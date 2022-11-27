The 25+ juiciest early Cyber Monday Apple deals — including $200 off a Macbook Air
Apples — they're not just for Thanksgiving pies! Early Cyber Monday Apple deals here now, and boy, are they worth checking out. Considering a new iPhone? Now's the time to pounce — this one's down to only $99 (60% off!). Or maybe you're ready to treat yourself to a pair of AirPod Pros for $50 off. You can also grab $300 off an iPad Pro and save $160 on an Apple Watch. Remember: Upgrading your tech now means future-proofing your devices for several more years at least. It's a good investment, and these discounts make it easier to buy. Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the discounts are going anywhere!
TOP DEALS
- Amazon
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver$270$329Save $59
- Best Buy
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch -- Silver$800$1,100Save $300
- Walmart
Apple Total By Verizon iPhone SE (2020), 64GB$99$149Save $50
Top Black Friday iPad deals
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver
- Amazon
2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation)$419$449Save $30
- Amazon
Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation)$549$599Save $50
Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray
Top Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
- Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch$428$478Save $50
- Amazon
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch$739$799Save $60
Top Black Friday Apple AirPod deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
"So much better than the last generation. When I’m walking through my school and I’m in the busiest hallway I just turn on the noise cancellation and everything goes quiet. It’s almost uncanny how well it works," one customer said.
- Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$79$159Save $80
Top Black Friday Macbook deals
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
"The laptop is very thin it’s good quality, it came with everything needed. It works perfectly nothing wrong with this computer 10/10 would recommend. App runs smoothly there are no problems with this computer," one happy customer said.
- Amazon
Apple 2021 Apple MacBook Pro$1,600$1,999Save $399
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop
- Walmart
Apple Open Box | MacBook Air | 13.3-inch$449$499Save $50
- Walmart
Apple Open Box | MacBook Pro 13.3-inch$419$599Save $180
Top Black Friday iPhone deals
Apple Total By Verizon iPhone SE (2020), 64GB
"Excellent phone. Same size as iPhone 6 we were replacing but it is much better on the web then the 6. Love the features and we did iCloud back up for easy and smooth transition," one customer said.
- Amazon
Apple iPhone 12, 128GB - Unlocked (Renewed Premium)$499
Other Top Black Friday Apple deals
- Amazon
Apple AirTag$25$29Save $4
- Amazon
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter$16$19Save $3
- Amazon
Apple MagSafe Charger$30$39Save $9
- Amazon
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (for iPhone)$45$59Save $14
- Amazon
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter $52$59Save $7
- Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack$85$99Save $14
- Amazon
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)$89$129Save $40
