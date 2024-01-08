All the Cute BTS Moments from the 2024 Golden Globes You Probably Missed

Bless the photographers at the Golden Globes because they are truly doing the lord's work capturing content from inside the show—all of which is extremely cute and endearing, and most of which involves celebs getting excited about meeting each other. Because even stars get star-struck! Especially when Taylor Swift is in the room.

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld and Billie Eilish

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Julia Garner and Angela Bassett

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Emily Blunt and America Ferrera

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Danielle Brooks and Issa Rae

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Selena Gomez, Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Michael Kovac - Getty Images

Bill Hader and Taylor Swift

Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Michael Kovac - Getty Images

You Might Also Like