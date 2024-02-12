'Cuts through packaging tape like butter': This compact, finger-friendly box cutter is on sale for under $10

A box cutter is one of those things you didn't know you needed until you have one. If you've been using your kitchen shears or a knife to haphazardly slice open those Amazon packages, there's a better way: Thousands of shoppers say this pocket-sized box cutter is a must — and it's on sale for under $10.

Why is this a good deal?

While it isn't hard to find an affordable box cutter, it's trickier to find one that's pocket-sized, stays sharp and keeps you from cutting yourself. The Slice Mini Box Cutter has gone for as much as $14, but now it's up for grabs for $4 off. Considering how often you'll use it, this may be the best not-quite-$10 you'll ever spend.

Why do I need this?

A box cutter may not be revolutionary, but it's one of those practical finds that makes your life easier — and this one takes things up a few notches with its thoughtful design and features.

If you've ever used an old, dull box cutter, you know how frustrating and unsafe that can be. This compact cutter from Slice has an extremely hard ceramic blade that maintains its sharpness over time, so you'll get consistently smooth cuts for longer.

If you're like me, you may be a bit clumsy and tend to nick your fingers every now and then when opening a box. The Slice Mini has a finger-friendly edge that helps keep you safe while you use it. The auto-retractable design quickly secures the blade to prevent injuries and slips, and there's a keyhole and magnet for easy storage and quick access.

This cult-favorite mini box cutter has a non-slip grip, and it's magnetic. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 7,000 five-star reviews, the Slice Mini is a clear Amazon favorite with many shoppers gushing about its size, sharpness and practicality.

"We get a lot of delivered packages to the house," one shopper wrote. "I was frustrated with the kids always taking the scissors so I purchased this tool. It has worked great so far. I like the retractable feature of the blade. It's very small and easy to store when not in use."

"Small and convenient," another shopper said. "The blade is safe for everyone to use and not get injured. Cuts all sorts of things including [that] rigid plastic everything comes boxed or wrapped in when you buy it."

"I've worked in retail for quite some time," added a happy buyer. The Slice Mini "cuts through packaging tape like butter and evens slices through plastic mesh used in carrying potatoes and onions. This box cutter is small enough to fit in my pocket without any discomfort and even has a small opening to attach itself to a keychain for easy carry."

"I feel lost when I can't find it," a final fan said. "But that's the one con, they are always getting lost. They are so small and convenient, but I'd love if they came with a GPS tracker or bright flashing light, haha. No breakages or malfunctions, great for small adult hands, comfortable, safe, perfect."

(Who knows? Maybe the next version will have a slot for an AirTag!)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

