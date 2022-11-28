20+ amazing Cyber Monday Apple deals — including AirPods for only $79

Cyber Monday's the time to pounce on Apple: Save $90 on AirPods and more. (Photos: Amazon)

If you missed Black Friday, don't worry; Cyber Monday Apple deals are just as good, if not better! “Over the years, we've seen so much repeat pricing on the exact same products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. Apple rarely goes on sale but for Cyber Monday 2022, the deals are abundant. McGrath says stores like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy are likely offering their lowest Apple prices of the year — and are even marking down the new Apple Watch Series 8 (we found it for $50 off). If you’re due for an iPhone, this one's only $99. You can also grab $300 off an iPad Pro. It’s definitely the moment for AirPods (down to $79, a sweet 50% off). Let’s get to it. It’s competitive out there, folks!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $79 $159 Save $80 Amazon

Total By Verizon Apple iPhone SE (2020), 64GB $99 $149 Save $50 Walmart

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $450 $549 Save $99 Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $799 $999 Save $200 Amazon

Top Cyber Monday AirPod deals

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 Rock out to your favorite songs without outside noise getting in the way. Powerful noise cancellation, combined with Adaptive Transparency, means you'll be able to hear the action around you without losing sound quality. $200 at Amazon

"Battery life is better, call quality is better, noise cancelling is improved and music has really improved. Turning volume up or down by touch takes a bit of practice to get right (tip: listen for the click when swiping up or down) but works very well once mastered. The best part though is the improved volume when using Find My to locate the case or a dropped AirPod," said one customer.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $79 $159 Save $80 Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation) $159 $249 Save $90 Walmart

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $450 $549 Save $99 Amazon

Top Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Total By Verizon Apple iPhone SE (2020), 64GB $99 $149 Save $50 Walmart

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 13, 128GB, Midnight $729 $799 Save $70 Walmart

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Graphite $899 $999 Save $100 Walmart

Top Cyber Monday iPad deals

Apple Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Renewed) $235 $330 Save $95 This iPad has a large enough screen that you can doodle on it courtesy of the Apple Pencil, but is lightweight enough to make an excellent ereader. Long battery life and powerful apps round up the package. $235 at Amazon

One way to save a bit more is to buy renewed, and one customer said they can't believe they used to buy new: "This thing works like new. It’s screen is responsive, as well it should be. The display is bright, there is no physical damage, and it looks brand new. Zero complaints. If anyone is ever considering getting an iPad, they should forgo the inflated prices and just go for something like this. Is it new? No. Is it ideal? Absolutely."

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $270 $329 Save $59 Amazon

Top Cyber Monday Macbook deals

Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $799 $999 Save $200 The 2020 Macbook Air packs in not only 18 hours of battery life, but also the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. The gorgeous Retina display makes it ideal for photo and video editing, too! $799 at Amazon

One user, a former Windows fan, said this: "This thing is amazing. I have owned several windows gaming laptops and this is hands down the best laptop I have ever purchased. The build quality is amazing, the chassis, hinge, keyboard, and mousepad all feel very high quality. The laptop is light and easy to carry around. The battery lasts what feels like a lifetime. The computer does not get hot at all (even after some heavy video editing and transcoding)."

Open Box | Apple MacBook Air | 13.3-inch $449 $499 Save $50 Walmart

Open Box | Apple MacBook Pro | 13.3-inch $489 $799 Save $310 Walmart

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,049 $1,199 Save $150 Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 14" Laptop $1,599 $1,999 Save $400 Best Buy

Top Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $229 $249 Save $20 This watch not only tracks your heart rate, number of steps taken, and other metrics, but it can also detect if you've been in a car crash. It's a great tool for personal safety, whether that's staying in shape or just driving. $229 at Amazon

"This is why I am most favorite purchases in a long time. I love the Fitbit watch that my husband had purchased for me several years ago, but it was time for an upgrade. This watch is a good starter watch I think into the Apple series, especially for those like me or not tech savvy. It comes with a lot of cool features for working out and a lot of programs that I’m still discovering," one reviewer said.

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] $449 $499 Save $50 Amazon

Top Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals

Apple Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 The 2nd-gen Apple Pencil is a stark improvement over the first, doubling-down on the precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and more. Sketch, take notes, or just doodle on compatible apps. $89 at Amazon

One buyer said, "I see a lot of reviews saying this pencil is fantastic for drawing, which it is but I purchased it for the sole purpose of note taking on my iPad Pro. Paired with a great note taking app this made taking notes for class enjoyable! The double tap feature to switch from pen to eraser is super convenient. The battery lasts a very long time and is super easy to charge on the side of my iPad."

Top Cyber Monday Apple AirTag and other deals

Apple Apple AirTag $25 $29 Save $4 Never lose your phone, wallet, backpack or honestly anything else ever again. Apple AirTags use the overall network to keep track of an item's exact location. $25 at Amazon

"We completed a 12 day cruise with no checked luggage last February and didn’t want a repeat. These gave peace of mind for travel that our bags were loaded and going with us yo our final destination and could have been helpful had it gone astray. Worth the price for the anxiety relief alone," raved one five-star reviewer. "Easy to set up and monitor. I’m sure we will find other uses in the future, but they accomplished beautifully and easily what we purchased them to do."

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring - Midnight $35 Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter $16 $19 Save $3 Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger - Wireless Charger $30 $39 Save $9 Amazon

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter ​​​​​​​ $52 $59 Save $7 Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $85 $99 Save $14 Amazon

