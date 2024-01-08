All the Cute BTS Moments from the 2024 Golden Globes You Probably Missed
Bless the photographers at the Golden Globes because they are truly doing the lord's work capturing content from inside the show—all of which is extremely cute and endearing, and most of which involves celebs getting excited about meeting each other. Because even stars get star-struck! Especially when Taylor Swift is in the room.
Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller
Hailee Steinfeld and Billie Eilish
Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal
Julia Garner and Angela Bassett
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Emily Blunt and America Ferrera
Danielle Brooks and Issa Rae
Selena Gomez, Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep and Martin Short
Bill Hader and Taylor Swift
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
You Might Also Like