Cyber Monday's best laptop deals, from $109: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and more!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ready for a next-level laptop? Take advantage of these unreal Cyber Monday deals. (Photo: Amazon)

How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured this past year (and the year before that)? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived. Cyber Monday makes it possible to step up your setup at a fraction of what you’d normally spend.

Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on laptops in every price range and from popular brands like Apple, Acer, Microsoft and more. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale today.

We combed through the Cyber Monday offerings and put together a list of the very best deals. This way you can have a cup of coffee, find what you need, and then go about your day in a jiffy.

Scroll down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship:

Laptops under $400

Save $120 on this Asus Chromebook! (Photo: Best Buy)

On sale for $109 (was $219), the Asus Chromebook has a brilliant HD 11.6-inch LED touch display that makes everything look great, from charts and graphs to your favorite streaming series to family Zooms. It’s great for watching YouTube and Netflix and is powerful enough for Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and more.

"I bought this Chromebook for a family member with limited computer skills," shared a happy five-star reviewer. "He had no trouble using it after the initial setup. So far, we have experienced no buffering issues on the videos. The fast startup is consistent with Chromebooks. The picture clarity and sound are good quality. It is a keeper!"

$109 $219 at Best Buy

Check out more laptop deals under $299:

Laptops $400 and up

Story continues

Save $430: This laptop is U.S. Military tested for durability. (Photo: Amazon)

Need something tough? The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P6 Business Laptop is designed for rugged conditions. It's made from U.S. Military-grade plastic, and it's tested for drops, spills, rain and other weather challenges. The Acer TravelMate P6 is speedy and has plenty of storage. Shoppers are hooked.

"Love this laptop! It is very light and thin but still has plenty of ports," shared a savvy Amazon customer. "The keyboard keys are fairly quiet and [have a] really feel nice under my fingertips.... I prefer the tactile feel to that of my MacBook Pro keys.... The screen is fantastic — so vibrant and clear! Seriously love this screen. I really love this computer."

$735 $1,200 at Amazon

Check out more laptop deals over $400:

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.