The 30+ best Cyber Monday tech deals — Samsung, Apple, JBL up to 70% off

Cyber Monday brings ridiculous prices: An $80 Chromebook, a 58-inch TV for $470 and $870 off a gaming PC. (Photos: Amazon)

If you missed the rush of Black Friday sales, maybe it's a good thing — Cyber Monday typically brings even better prices on tech. But lots of people know it, meaning competition will be high. So take a minute to snap up some steals before they disappear. If you've been holding off on a TV purchase, now's the moment to take the plunge: This top-notch 58-inch model is somehow only $470, and this bestselling 32-inch TV for the kitchen or bedroom is only $100 (over 40% off). Need gifts? This Galaxy tablet is $100 off. Remember, lots of shoppers will be vying for the best deals, so scroll and click pronto!

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Best Buy Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 You can't go wrong with a well-known brand for such a steal of a price. It's great as a secondary TV for a bedroom, kitchen or garage — or even as a large monitor. Thanks to Fire TV functionality, you can stream with ease. $130 at Best Buy

"Great TV! Good choice for our spare bedroom. Easy installation and hanging on wall. Navigation process was simple. Beautiful picture...," one customer said.

Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF, 2022 Model) $600 With 32 dimming zones, Quantum Dot tech for vibrant colors and HDR10+ compatibility, this Fire TV produces a gorgeous picture that'll make anything look great, from sports to old TV shows. $600 at Amazon

"For folks who are after an affordable TV with a simple interface, great picture and a solid design, the U6H is absolutely worth investing in. This TV has Firestick interface on board for all your apps and a bright and colorful screen," according to one customer.

All-New Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV $100 $180 Save $80 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 $520 Save $190 Amazon

Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV with Alexa Built-In $548 $648 Save $100 Amazon

Samsung 75-Inch 4K Smart TV $998 $1,398 Save $400 Amazon

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

Acer Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop $80 $200 Save $120 Only $80 for a laptop? Wow! This Acer Chromebook doesn't have a ton of power, but it's more than enough for day-to-day work or when you're on the go. At this price, it's hard to say no. $80 at Amazon

"I have a desktop and a larger Chromebook. This smaller one goes with me everywhere. It is so lightweight that I can put it in a tote bag and have it on hand when I need it. It's easy to use and when watching videos, the picture is fantastic. (My cat loves watching bird videos on it, too)," one customer said.

HP 14-Inch Laptop with Windows 20 $240 $260 Save $20 This laptop has everything it needs to be a WFH powerhouse, with 64GB of onboard storage, a clear 14-inch display, and a one year subscription to Microsoft 365 included with the purchase. $240 at Amazon

"Good, everyday laptop. Like the speed, works great. Perfect for daily use," said one customer.

Walmart MSI GF63 Thin 11SC-693 15.6" Gaming Laptop $499 $599 Save $100 With the GTX 1650 GPU inside it, this laptop is powerful enough to handle most games at moderate settings. It packs 256GB of memory, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch display into a 4-pound package. For just $499, that's a steal. $499 at Walmart

"The laptop starts very quickly and runs great. I installed Fortnite and CSGO and both games run smoothly. It's a good looking computer and the keyboard light looks awesome. I have it connected to a 27" monitor on 1080 resolution and image looks very good. I recommend it," one customer said.

Asus Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop $138 $250 Save $112 Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop $550 $780 Save $230 Amazon

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop, 14.0" FHD Touch Display $650 $800 Save $150 Amazon

Best Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $79 $159 Save $80 These 2nd-gen AirPods give quick access to Siri, automatically connect when you put them in your ears, and give up to three hours of playback and talk time on a single charge. The case recharges them quickly, too! $79 at Amazon

"Very comfortable in the ear. Had them on and forgot they were in my ear — didn't think I would wear them for long periods as I'm not fond of earphones. And case can be charged separately," one reviewer said.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds $100 $180 Save $80 The Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing means you not only hear your music without interruption, but you won't miss important sounds — like a car horn, or someone speaking to you. $100 at Amazon

"If you’re looking for a solid alternative for AirPod Pros, these are it. The ANC and sound and connectivity are very good. They come with 4 different size tips that are very useful for fitting. I mainly use these at the gym and they keep me in the zone without having to worry about them falling out. 100% worth it," one customer said.

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro + 35W Dual Port Wall Charger Bundle $200 $260 Save $60 Not only do you get Samsung's award-winning Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but you'll also pocket a charger for your phone and other accessories. The Buds 2 Pro provide 360-degree audio and work with fast charge functions. $200 at Amazon

One user said, "These are what Bluetooth buds should all aspire to be like! Easy to pair with your Samsung phone, no special software or complex setup process to fuss with, and they consistently both pair with the phone and work as they should. Other brands of buds frustrated me so much I threw them in the trash and got these instead. Highly recommended!"

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $48 $80 Save $32 Amazon

Hercules DJ HDP DJ60 Headphones $57 $70 Save $13 Amazon

JBL Quantum TWS Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds ) $80 $150 Save $70 Amazon

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds $200 $250 Save $50 Amazon

Best Cyber Monday smart home deals

Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock Electronic Deadbolt $131 $229 Save $98 This is an Apple HomeKit-only device that brings all the functionality of a smart lock to your door. It has automatic and remote lock/unlock features and touchscreen for issuing unique user codes. $131 at Amazon

"Love that this works with Apple. When I pull out of the drive it asks me do I want to run my automation and locks my door for me. I can lock and unlock from my phone from anywhere. I have had no issues with it so far and have had it for a month or so. Easy to install and setup...definitely recommend!" said one user.

Google Nest Smart Thermostat $115 $155 Save $40 This Nest Smart Thermostat can cut down on your energy bill, program temperature schedules, and even adjust the temperature in the house from anywhere. According to Nest, it pays for itself in under two years. $115 at Amazon

One happy customer said, "I’m glad I switched out my Honeywell thermostat for this one. You can adjust the settings as much as you want from your phone even when you’re not at home. It has the option for pre-set temperature preferences as well so that it turns up the AC when you’re not home and lowers it when it senses motion again. Overall great functionality and modern look which elevated my living room."

Trifo Trifo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $300 $459 Save $159 Let this robot vacuum and mop handle all the floor-based chores in your home. It can clean up to 2,150 sqft for two hours before it needs to recharge, and will even let you make a video call through the vacuum itself. $300 at Amazon

"I have been using the vacuum twice a week, it worked great! It cleaned up my bunny's hair all over the floor, and it is definitely worth the budget. It mapped out my room quickly and did not create too much noise while cleaning," said one customer. "Meanwhile, since I live in a relatively small apartment, the vacuum can clean the whole living room in a short amount time. It saved me lots of time, especially because I need to clean after my pets almost every day."

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock $170 $230 Save $60 Amazon

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch Edition $180 $329 Save $149 Amazon

Nest Cam Indoor Wired with Nest Cam with Floodlight $260 $380 Save $120 Amazon

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

MSI Clutch GM11 Gaming Mouse $20 $30 Save $10 A comfortable, top-rated mouse for just $20? We're in. With five different sensitivity levels and all the RGB any self-respecting player could ask for, it's a solid pick for competitive games. $20 at Amazon

"The fact that it is extremely light makes it very maneuverable. The included stand makes it very convenient to just set the mouse aside for a few hours to charge as well," one gamer said.

JBL Quantum 100 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones - White $20 $40 Save $20 At just $20, these headphones are an absolute steal. The audio is immersive enough to pick up footsteps behind you, and you can hear teammates without their voice chat interfering with the game audio. $20 at Amazon

One customer said, "I love the noise isolation and the fact that i can shut off the mic anytime. I've used these everyday since they arrived."

ASUS ROG Strix 27” 1080P Gaming Monitor (XG276Q) $200 $279 Save $79 Display latency can be the difference between victory and defeat in a competitive game, but this gaming monitor has a 1 millisecond response time and a 170Hz refresh rate to give gamers the most competitive edge possible. $200 at Amazon

"Very good quality monitor. Great to use as my primary monitor with my ASUS G703 GXR ROG gaming laptop i9-9980HK and Nvidia Geforce 2080 RTX graphics card. I have my laptop screen as my dual monitor with no issues or drop in performance in all my games on ultra settings. Great sturdy monitor stand with easy assembly," one gamer said.

Life is Strange: True Colors - Xbox Series X $20 $60 Save $40 Amazon

MSI Vigor Backlit Gaming Keyboard (Vigor GK30 White US) $30 $44 Save $14 Amazon

Wonder Boy - Asha in Monster World - Nintendo Switch $32 $40 Save $8 Amazon

Asus WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86S) $230 $250 Save $20 Amazon

ViewSonic Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor $260 $310 Save $50 Amazon

iBuypower Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop $1,480 $2,250 Save $770 Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

