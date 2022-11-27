Hey Potterheads: This Hogwarts pop-up book — my kid's fave gift EVER — is 50% off for Cyber Monday
"Wow! I can't believe someone actually got this for me!" my daughter said as her four sleepover buddies circled in. Slowly the book transformed into Hogwarts before their eyes, each careful turn of the page revealing the famed castle, the Quidditch pitch, even the Forbidden Forest. Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts (now half off for Cyber Monday) brought her buzzy Harry Potter party down to a wondrous whisper in seconds flat. They were utterly enchanted. "This is the best gift ever. It feels like I'm at Hogwarts."
Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts
I'll bet my wand that your Potterhead will love this interactive masterpiece as much as mine does. Beyond the five enchanting large pops of the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry and its surroundings, there are dozens of slides and transformative mini-pops (or "flippity-flaps" as my kiddo calls them) with stories and factoids galore. They can even spread all the pages out at once to reveal the entire Hogwarts world and investigate the characters, the houses, and beyond.
The details are fascinating and there's always another surprise to uncover. My daughter keeps me in the loop, even when I'm in the next room. A steady stream of: "Ooo, I see a clock and people inside! Oh look — there's a unicorn in the forest!" There are even fun facts from the films within.
A New York Times bestseller, Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts (Insight Editions) was masterfully crafted by Matthew Reinhart and Kevin Wilson. It's a No. 1 bestseller with an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon and right now you can nab it for half the price — $37 (down from $75).
While it's very well made, this book can tear if mishandled so it's best suited for careful hands. (Customers on Amazon suggest ages 10 and up.) I'd also avoid buying it secondhand for this reason. The key to unfolding the complete Hogwarts map is to unhook the two manila tabs on each spread by gently pushing them out from underneath. Once you understand this, it's simple to use and a true delight.
Right now, it's 50% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday and makes an excellent holiday gift.
Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts
