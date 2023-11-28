Cyber Monday deals at Macy's are still on — shop up to 80% off on Columbia, Le Creuset and more
Macy's Cyber Monday 2023 sale is one to be excited about, with amazing kitchen and cookware deals, clothing, household items and more.
Cyber Monday sales are still powering on at a lot of retailers, and Macy's in particular is still hitting it out of the park when it comes to amazing deals. The savings are truly stellar across the categories, making it easy to knock out a bunch of gift shopping while adding to your hosting arsenal (and maybe treating yourself to something a little special in the meantime). You can save more than $100 on a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven, grab a $620 Samsonite luggage set for only $210 (!) and choose from an amazing array of cozy clothing, accessories, shoes and more — while saving up to 80% at Macy's extended Cyber Monday sale.
We dug through the options and pulled the cream of the Macy's Cyber Monday sale to the top for you — be sure to note where a deal requires the use of promo code CYBER to take full advantage of the savings! Scroll for our curated list and be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals across the web.
These knives are shaping up to be as popular as Cuisinart's iconic processor. This set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife.
Kind of like a cross between a robe and blanket, $13 is a small price to pay to keep you cozy for winter's duration.
The perfect coverup for the couch or a chilly office, this cardigan is 100% cotton and sure to keep you both stylish and snuggly.
The Dutch oven is the unsung hero of the kitchen and Le Creuset makes one the best and most popular Dutch ovens out there. Choose from Flame or Marseille.
Haven't experienced the power of a KitchenAid stand mixer? You don't have to miss out! Save over $125 now and get holiday cookies, cakes and bread for (literally) decades to come.
You're not going to find very many air fryers for $25. Give it as a gift or outfit your own kitchen, this is the kind of Cyber Monday deal you want to take advantage of!
Never experience a dull moment in the kitchen again with this stainless steel knife set from J. A. Henckels. Not only will these blades make you feel like a dicing and slicing pro, they're also dishwasher-friendly!
You'll love cuddling up in this soft and snuggly fleece, especially since the price has been slashed to under $50. This set comes in 5 different patterns, including this classy Green Plaid and classic festive Red Plaid.
Your threadbare towels could probably use an upgrade, like this ultra-soft and fluffy one made of 100% cotton. Over 2,200 Macy's shoppers swear by it, and it's available in 18 colors.
Keeping your skin quenched is imperative during the cold and dry winter months. This Clinique set, a $77 value, includes everything you'll need for doing just that: full-size Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment, and a cosmetic bag to store it all in.
"Confidence in an eye cream" is just what you'll get with this anti-fatigue treatment from IT Cosmetics. Its 2% super peptide concentrate helps turn back the hands of time for visible improvement in lines and wrinkles around eyes, dark circles, dryness and more.
Staying warm in winter doesn't mean you have to depend on a thick and unflattering puffer coat — just take this sleek and stylish longline coat from Michael Kors! Plus, it's nearly $200 off right now.
Make your outerwear an essential part of your outfit with this chic quilted jacket from Ralph Lauren, featuring a faux-suede trim and removable hoot. At over $150 off for Cyber Monday, your wallet will feel as great as you look.
Nothing is as classic for winter as a fleece vest, and this option from Style & Co is a great addition to your wardrobe for just $18 now. Grab it in 7 colors, including Tango Red and True Emerald.
At a whopping $410 off, this two-piece luggage set is not only a steal, but thanks to Samsonite's quality and durability, will be sure to last you through all of your upcoming journeys.
You spend a third of your life sleeping, so why not do it in total comfort — and style? With these 550-thread count sheets, you can ... and at just $48 for a Full set, you'll be snoozing with a smile.
We can't believe it either, but here it is: an amazing stick vac from Shark for a whopping $100 off! For 50% off the original price, you get a lightweight stick vac that can tackle pet hair without a single care, along with all your other household dust and debris.
If you're looking to upgrade your mattress, now is a great time to do so without spending an arm and a leg. This Queen-size pillow-top pick from Sealy offers multiple layers of support, including 1" of SealyCushion foam, .5" of gel foam, and 2" of air foam.
Pebbled leather makes this bag elegant; the removable strap and turnlock closure make it practical.
This is possibly the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one.
This lovely mock-neck top will be the perfect accent to any holiday outfit, especially in gorgeous jewel tones like Deep Merlot, Alpine Green or Luminous Red.
Made with soft combed cotton and polyester down alternative, you'll rest easy on this pillow knowing you got more than a 50% discount.
An 100% cashmere longline cardigan for just $92? Yep, it's possible at the Macy's Cyber Monday sale. We especially love the belted accent, perfect for cinching in and creating a chic silhouette.
Creamy soups or silky smooth sauces on the menu? This immersion blender can make that happen with speeds and a pulse option for control.
