'Better than my AirPods': These popular wireless buds are 70% off right now — just $16
Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen, but finding true quality at a discount — the diamonds in the rough — can be hard. Well, we found a gem: the white Cxk Wireless Earbuds, with 43 total hours of battery life, water resistance and one-step pairing, are an unheard of $1 right now — a whopping 70% off. The other two colors (black and pink) aren't on sale, unfortunately.
CXK Wireless Earbuds, White
The earbuds are IPX6 waterproof, which means you don't want to wear them in the shower — but you can wear them in a rainstorm or during a sweaty workout at the gym without worry. Let your favorite beats keep you energized as you push through that last set or mile on the treadmill.
On top of that, they feature one-step and auto-pairing for one of the easiest setup processes we've ever seen. It's just a matter of selecting the earbuds from your Bluetooth list one time, and from then on your phone will automatically connect anytime it detects them.
The earbuds each have about eight hours of battery life, but the case itself provides another 43 hours of charge — that's a total of 51 hours! And fans are loving every minute of it.
"Just as good as my Galaxy Buds for a much more affordable price," reported one of the 3,000+ five-star reviewers.
Another fan elaborated, "I bought these earbuds as a gift for my boyfriend because the other headphones he was using always had a static noise no matter where he was. Since having these, I can hear him perfectly no matter where he is and the battery life is amazing. He is able to listen to his favorite music all day without having to charge them. I definitely would recommend this product. Finally found a good pair."
Another user said they would happily buy these again. "Earbuds fit perfectly in my ears, sound quality is great, connection/bluetooth is immediate and solid, and battery life lasts a couple days for me. I personally love the black earbuds because of the sleek, professional look they have. I would buy these again in the future and I highly recommend to anyone looking onto buying some more affordable wireless earbuds (unlike the $199 Apple AirPods.)"
CXK Wireless Earbuds, White
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
