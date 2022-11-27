The 25+ juiciest early Cyber Monday Apple deals — including $200 off a Macbook Air

Now's the moment to pick up the iPhone, AirPods or Apple TV you've wanted all year. (Photo: Amazon)

Apples — they're not just for Thanksgiving pies! Early Cyber Monday Apple deals here now, and boy, are they worth checking out. Considering a new iPhone? Now's the time to pounce — this one's down to only $99 (60% off!). Or maybe you're ready to treat yourself to a pair of AirPod Pros for $50 off. You can also grab $300 off an iPad Pro and save $160 on an Apple Watch. Remember: Upgrading your tech now means future-proofing your devices for several more years at least. It's a good investment, and these discounts make it easier to buy. Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the discounts are going anywhere!

TOP DEALS

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $270 $329 Save $59 Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart watch $479 $529 Save $50 Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation) $159 $249 Save $90 Walmart

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch -- Silver $800 $1,100 Save $300 Best Buy

Apple Total By Verizon iPhone SE (2020), 64GB $99 $149 Save $50 Walmart

Top Black Friday iPad deals

Apple Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $270 $329 Save $59 This iPad comes equipped with 64GB of internal emory, an 8Mp camera on the back, a 12MP camera on the front, and a 10.2-inch screen. Videos look great, and you can play the whole library of Apple Arcade games, too. $270 at Amazon

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation) $419 $449 Save $30 Amazon

Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation) $549 $599 Save $50 Amazon

Apple Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray $999 $1,099 Save $100 If you're looking for a productivity powerhouse, the iPad Pro is the way to go. This powerful tablet can support split screen apps, work as a secondary monitor, and even be used to render images and video. $999 at Amazon

Top Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $229 $249 Save $20 With a built-in heart rate monitor, crash detection, and a gorgeous Retina display, this Apple Watch can help you keep track of your fitness level or protect you in an accident. It's an extension of your phone on your wrist. $229 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart watch $479 $529 Save $50 Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch $428 $478 Save $50 Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch $739 $799 Save $60 Amazon

Top Black Friday Apple AirPod deals

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 The next generation of Apple AirPods come with enhanced active noise cancellation, better battery life, and improved fit to ensure all-day comfort. Pair that with a better case, and you have one of the best sets of earbuds. $200 at Amazon

"So much better than the last generation. When I’m walking through my school and I’m in the busiest hallway I just turn on the noise cancellation and everything goes quiet. It’s almost uncanny how well it works," one customer said.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation) $159 $249 Save $90 Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $79 $159 Save $80 Amazon

Top Black Friday Macbook deals

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $799 $999 Save $200 This Macbook Air is lightweight, portable, and powerful. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, it can handle almost any task you throw at it, including video and image editing. Great for working from home! $799 at Amazon

"The laptop is very thin it’s good quality, it came with everything needed. It works perfectly nothing wrong with this computer 10/10 would recommend. App runs smoothly there are no problems with this computer," one happy customer said.

Apple 2021 Apple MacBook Pro $1,600 $1,999 Save $399 Amazon

Apple Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop $1,049 $1,199 Save $150 This laptop packs a lot of power into a thin frame, weighing only 2.7 pounds. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it's ideal for students or working on the go, and the built-in webcam works great for videoconferencing. $1,049 at Amazon

Apple Open Box | MacBook Air | 13.3-inch $449 $499 Save $50 Walmart

Apple Open Box | MacBook Pro 13.3-inch $419 $599 Save $180 Walmart

Top Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple Apple Total By Verizon iPhone SE (2020), 64GB $99 $149 Save $50 The iPhone SE presents a budget-friendly alternative that still packs a lot of power into a small, 4.7-inch frame. It can still take 4K video, gorgeous photos, and boasts long-term battery life that's fast-charge compatible. $99 at Walmart

"Excellent phone. Same size as iPhone 6 we were replacing but it is much better on the web then the 6. Love the features and we did iCloud back up for easy and smooth transition," one customer said.

Apple iPhone 12, 128GB - Unlocked (Renewed Premium) $499 Amazon

Other Top Black Friday Apple deals

Apple AirTag $25 $29 Save $4 Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter $16 $19 Save $3 Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger $30 $39 Save $9 Amazon

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (for iPhone) $45 $59 Save $14 Amazon

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter ​​​​​​​ $52 $59 Save $7 Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $85 $99 Save $14 Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 Amazon

