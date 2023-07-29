Chop chop! These popular cutting boards are down to $17 — under $6 each

For most people, food prep is the most dreaded kitchen task. And when you have a cutting board that slides all over the counter while you're wielding a sharp knife? The worst! Also: extremely unsafe! No wonder, then, that these Hussar Nonslip Cutting Boards are popular at Amazon. Their rubber feet ensure they stay where they're supposed to as you dice and slice, and the cherry on top? You'll also get a handy vegetable peeler for good measure, but act fast: Unlike the boards, this deal will surely "slip" away soon. A set of three is currently on sale for 40% off at just $13.99 with a Prime membership, that's less than $5 per board! But even if you don't have Prime, the set is still marked down to $17.

Another reason to love Hussar Nonslip Cutting Boards is that they're lined with deep grooves to collect any stray juices, keeping your counter nice and clean. Plus, they each have a handle at one end for easier transport, and come in three sizes: a 15.75" x 9.56" for larger proteins; a 12.32" x 7.75", perfect for vegetables; and a 9.84" x 5.83" to reach for when you just have a small amount of mincing to do. Their color-coded handles also make it easy to designate certain boards for meats and others for produce, if you like.

Aside from prep work, clean-up is probably the second most loathsome kitchen activity, but luckily, these cutting boards are machine-washable to make your post-dinner chores a whole lot easier. Wooden cutting boards might look beautiful, but if you want to save yourself some maintenance, these Amazon favorites are where it's at.

Their non-slip design isn't these boards' only convenient feature — they're also dishwasher-safe! (Photo: Amazon)

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers swear by these cutting boards to the tune of a perfect five-star rating. Here's what some of them had to say:

"I was looking for a new set of cutting boards, and I am glad I chose these," said one fan. "The set is high quality and the anti-slip padding makes them easy to use and safe. Another great feature is the small drip channel along the edges that keeps thing from getting too messy. My wife was happy that they are BPA-free, which is something she has been concerned about for many years, since we have kids. I would say that if you need cutting boards, this is a good set, since you can keep your raw meat and cooked foods/veggies separate by using different boards."

Another satisfied reviewer noted, "The boards fit nicely in the dishwasher, so they are super easy to clean. I love that they don't slide around on the counter. I also love the drip channel so that when I cut fruit, it doesn't drip onto the counter. I love having all three sizes as well."

"Kitchen essential!" exclaimed one succinct shopper. "Love the value; now I have different sizes for different uses!"

