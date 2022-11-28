20+ amazing Cyber Monday Apple deals — including AirPods for only $79
If you missed Black Friday, don't worry; Cyber Monday Apple deals are just as good, if not better! “Over the years, we've seen so much repeat pricing on the exact same products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. Apple rarely goes on sale but for Cyber Monday 2022, the deals are abundant. McGrath says stores like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy are likely offering their lowest Apple prices of the year — and are even marking down the new Apple Watch Series 8 (we found it for $50 off). If you’re due for an iPhone, this one's only $99. You can also grab $300 off an iPad Pro. It’s definitely the moment for AirPods (down to $79, a sweet 50% off). Let’s get to it. It’s competitive out there, folks!
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop$799$999Save $200
Top Cyber Monday AirPod deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
"Battery life is better, call quality is better, noise cancelling is improved and music has really improved. Turning volume up or down by touch takes a bit of practice to get right (tip: listen for the click when swiping up or down) but works very well once mastered. The best part though is the improved volume when using Find My to locate the case or a dropped AirPod," said one customer.
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)$159$249Save $90
Top Cyber Monday iPhone deals
Straight Talk Apple iPhone 13, 128GB, Midnight$729$799Save $70
Straight Talk Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Graphite$899$999Save $100
Top Cyber Monday iPad deals
Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)
One way to save a bit more is to buy renewed, and one customer said they can't believe they used to buy new: "This thing works like new. It’s screen is responsive, as well it should be. The display is bright, there is no physical damage, and it looks brand new. Zero complaints. If anyone is ever considering getting an iPad, they should forgo the inflated prices and just go for something like this. Is it new? No. Is it ideal? Absolutely."
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver$270$329Save $59
Top Cyber Monday Macbook deals
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
One user, a former Windows fan, said this: "This thing is amazing. I have owned several windows gaming laptops and this is hands down the best laptop I have ever purchased. The build quality is amazing, the chassis, hinge, keyboard, and mousepad all feel very high quality. The laptop is light and easy to carry around. The battery lasts what feels like a lifetime. The computer does not get hot at all (even after some heavy video editing and transcoding)."
Open Box | Apple MacBook Air | 13.3-inch$449$499Save $50
Open Box | Apple MacBook Pro | 13.3-inch$489$799Save $310
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip$1,049$1,199Save $150
Apple MacBook Pro 14" Laptop$1,599$1,999Save $400
Top Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
"This is why I am most favorite purchases in a long time. I love the Fitbit watch that my husband had purchased for me several years ago, but it was time for an upgrade. This watch is a good starter watch I think into the Apple series, especially for those like me or not tech savvy. It comes with a lot of cool features for working out and a lot of programs that I’m still discovering," one reviewer said.
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]$449$499Save $50
Top Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
One buyer said, "I see a lot of reviews saying this pencil is fantastic for drawing, which it is but I purchased it for the sole purpose of note taking on my iPad Pro. Paired with a great note taking app this made taking notes for class enjoyable! The double tap feature to switch from pen to eraser is super convenient. The battery lasts a very long time and is super easy to charge on the side of my iPad."
Top Cyber Monday Apple AirTag and other deals
Apple AirTag
"We completed a 12 day cruise with no checked luggage last February and didn’t want a repeat. These gave peace of mind for travel that our bags were loaded and going with us yo our final destination and could have been helpful had it gone astray. Worth the price for the anxiety relief alone," raved one five-star reviewer. "Easy to set up and monitor. I’m sure we will find other uses in the future, but they accomplished beautifully and easily what we purchased them to do."
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring - Midnight$35
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter$16$19Save $3
Apple MagSafe Charger - Wireless Charger$30$39Save $9
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter $52$59Save $7
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack$85$99Save $14
