Cut the car clutter with this No. 1 bestselling trash can/organizer — it's just $10 for Amazon's winter sale

How messy is your car? Don't worry, we won't judge — ours is no better. If you are, in fact, like us, it's probably high time you tidied up the interior of your ride, and the fan-favorite Hotor Car Trash Can is the solution you need. And right now, it's on sale for $10 (down from $14!).

Why is this a good deal?

Normally this little trash can goes for $14. But right now it's an irresistible $10 — roughly the cost of lunch at your favorite drive-through.

Why do I need this?

Finally a place to toss the litter strewn across your floors and in your seat wells, as well as to secure the stuff you don't want to throw away, thanks to the pockets on each side. Did we mention it's completely waterproof and the bestselling product in its category, with over 32,000 five-star fans? The one we're spotlighting has a two-gallon capacity, but if you need a slightly larger option, there's a three-gallon version for a still-worth-it $19.

Cars get messy. That's just how it is, especially if you commute to work every day, and/or like to take the occasional road trip and/or if you have kids. Far-flung coffee cups, random receipts and sometimes spills find their way into every nook and cranny of your car's interior, eventually turning it into a disaster zone. The Hotor mobile trash can gives you an easy place to dispose of food and empty cups, while the organizer pockets on its sides can hold tissues, wipes and cleaning supplies to tackle problems fast — before they become a better-left-unknown sticky substance in the bottom of your cup holder.

If you find yourself needing precious interior space for something else, this can fold away for easy storage (just be sure to empty it first). Speaking of which: You can opt to use the Hotor strictly as a storage bin for things such as chargers and snacks for long road trips. The inner lining is not only waterproof but easily removable. Just give it a quick toss in the washing machine and it's good as new!

Turn your motor vehicle into a Hotor vehicle with this nifty hold-all. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

The Car Trash Can from Hotor fits almost every type of vehicle. If you're a car buff who wants to keep your baby clean as can be, it's a great help. Taking a long-haul drive up to the mountains? This is the perfect place to keep your trail mix.

Just check out what one happy customer said: "I’ve had this for a year and I love it! it may look small, but I fit two grocery bags' worth of trash in this little can! I appreciate the adjustable straps on it as well, so I could perfectly fit it in my car. My only complaint is that I wish they sold the trash liners that originally come with it separately, as I’d buy more of them! However, I’ve just been using it without a liner since I ran out and I haven’t had any leaks or accidents at all."

"I tried three different car trash cans and this one fit my needs perfectly. It looks good too. The bag blends right into my black interior so it isn’t obvious. I hang it off the back of the center console and it is long enough to hang below the air conditioning vent for the back seat of my Honda CRV. My dog really appreciates that!" testified another.

Best of all, the car trash can is available in over 20 colors and patterns that range from subdued to eye-popping. Find the one that best fits your style, but be aware that some colors aren't as deeply discounted as basic black.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

