The 15+ best Cyber Monday TV deals — Samsung, JVC and more, from $80

24-inch TVs

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $170 Save $90 Great for the kitchen or bedroom, this 24-inch standard def set includes Alexa voice control with the Fire TV OS built-in. It also supports Apple AirPlay for streaming content from your phone. $80 at Amazon

"We got this TV for the bedroom, and it's perfect! It's so lightweight, too! We can lay it on its back as an electronic game board to play tabletop role-playing games on, and easily bring it into the living room to play video games together side by side...Love it!" said one very happy customer.

Sansui ES24T1H, 24-inch LED TV $90 $190 Save $100 Amazon

Vizio 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $140 $160 Save $20 Amazon

32-inch TVs

INSIGNIA Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $100 $180 Save $80 With easy, built-in Alexa control, this TV makes it easy to browse with only your voice. That's more than one million TV shows and movies right at the tip of your tongue. $100 at Amazon

One customer said, "We got this TV for the bedroom, and it's perfect! It's so lightweight, too! We can lay it on its back as an electronic game board to play tabletop role-playing games on, and easily bring it into the living room to play video games together side by side. The price was incredible too. Love it!"

TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV $131 $230 Save $99 Amazon

40- to 43-inch TVs

Skyworth Skyworth S3G 42-inch 1080p HD Android TV $212 $226 Save $14 With 1080p resolution, this TV comes with Chromecast built right in. Stream your favorite content right from your phone, or even use your TV to show off family photos. Voice control makes it easy to navigate, too. $212 at Amazon

"This is such a great android smart tv! I have never had one before and was surprised how easy it was to set up. The tv was nicely packed and in great condition," one reviewer raved.

Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV $200 $415 Save $215 Walmart

JVC 43-inch Class 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV $228 $308 Save $80 Walmart

TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV $218 $400 Save $182 Walmart

50- to 58-inch TVs

Skyworth Skyworth S6G Pro 50-inch 4K UHD LCD Smart TV $309 $350 Save $41 The 4K resolution, paired with HDR 10, make this steal of a TV a powerhouse. It has Google Assistant built-in (and works with Alexa as an added bonus). DTS StudioSound tech provides impressive audio quality, too. $309 at Amazon

The Skyworth S6G Pro has thin bezels and a slim profile so it can sit tight against a wall, making it ideal for small spaces. The Android 10.0 operating system gives it snappy responses to any commands, as well as a host of powerful functions.

Hisense 50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50U6HF, 2022 Model) $300 $530 Save $230 At more than 30% off, this Hisense TV has the potential to become the entertainment center of your entire home, thanks to a high refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and its Quantum Dot Wide Color technology. $300 at Amazon

"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. 20 outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one customer.

Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF, 2022 Model) $600 This TV utilizes ULED tech to produce brighter, bodler colors, while the built-in Fire TV functionality makes it easy to access all of your favorite streaming services and control your smart home in one place. $600 at Amazon

"Can't believe the picture! It's like walking into Costco, but the price is less and you don't need a big car to get it home buying from Amazon. Sound quality is very crisp and clear; no need for a soundbar," said one customer.

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 Walmart

65-inch TVs

"Amazing picture quality," says a fan. "We wanted a larger TV for our living room and decided on the Samsung Crystal UHD. The quality is unmatched in my book. It's literally like you are in the show with whoever you're watching."

Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $448 $1,275 Save $827 Walmart

Samsung 65-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $1,449 $2,300 Save $851 Walmart

