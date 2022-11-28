Anker chargers are up to 45% off for Cyber Monday — stock up and save!

Revamp your charging life, with this epic sale. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're a frequent traveler or just the owner of one too many devices, listen up: Amazon just marked down a treasure trove of Anker chargers for its Cyber Monday sale, and while this might not sound super-exciting at first, it's an opportunity to make your everyday existence smoother and easier. And that's the kind of thing we get really happy about later.

Not only are Anker chargers great to have around the house or to tuck in a suitcase for getaways, but they make great stocking stuffers, too (especially for that loved one who always forgets to charge their electronics) — and today's sale prices almost feel like highway robbery.

Make haste — today is the only Cyber Monday you're gonna see in 2022, which means you only have until tonight to save. This sale event is a chance for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. So don't delay. To take advantage, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Not a member? Just sign up for a free Prime trial here (which also gives you complimentary shipping), and you're good to go.

Anker Anker Anker USB C Outlet Extender $15 $20 Save $5 Never fight over outlet space again! This brick has three AC outlets, two USB-A ports and one USB-C port — plenty of room for tablets, phones, and whatever else needs a bit of juice. $15 at Amazon

It charges your devices 1.5 times as fast as an average charger, plus it has plenty of safety measures in place, including short circuit and overcurrent protection, fire resistance and more.

"This little power cube is so versatile," shared one happy shopper. "You can plug so many things in at once. It's so good, I got one for my wife too. And it looks so cool!"

Anker Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 $20 $25 Save $5 This two-in-one charger doesn't just juice up multiple devices at the same time — it does the job faster, too. Plug it in to a wall to power it up (no extra cords!) and it can hold up to three full charges. $20 at Amazon

It can be used as both a wall and battery charger — perfect for tossing in your carry-on before a flight, or just keep in your purse if your phone's battery drains quickly.

"This is the greatest invention," shared one of 7,700 thrilled reviewers. "My iPhone 12 has trouble holding a charge but I don’t want to buy a new one, because of this portable charger I don’t have to. I always keep this charged so I can just grab it and plug it in wherever I am. I bought a second one for my granddaughter because she always forgets to charge her phone before she comes for a visit."

Anker Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $42 $60 Save $18 Hate dealing with wires? This charger magnetically latches on to your phone to charge it, plus it can fold into a stand, too. $42 at Amazon

It's super slim, too, plus the stand helps with grip and stability — so even those with slippery fingers will have a hard time dropping it.

"It has been a lifesaver," shared a shopper. "Not having to carry around adapters and cords when my phone is running low has been awesome. Since my phone lasts between 2 and 3 days between charges, sometimes it's running low when I have to run somewhere. Having this charged and handy has made all the difference in my sanity."

Anker Anker Portable Charger $37 $43 Save $6 Have travel plans? This portable charger can hold up to five full charges for both iPhones and Samsung phones, plus you can even use it to power tablets. $37 at Amazon

The slim charger fits into any purse, plus it's flight-safe and approved for planes. Bonus: If you're an iPhone user, it charges your phone up to 20% faster.

"Seems to be bottomless in terms of charge," shared a shopper. "Used it on a multi-day trip. Charged my phone and my helmet multiple times. Didn't even use half of the capacity!"

This charger folds up for travel, plus it's totally adjustable — you can even use the phone charger as a stand.

"I know you might be like do I really wanna bring a whole a** setup with me everywhere and the answer is YES. DO IT." shared an enthusiastic shopper. "You pack one charger and you’ll never forget any. Plus a weird added bonus is that since you just plug it in and set it up, you don’t lose track of where you put your charger as easily as you would with a cord."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Cyber Monday. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Cyber Monday auto deals.