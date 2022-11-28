The 30+ best Cyber Monday tech deals — Samsung, Apple, JBL up to 70% off
If you missed the rush of Black Friday sales, maybe it's a good thing — Cyber Monday typically brings even better prices on tech. But lots of people know it, meaning competition will be high. So take a minute to snap up some steals before they disappear. If you've been holding off on a TV purchase, now's the moment to take the plunge: This top-notch 58-inch model is somehow only $470, and this bestselling 32-inch TV for the kitchen or bedroom is only $100 (over 40% off). Need gifts? This Galaxy tablet is $100 off. Remember, lots of shoppers will be vying for the best deals, so scroll and click pronto!
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV
"Great TV! Good choice for our spare bedroom. Easy installation and hanging on wall. Navigation process was simple. Beautiful picture...," one customer said.
58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF, 2022 Model)
"For folks who are after an affordable TV with a simple interface, great picture and a solid design, the U6H is absolutely worth investing in. This TV has Firestick interface on board for all your apps and a bright and colorful screen," according to one customer.
- Amazon
All-New Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV$100$180Save $80
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$330$520Save $190
- Amazon
Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV with Alexa Built-In$548$648Save $100
- Amazon
Samsung 75-Inch 4K Smart TV$998$1,398Save $400
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop
"I have a desktop and a larger Chromebook. This smaller one goes with me everywhere. It is so lightweight that I can put it in a tote bag and have it on hand when I need it. It's easy to use and when watching videos, the picture is fantastic. (My cat loves watching bird videos on it, too)," one customer said.
14-Inch Laptop with Windows 20
"Good, everyday laptop. Like the speed, works great. Perfect for daily use," said one customer.
MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 15.6" Gaming Laptop
"The laptop starts very quickly and runs great. I installed Fortnite and CSGO and both games run smoothly. It's a good looking computer and the keyboard light looks awesome. I have it connected to a 27" monitor on 1080 resolution and image looks very good. I recommend it," one customer said.
- Amazon
Asus Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop$138$250Save $112
- Amazon
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop$550$780Save $230
- Amazon
Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop, 14.0" FHD Touch Display$650$800Save $150
Best Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
"Very comfortable in the ear. Had them on and forgot they were in my ear — didn't think I would wear them for long periods as I'm not fond of earphones. And case can be charged separately," one reviewer said.
CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds
"If you’re looking for a solid alternative for AirPod Pros, these are it. The ANC and sound and connectivity are very good. They come with 4 different size tips that are very useful for fitting. I mainly use these at the gym and they keep me in the zone without having to worry about them falling out. 100% worth it," one customer said.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro + 35W Dual Port Wall Charger Bundle
One user said, "These are what Bluetooth buds should all aspire to be like! Easy to pair with your Samsung phone, no special software or complex setup process to fuss with, and they consistently both pair with the phone and work as they should. Other brands of buds frustrated me so much I threw them in the trash and got these instead. Highly recommended!"
- Amazon
Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$48$80Save $32
- Amazon
Hercules DJ HDP DJ60 Headphones$57$70Save $13
- Amazon
JBL Quantum TWS Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds )$80$150Save $70
- Amazon
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds$200$250Save $50
Best Cyber Monday smart home deals
Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock Electronic Deadbolt
"Love that this works with Apple. When I pull out of the drive it asks me do I want to run my automation and locks my door for me. I can lock and unlock from my phone from anywhere. I have had no issues with it so far and have had it for a month or so. Easy to install and setup...definitely recommend!" said one user.
Nest Smart Thermostat
One happy customer said, "I’m glad I switched out my Honeywell thermostat for this one. You can adjust the settings as much as you want from your phone even when you’re not at home. It has the option for pre-set temperature preferences as well so that it turns up the AC when you’re not home and lowers it when it senses motion again. Overall great functionality and modern look which elevated my living room."
Trifo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
"I have been using the vacuum twice a week, it worked great! It cleaned up my bunny's hair all over the floor, and it is definitely worth the budget. It mapped out my room quickly and did not create too much noise while cleaning," said one customer. "Meanwhile, since I live in a relatively small apartment, the vacuum can clean the whole living room in a short amount time. It saved me lots of time, especially because I need to clean after my pets almost every day."
- Amazon
August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock$170$230Save $60
- Amazon
Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition$180$329Save $149
- Amazon
Nest Cam Indoor Wired with Nest Cam with Floodlight$260$380Save $120
Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
Clutch GM11 Gaming Mouse
"The fact that it is extremely light makes it very maneuverable. The included stand makes it very convenient to just set the mouse aside for a few hours to charge as well," one gamer said.
Quantum 100 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones - White
One customer said, "I love the noise isolation and the fact that i can shut off the mic anytime. I've used these everyday since they arrived."
ROG Strix 27” 1080P Gaming Monitor (XG276Q)
"Very good quality monitor. Great to use as my primary monitor with my ASUS G703 GXR ROG gaming laptop i9-9980HK and Nvidia Geforce 2080 RTX graphics card. I have my laptop screen as my dual monitor with no issues or drop in performance in all my games on ultra settings. Great sturdy monitor stand with easy assembly," one gamer said.
- Amazon
Life is Strange: True Colors - Xbox Series X$20$60Save $40
- Amazon
MSI Vigor Backlit Gaming Keyboard (Vigor GK30 White US)$30$44Save $14
- Amazon
Wonder Boy - Asha in Monster World - Nintendo Switch$32$40Save $8
- Amazon
Asus WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86S)$230$250Save $20
- Amazon
ViewSonic Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor$260$310Save $50
- Amazon
iBuypower Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop$1,480$2,250Save $770
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Cyber Monday. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Cyber Monday auto deals.