Cut trees, branches, shrubs and so much more with this 'robust' chainsaw — over 30% off

With spring weather almost upon us, you might be in search of a reliable chainsaw to handle chores around the yard — namely, cutting up fallen trees and branches from those unpredictable storms. Of course, it's always good to have an electric saw on hand for tree maintenance, pruning and even cutting back overgrown bushes. Whatever the reason, stop looking at those high-priced options and instead turn to the Greenworks 40V Compact Chainsaw, an affordable, durable option.

Why is this a good deal?

At more than 30% off, you're saving quite a bit of dough on this saw. It's also only six pounds in weight, which means practically anyone can use it without straining themselves. With more than 300 bought in the past month alone, a lot of people are taking advantage of this deal to prep for spring.

Why do I need this?

If you already have Greenworks tools, you can reuse those same 40V batteries with this chainsaw. It's an easy way to expand the utility of your overall toolkit. If not, this is a great way to enter the Greenworks ecosystem — and let us tell you, they have it all.

The battery gives you up to 65 cuts per charge. The chainsaw is powerful enough to easily cut through even thick branches without getting bogged down, and it doesn't result in any oil or emissions. There's even an automatic blade oiler built-in that will keep the blade turning without any friction. You can also re-tension both the bar and the chain without a tool.

This chainsaw will be your favorite friend come springtime yard work. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I’ve had this for four years, purchased in 2019, and it’s still going strong with [the] original battery. I am not a logger but I live in the woods and occasionally trees fall down," said one shopper. "The saw is very lightweight and easy to handle. It’s loud, but not nearly as loud as a gas saw. I can cut up several trees with one charge."

"This is a perfect saw for residential and light-farm cleanup. We bought this to replace our two aging gas saws — both struggling with fuel line issues from today's gas. The battery life is similar to a tank of fuel-mix. The chain speed has been robust enough to cut through decent sized oak limbs and small trees without effort. The charger cycles fast enough so that you can take a small break without losing daylight. It's nice to not have to wear out your hand yanking a gas starter cord," wrote another fan.

It's perfectly usable, even for older folks. "I am very pleased with this chainsaw. It is lightweight and safe to use. I am a 90-year-old man and I do not feel unsafe using it. It is not very powerful, but it does the job in the garden."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

