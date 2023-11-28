Cyber Monday deals at Macy's are still on — shop up to 80% off on Columbia, Le Creuset and more

Cyber Monday sales are still powering on at a lot of retailers, and Macy's in particular is still hitting it out of the park when it comes to amazing deals. The savings are truly stellar across the categories, making it easy to knock out a bunch of gift shopping while adding to your hosting arsenal (and maybe treating yourself to something a little special in the meantime). You can save more than $100 on a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven, grab a $620 Samsonite luggage set for only $210 (!) and choose from an amazing array of cozy clothing, accessories, shoes and more — while saving up to 80% at Macy's extended Cyber Monday sale.

We dug through the options and pulled the cream of the Macy's Cyber Monday sale to the top for you — be sure to note where a deal requires the use of promo code CYBER to take full advantage of the savings! Scroll for our curated list and be sure to check out our comprehensive roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals across the web.

Macy's Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 We can't believe it either, but here it is: an amazing stick vac from Shark for a whopping $100 off! For 50% off the original price, you get a lightweight stick vac that can tackle pet hair without a single care, along with all your other household dust and debris. $100 at Macy's

