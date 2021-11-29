Cyber Monday's best laptop deals, from $109: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and more!
How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured this past year (and the year before that)? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived. Cyber Monday makes it possible to step up your setup at a fraction of what you’d normally spend.
Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on laptops in every price range and from popular brands like Apple, Acer, Microsoft and more. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale today.
We combed through the Cyber Monday offerings and put together a list of the very best deals. This way you can have a cup of coffee, find what you need, and then go about your day in a jiffy.
Scroll down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship:
Laptops under $400
On sale for $109 (was $219), the Asus Chromebook has a brilliant HD 11.6-inch LED touch display that makes everything look great, from charts and graphs to your favorite streaming series to family Zooms. It’s great for watching YouTube and Netflix and is powerful enough for Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and more.
"I bought this Chromebook for a family member with limited computer skills," shared a happy five-star reviewer. "He had no trouble using it after the initial setup. So far, we have experienced no buffering issues on the videos. The fast startup is consistent with Chromebooks. The picture clarity and sound are good quality. It is a keeper!"
Check out more laptop deals under $299:
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, $160 (was $320), amazon.com
HP Chromebook 11, $140 (was $260), amazon.com
HP Chromebook 14 (32GB), $275 (was $290), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, $274 (was $308), amazon.com
Fusion5 Windows Laptop, $245 with on-page coupon (was $270), amazon.com
Asus C403 Chromebook, $200 (was $249), walmart.com
HP Chromebook 14, $319 (was $340), amazon.com
Laptops $400 and up
Need something tough? The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P6 Business Laptop is designed for rugged conditions. It's made from U.S. Military-grade plastic, and it's tested for drops, spills, rain and other weather challenges. The Acer TravelMate P6 is speedy and has plenty of storage. Shoppers are hooked.
"Love this laptop! It is very light and thin but still has plenty of ports," shared a savvy Amazon customer. "The keyboard keys are fairly quiet and [have a] really feel nice under my fingertips.... I prefer the tactile feel to that of my MacBook Pro keys.... The screen is fantastic — so vibrant and clear! Seriously love this screen. I really love this computer."
Check out more laptop deals over $400:
HP Envy 13 Laptop, $887 (was $1,050), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, $1,000 (was $1,500), bestbuy.com
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, $831 (was $1,399), walmart.com
Lenovo ThinkPad E15, $949 (was $1,130), amazon.com
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, $1,319.50 (was $2,639), walmart.com
Apple MacBook Pro (M1), $1,199 (was $1,299), amazon.com
Dell Inspiron 16, $1,295 (was $1,421), amazon.com
Razer Blade 15 Advanced, $2,822 (was $3,300), amazon.com
HP 15 (Intel Core i3), $520 (was $694), amazon.com
HP 14 Laptop, $529 (was $560), amazon.com
