sprayers — Top Pick: FlexSpray HVLP Paint Sprayer (on sale for $199, was $520)
HSN
Have family coming over for the holidays? HSN has a ton of deals on domestic decor, bedding and vacuums. (And why not? It is the Home Shopping Network, after all). One peerless pick? This Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System, which is on sale for $90 (was $140). And, oh yeah: If you're a first-time shopper, don't forget to take an extra $20 off with code HSN2021.
Other excellent deals:
Up to 50 percent off vacuums and floorcare — Top Pick: Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum (on sale for $110, was $120)
Up to 33 percent off bedding — Top Pick: Concierge Collection Corduroy to Sherpa Comforter Set (on sale for $60, was $84)
Up to 56 percent off kitchen items — Top Pick: Wolfgang Puck 10-piece High Carbon Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (on sale for $25, was $57)
Kohl's
If you're still thinking about investing in a robot vac, now is the time — Olde King Kohl's got several excellent models on sale, starting with this reviewer-beloved Hoover PowerScrub, on sale for $150 (down from $250). Other steals can be found among home decor, kitchen essentials and all things floor care.
More great deals:
Up to 60 percent off home decor — Top Pick: Harbortown Linear Wall Shelf 4-piece Set (on sale for $24 with coupon, was $60)
Up to 47 percent off kitchen items — Top Pick: J.A. Henckels International Elan Self-Sharpening 14-pc. Knife Block Set (on sale for $192, was $300)
Up to 57 percent off cleaning essentials — Top Pick: Shark APEX DuoClean with Zero-M Self-Cleaning Brushroll Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (on sale for $390, was $470)
Lowe's
Whether you're in the market for a new smart-home assistant, home improvement items or just something to pretty up your place, make sure to check out Lowe's. If it's something used in, on or around your abode, it's probably on sale — and one can't miss markdown is on the Google Nest Mini, which is half off at just $25. It'll change your life...and make a great gift too.
Other can't-miss discounts:
Up to 50 percent off smart home devices — Top Pick: Lenovo Smart Clock (on sale for $40, was $80)
Up to half off tools — Top Pick: DeWalt 2-Tool Combo Kit (on sale for $149, was $229)
Up to 35 percent off appliances — Top Pick: Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer (on sale for $494, was $599)
QVC
QVC is a reliable source for deals year-round, but the retailer is especially bringing them this Cyber Monday. Keep an eye out for sales on kitchen essentials, vacuums and small appliances. One of the biggest markdowns is on this PowerXL Smokeless Grill (on sale for $70, was $110), which lets you bring the char and smoky flavor you love indoors (sans the smoke). Make sure to use code HOLIDAY if you're a first-time QVC shopper, and you'll score an additional $15 off.
Other can't-miss deals:
Up to 44 percent off small appliances — Top Pick: KitchenAid 13-cup Food Processor Plus with Dicing Kit (on sale for $195, was $265)
Up to 48 percent off kitchen essentials — Top Pick: LocknLock 13-Pc Multi-Function Nestable Storage Set with Handle (on sale for $28, was $39)
Up to 45 percent off floor care — Top Pick: EyeVac Home Touchless Sensor Activated Vacuum (on sale for $80 (was $114)
Wayfair
You'll really be missing out if you don't check out Wayfair's behemoth of a sale. Make sure to check out on-sale furniture and rugs, and don't forget the bedding, too! Case in point: This memory-foam mattress, which is on sale for a ridonculous 62 percent off!
Other massive discounts:
Up to 80 percent off area rugs — Top Pick: Corum Abstract Black/Ivory Area Rug (on sale for $43, was $120)
Up to 80 percent off bedding — Top Pick: Tetbury 20000 Thread Count Sheet Set (on sale for $20, was $99)
Up to 65 percent off kitchen items — Top Pick: Rachael Ray Hard Enamel 14 Piece Aluminum Cookware Set (on sale for $82, was $300)
Style
Adidas
Adidas is a go-to for sneakers for a reason: their shoes are known for their quality, versatility and a deep-rooted connection to the upper echelons of the sports world. Now is the perfect time to score up to 50 percent off their kicks. Our faves? These Stan Smiths, now just $55 with promo code CYBERDEAL (were $90).
Other essential discounts:
Up to 50 percent off hoodies & sweaters — Top Pick: Adidas Loungewear Essentials Logo Fleece Hoodie (on sale for $25, was $50)
Up to 50 percent off hats — Top Pick: Adidas x Zoe Saldana Beanie (on sale for $15, was $24)
Up to 50 percent off tees — Top Pick: Adidas Aeroready Designed to Move Sport Tee (on sale for $18, was $22)
Amazon Fashion
Amazon is, of course, the place where you can get just about everything...and that includes a wide array of styles, including a ton of fashion categories on sale this week! For the approaching winter months, you can look forward to saving up to 46 percent off sweaters, including our favorite cozy cardi, the Folunsi Women’s Long Knit Sweater Duster Cardigan (on sale starting at $21, was $50).
Other can't-miss deals:
Up to 48 percent off sports bras — Top Pick: Double Couple Sports Bra (on sale starting at $8, was $13)
Up to 52 percent off sleepwear — Top Pick: Ekouaer Sleepwear Womens Chemise Nightgown (on sale starting at $12, was $25)
Up to 50 percent off shoes— Top Pick: Hush Puppies Women's Seasonal Mazin Cayto Ankle Boot (on sale starting at $49, was $100)
Coach Outlet
Coach is all about great style that's crafted to last, and with incredible deals this week at Coach Outlet, you'll be able to save big on the trendiest favorites. That includes up to 60 percent off the famous Coach bags, like the iconic City Tote In Signature Canvas (on sale for $105 with coupon, was $350).
$105 with coupon (applied at checkout; was $350) at Coach Outlet
Other amazing sales:
Up to 50 percent off apparel — Top Pick: Coach Signature Down Vest (on sale for $175, was $350)
Up to 60 percent off gifts — Top Pick: Coach Boxed 3 In 1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas (on sale for $91, was $228)
Up to 70 percent off accessories — Top Pick: Coach Bobbie Sunglasses (on sale for $63, was $211)
Kate Spade
Add a dash of polished sophistication and modern style to your wardrobe ahead of Cyber Monday with the fabulous Kate Spade holiday sale, featuring up to 50 percent off handbags and just about everything else. Need some inspo? Get a gander at the Kate Spade Bradley Medium Crossbody (on sale for $114 with code BLACKFRIYAY; was $228).
Other fab deals:
Up to 50 percent off bracelets — Top Pick: Kate Spade Heritage Spade Flower Hinged Bangle (on sale for $39, was $78)
Up to 50 percent off wallets — Top Pick: Kate Spade Roulette Slim Bifold Wallet (on sale for $69, was $138)
Up to 50 percent off wristlets & pouches — Top Pick: Kate Spade Roulette Pouch Wristlet (on sale for $44, was $88)
Macy's
Snuggle season is upon us, and Macy's can be relied on to keep us covered with great sales this week. "The world's greatest department store" stocks scads of favorite brands to keep us feeling fashionable throughout the upcoming chilly days. At Macy's Cyber Monday sale, you can score up to 50 percent off Columbia products, including our pick the Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (on sale for $30, was $60).
Other excellent savings:
Up to 60 percent off Charter Club — Top Pick: Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater (on sale for $40, was $100)
Up to 70 percent off Calvin Klein — Top Pick: Calvin Klein Women's Asymmetrical Belted Wrap Coat (on sale for $95, was $315)
Up to 70 percent off Michael Kors — Top Pick: Michael by Michael Kors Women's Hooded Belted Walker Coat (on sale for $95, was $315)
Nike
When it comes to saving big on shoes this day of sales, take a tip from the world-famous Nike motto and "just do it!" Over at Nike you can snag up to 50 percent off shoes plus an extra 20 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY. Our fave? The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus sneakers (on sale for $73 with code; was $120).
Other stellar sales:
Up to 45 percent off clothing — Top Pick: Nike Power Women's Training Pants (on sale for $44 with code, was $55)
Up to 35 percent off sports bras — Top Pick: Nike Pro Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Mesh Sports Bra (on sale for $21 with code, was $40)
Up to 33 percent off accessories & equipment — Top Pick: Nike Dri-FIT Perforated Running Bucket Hat (on sale for $26 with code, was $40)
Nordstrom
Looking to stay on top of what's next in fashion? Nordstorm is definitely the place to start, and thanks to their Cyber Monday sales, you'll be able to fill your shopping cart at a fraction of the price, including deals on women's clothing of up to 72 percent off, like the stylish Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater (on sale for $46, was $79).
Other awesome discounts:
Up to 65 percent off handbags & wallets — Top Pick: Botkier Hudson Bite Size Leather Tote (on sale for $144, was $288)
Up to 69 percent off shoes — Top Pick: UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie (on sale starting at $100, was $150)
Up to 72 percent off jewelry — Top Pick: Nordstrom Wax Seal Pendant Necklace (on sale starting at $19, was $39)
Nordstrom Rack
Style always meets savings at Nordstrom Rack! We've collected some faves, including up to 50 percent off cold weather essentials like the classic Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot on sale for $80 (was $145)!
Other can't-miss deals:
Up to 62 percent off UGG — Top Pick: UGG Dakota Fluff Faux Fur Lined Moccasin Slipper (on sale for $60, was $120)
Up to 66 percent off women's coats —Top Pick: Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Long Coat, $70 (was $198)
Up to 75 percent off boots — Top Pick: Cougar Helena Waterproof Chelsea Boot (on sale starting at $60, was $130)
Zappos
If you want to keep your toesies cozy this winter, Zappos has discounted great options for just about everyone today! We like the UGG Yose Zip boots, starting at $91 (was $140 in white) for an awesome 65 percent savings off this classic brand.
Other big sales:
Up to 35 percent off Skechers — Top Pick: Skechers Ultra Flex Statements sneakers (on sale starting at $48, was $74)
Up to 45 percent off Sam Edelman — Top Pick: Sam Edelman Nina boots (on sale starting at $104, was $160)
Up to 50 percent off Sorel — Top Pick: Sorel Harlow Zip boots (on sale starting at $108.50, was $155)
Beauty
Amazon Beauty
Amazon has ton of amazing beauty deals launching bit by bit today, and one that made us go "OMG" was their up-to-50-percent-off powered toothbrushes and teeth-whitening kits from Oral-B, AuraGlow, Crest and more! There's nothing like a bright and brilliant smile to make you feel confident, and if yours needs a little extra shine, we recommend this magical kit that's over half off: AuraGlow Deluxe Home Teeth Whitening Kit, LED Light, on sale for $28.50 with on-page coupon (was $60).
Other essential discounts:
Up to 32 percent off CoverGirl & Rimmel — Top Pick: CoverGirl Exhibitionist Ultra-Matte Lipstick in Watch Me (on sale for $7.50, was $11)
Up to 30 percent off on Beauty products from Revlon, Pantene and more — Top Pick: Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Nail Lacquer in Red My Lips (on sale for $16, was $20)
Up to 40 percent off Colgate oral care products — Top Pick: Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste with Breath Strips, Pack of 4 (on sale for $13, was $14)
Sephora
Sephora has about the widest variety of top beauty products on the market today, and whenever they have a big sale, the internet tends to go into a tizzy! Hit the savings before the rest with our recommendations, which include stylista-favorite brand Urban Decay at up to 50 percent off. Looking for a place to start? We suggest their classic Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette (on sale for $27, was $53) for a variety of shadows that'll complement (and compliment) just about any pair of peepers.
Other amazing deals:
Up to 50 percent off Marc Jacobs Beauty — Top Pick: Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored (With Pride) Dazzling Lip Lacquer Lipgloss (on sale for $15, was $28)
Up to 50 percent off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna — Top Pick: Fenty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick (on sale $13, was $25)
Up to 65 percent off Sephora Collection — Top Pick: Sephora Melting Lip Clicks Lip Balm (on sale for $5, was $14)
