Cyber Monday food deals: 49 delicious discounts and freebies

Just in case you didn't shop till you dropped on Black Friday, retailers are rolling out a bunch of additional deals for Cyber Monday. Tech, clothing and household items are always big ticket finds on the major shopping holiday, but food brands and restaurants are also putting their best foot forward.

Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up all the sales that will make any foodie’s day.

Almond Cow

Through Nov. 27, Almond Cow customers can get $50 off the brand’s Milk Maker, which produces plant-based milk in under a minute. The sale applies to any bundle containing a Milk Maker or a purchase of $200 or more.

Bar Louie

If you purchase a $25 gift card between Nov. 24 and 27 at Bar Louie, you’ll get a $10 bonus. Or, if you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll get a $30 gift card.

Baskin-Robbins

Participating Baskin-Robbins locations will give you 20% off online and app orders between Nov. 24 and 27. Simply use the code HOLLY to cash in on the deal.

Bean Box

Coffee lovers rejoice! Bean Box customers can get 20% off orders of $60 or more between Nov. 24 and 27.

BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants will give customers a $15 bonus card for every $50 gift card they buy on Nov. 27 and a $25 bonus card (plus a VIP 20% off card) for every eGift card purchased. The offer is valid while supplies last.

Carrabba’s

If you buy $50 in gift cards through Dec. 31 at Carrabba’s, you’ll get a free $10 bonus card for a future visit.

Carvel

When you buy $30 in Carvel gift cards online between Nov. 24 and 27, you'll get two $5 reward cards. While ordering via Uber Eats and Doordash through Nov. 26, you’ll also get $5 off Carvel cakes.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon customers can score two $5 reward cards when they buy $25 in gift cards online between Nov. 24 and 27. Free delivery is also up for grabs between Nov. 24 and 27 when you spend $15 or more in the Cinnabon app and Cinnabon.com.

Cheesecake Factory

You’ll get a $15 bonus card every time you buy $50 in gift cards online at the Cheesecake Factory through the end of the year. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31, the offer is also available in restaurants.

CookUnity

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this meal delivery service is offering 60% off one week and 20% off your next three weeks.

Dolcezza Gelato

For a few days (Nov. 23 through 27), Dolcezza Gelato customers can get 25% off (no code required) on Goldbelly.

Dunkin’

All month long, Dunkin’ is offering customers the following deals:

Free medium cold brew with any purchase

Free medium hot or iced chai latte with any purchase

2x bonus points when you order a Wake-Up Wrap

100 bonus points on Mobile Mondays when you order ahead on the Dunkin’ app

Eastern Standard Provisions

Eastern Standard Provisions holiday gift boxes are 30% off between Nov. 23 and 27 with the code BFCM30.

Friendly’s

You'll get a $5 bonus card when you purchase $25 in gift cards at Friendly’s through Dec. 25.

Georgetown Cupcake

Want 20% off your cupcake order? Use the code HOLIDAY23 while ordering on Georgetown Cupcake’s website through Nov. 28.

Goldbelly

You’ll score 20% off your Goldbelly order through Nov. 27 when you use the code GOLDFRIDAY20.

Golden Corral

Through Jan. 7, Golden Corral customers will get a $10 bonus card for every $50 gift card purchase.

Goodles

Mac and cheese? Yes please! Goodles products will be 20% off on Amazon through Nov. 28.

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

Craving some caffeine? Visit the Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. website on Nov. 27 to get 25% off using the code CYBER25.

Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie’s customers can get 50% off any regularly priced pizza on online carryout orders between Nov. 24 and 30.

Jacques Torres Chocolate

When you shop online at Jacques Torres Chocolate on Cyber Monday, you’ll get 20% off everything except gift cards.

Long John Silver’s

On Nov. 27, Long John Silver’s customers can get Fish & Fries for $2.99 while ordering online.

Magic Spoon

Magic Spoon has the following deals through Nov. 27:

20% off (excluding subscription products)

Free box of treats with a $50 purchase

Free Stroon with a $60 purchase

Momofuku Goods

Momofuku Goods is offering these deals for Cyber Monday:

Moe’s Southwest Grill

When you order $30 in Moe’s gift cards or e-gift cards online through Nov. 28, you’ll get three $5 rewards to use online between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. There’s a limit of one $5 reward redemption per order.

Newk’s Eatery

Between Nov 24 and 27, Newk’s Eatery customers can get 20% off a purchase of $20 or more in store or online at participating locations. Simply use the code NEWKS20.

Panera

Between Nov. 24 and 27, Panera app users will score 50% off a cup of soup while ordering in the app and using the code SOUPSEASON.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Through Dec. 31, Perry’s customers can get a $25 gift card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards.

Pollo Campero

Through Nov. 6, Pollo Campero is offering 15% off catering orders online and in store with the code THANKFUL23.

Potbelly

On Cyber Monday, Potbelly rewards members will get 500 bonus points when they place an order ahead of time on the restaurant’s app or website.

Red Lobster

You’ll get a special gift when you purchase a $50 gift card online or in-restaurant between Nov. 24 and 27: five $10 off coupons that can be used on dine-in or online to go orders of $40 or more in January through May 2024.

Recess

Beverage company Recess will give customers 20% off everything on Amazon between Nov. 25 and 27

Remedy Drinks

Remedy Drinks’ kombucha variety packs and Energy variety packs on Amazon are 35% on Nov. 27.

Rotten

When you spend $50 on candy on Rotten’s website, you’ll get a $15 gift card (no code required) through Nov. 30.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza rewards members can get the following deals on Cyber Monday: $10 off $50, $15 off $75 or $20 off $100.

Rubio’s

Between Nov. 24 and 27, Rubio’s customers can get the restaurant’s Original Fish Taco Two Taco plate for $8.99. Rubio’s is also offering the following deals:

Free $10 bonus card with every $40 gift card purchase between Nov. 24 and 27

Free delivery through Nov. 27

Schlotzsky’s

If you buy $25 in Schlotzsky’s gift cards between Nov. 24 and 27, you’ll receive two $5 eRewards (redeemable only by rewards members).

Shake Shack

Through Dec. 27, all U.S. Shake Shack locations (excluding airport/stadium locations) will give customers a $5 bonus card with the purchase of every $25 gift card online or in-store.

Smashburger

Smashburger customers can get a $15 bonus coupon (valid in-store on a future purchase) when they buy a $60 gift card between Nov. 24 and 27.

Sprinkles

Sprinkles is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off (before shipping) national ship orders through Nov. 31 using the code 20OFFTODAY. The code is valid for one use per guest, and there’s no minimum purchase necessary.

Sonic Drive-In

On Cyber Monday, Sonic will sell its corn dogs for 50 cents.

Suja Organic

Through Nov. 28, Suja Organic is giving customers 20% off sitewide.

Three Little Pigs Charcuterie

Between Nov. 24 and 27, Three Little Pigs Charcuterie is offering 50% off its spreads, duck, cured meats and premade charcuterie kits. Customers will also get free shipping on orders above $100 with the code BF23.

Tuyyo

Tuyyo is offering customers 20% off the brand’s Cafecito & Aguas Frescas products using the code CHEER20 through Dec. 31.

Village Inn and Bakers Square

On Nov. 27, Village Inn and Bakers Square customers can score two $5 bonus cards with the purchase of $25 in gift cards (online only).

Vinebox

Between Nov. 20 and 27, Vinebox is offering customers 25% off orders of $100 or more.

Vive Organic

Online customers can get 15% off Vive Organic’s entire website through Nov. 28.

Yogurtland

On Nov. 27, Yogurtland customers will get a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card. The bonus cards are valid between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31 in-store only, and there’s a limit of four per order.

Zaxby’s

Through Nov. 31, participating Zaxby’s locations are offering rewards members an order of Loaded Fries (Chicken Bacon Ranch or Chicken Parm) for free when they spend $15 or more in the Zaxby’s app.

