The 50+ best Cyber Monday kitchen deals — including a KitchenAid stand mixer for $100 off
While Cyber Monday is known as a great time to score a new TV or mattress, it's also the perfect day to snag small appliances at steep discounts. "These are expensive, and these deals knock the price down...," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. Luckily, Amazon, Target, Wayfair, Home Depot, Nordstrom and Walmart have all dropped their epic Cyber Monday kitchen sales, with savings of up to 70%! Can we interest you in $100 off a gorgeous KitchenAid Stand Mixer? How about a NutriBullet Blender for over 30% off? You’ve got plenty on your plate, so we shopped the sales for you and gathered the best deals. Ready to make your kitchen your favorite spot in the house? On your mark, get set...scroll!
The Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals:
- Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker$59$100Save $41
- Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker$73$100Save $27
- Walmart
Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender$25$45Save $20
- Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer$260$330Save $70
- Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set$176$250Save $74
- Walmart
Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer$69$79Save $10
- Nordstrom
Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System$160$229Save $69
Best Instant Pot Deals
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The small “pot” packs a punch: It’s a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, sauté-er, steamer and food warmer. Some reviewers even use it for baking and sterilizing bottles. The handy gadget can cook one-pot meals that serve up to six people at a time, and it cooks the food 70% faster than traditional methods.
- Amazon
Instant Pot Ultra$102$140Save $38
- Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker$125$150Save $25
- Target
Instant Pot 8qt Pro Crisp EPC and Air Fryer$170$249Save $79
- Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker$80$130Save $50
- Amazon
Instant Pot 3-Quart Star Wars Duo Mini Pressure Cooker$68$80Save $12
Best Coffee and Espresso Machine Deals
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Available in 9 fun colors to coordinate with any kitchen. It's an Amazon bestseller for a reason! It’s also incredibly simple to use: Just add water to the reservoir, put in a K-Cup pod, press brew and you’ll get a delicious cup of coffee in just a few minutes. It has a removable drip tray that catches any spills and an auto-shutoff feature that will turn off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you last use it to help you save energy.
- Amazon
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo$699$1,000Save $301
- Amazon
De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine$145$208Save $63
- Walmart
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine$99$129Save $30
- Walmart
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi$153$200Save $47
- Amazon
Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine$255$460Save $205
Best Blender Deals
Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender
Take your smoothies and milkshakes to the next level with this discounted Hamilton Beach blender. The handy appliance can hold up to 56 ounces of liquids at a time and it has a BPA-free jar and lid that are both dishwasher-safe. What’s more, the blender has 10 different speed settings to choose from to chop, puree, blend, and crush foods quickly and efficiently.
- Amazon
Vitamix Explorian Blender$290$350Save $60
- Target
NutriBullet Pro Single-Serve Blender$80$100Save $20
- Amazon
Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System$150$220Save $70
- Walmart
KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender$35$60Save $25
- Amazon
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender$459$550Save $91
Best Stand Mixer Deals
KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer
KitchenAid stand mixers are a kitchen necessity in many homes, but unfortunately, they can be quite expensive. But right now on Amazon, the appliance is too affordable to pass up. The beloved mixer that helps you mix, knead, and whip up your favorites is currently $70 off. Each stand mixer comes with a coated flat beater, a dough hook, and a six-wire whip, and if you’re looking for any extra attachments, a variety of them are on sale for Cyber Monday as well.
- Amazon
Stand Mixer$90$120Save $30
- Home Depot
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Empire Red Stand Mixer$349$450Save $101
- Walmart
Beautiful Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 5.3QT Capacity Tilt-head Stand Mixer$99$129Save $30
- Amazon
Aucma Stand Mixer$140$157Save $17
- Walmart
Costway Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer$90$160Save $70
Best Cookware Deals
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
The cookware set is designed to help you tackle just about every task you may find in the kitchen. Every piece is made from hard-anodized aluminum which shoppers say is super durable and long-lasting. The pots and pans all have sleek stainless steel handles and the cookware is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Farenheight. Plus, the accompanying covers are made from tempered glass, so they can go in the oven too. Even better, cleanup is a breeze as each piece boasts two nonstick top layers to stop foods from adhering to the cookware — so you’ll never have to waste time scrubbing pots and pans again.
- Amazon
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set$84$120Save $36
- Walmart
The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, 10-Piece Set, Petal Party$25$30Save $5
- Wayfair
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece$100$275Save $175
- Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven$200$250Save $50
- Amazon
All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set$622$1,430Save $808
Best Air Fryer Deals
Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to invest in an air fryer, today’s your lucky day! This Ninja model is currently marked down to just $70. In addition to cutting down cook times, the popular appliance will also help you whip up delicious fried foods without the oily mess and added fat. What’s more, it has an easy-to-use digital control panel with multiple preset cooking options for added convenience.
- Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer$85$100Save $15
- Amazon
Ninja Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven$170$300Save $130
- Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven$98$160Save $62
- Walmart
Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer$78
- Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer$69$89Save $20
Best Kitchen Gadget Deals
Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System
After seeing this made Oprah's Favorite Things List this year, we are definitely going to scoop up this Coravin Wine Preservation System while it's still majorly marked down. “This gadget allows you to open a bottle of wine and pour a glass without ever removing the cork (yes, really!). The result: You can keep a bottle of wine for much longer, having a glass here or there. Along with the wine preserver, you’ll get an aerator and a bottle sleeve, too. Cheers to that,” raved the media mogul.
- Amazon
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker$17$20Save $3
- Amazon
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$10$25Save $15
- Walmart
Juhenon Butterfly Oven Mitts$9$27Save $18
- Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper$30$40Save $10
- Amazon
Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper Grinder$20$25Save $5
More Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals:
Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Cyber Monday. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Cyber Monday auto deals.