The 15+ best Cyber Monday TV deals — Samsung, JVC and more, from $80

Missed out on Black Friday's TV deals? No worries — the Cyber Monday sales are even better! Case in point: This 65-inch Samsung is down to just $548 (it's $100 off!). Many of the best deals have been held in reserve till now, so you're going to see lots of new items on sale today. The only issue? Cyber Monday typically has more limited stock than Black Friday. So if you see a great deal, jump on it. P.S.: If you're looking for gifts, you're in luck. "Retailers have had a year to plan to avoid the massive delivery delays we saw last year, so shopping Cyber Monday should leave plenty of time for stuff to arrive before the holidays,” notes Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailmeNot, to Yahoo Life.
24-inch TVs
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
"We got this TV for the bedroom, and it's perfect! It's so lightweight, too! We can lay it on its back as an electronic game board to play tabletop role-playing games on, and easily bring it into the living room to play video games together side by side...Love it!" said one very happy customer.
- Amazon
Sansui ES24T1H, 24-inch LED TV$90$190Save $100
- Amazon
Vizio 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$140$160Save $20
32-inch TVs
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
- Amazon
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV$131$230Save $99
40- to 43-inch TVs
Skyworth S3G 42-inch 1080p HD Android TV
"This is such a great android smart tv! I have never had one before and was surprised how easy it was to set up. The tv was nicely packed and in great condition," one reviewer raved.
- Walmart
Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV$200$415Save $215
- Walmart
JVC 43-inch Class 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV$228$308Save $80
- Walmart
TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV$218$400Save $182
50- to 58-inch TVs
Skyworth S6G Pro 50-inch 4K UHD LCD Smart TV
The Skyworth S6G Pro has thin bezels and a slim profile so it can sit tight against a wall, making it ideal for small spaces. The Android 10.0 operating system gives it snappy responses to any commands, as well as a host of powerful functions.
50-inch ULED QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50U6HF, 2022 Model)
"Wonderful picture quality and sound. Alexa makes things even more convenient. 20 outta 10 stars! Definitely recommend this amazing TV!" said one customer.
58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF, 2022 Model)
"Can't believe the picture! It's like walking into Costco, but the price is less and you don't need a big car to get it home buying from Amazon. Sound quality is very crisp and clear; no need for a soundbar," said one customer.
- Walmart
Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$298
65-inch TVs
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV
"Amazing picture quality," says a fan. "We wanted a larger TV for our living room and decided on the Samsung Crystal UHD. The quality is unmatched in my book. It's literally like you are in the show with whoever you're watching."
- Walmart
Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$448$1,275Save $827
- Walmart
Samsung 65-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV$1,449$2,300Save $851
