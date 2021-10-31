‘The unicorn of joggers’: Amazon's $17 fitted sweats are comfy, stylish and our new everyday obsession

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Take a look at the pair of cool joggers that will make you trade in your leggings! (Photo: Amazon)

If you're someone who practically lives in leggings, it can be hard to make the switch to anything else. The comfort and flexibility that spandex offers makes getting dressed so effortless. At the end of the day, though, you might want a little versatility in your wardrobe.

Hold onto your seats, leggings lovers: we found new pair of go-to pants that are just as cozy but even more versatile (you can wear 'em with any kind of top and never feel self-conscious). Meet Custer’s Night Drawstring Active Pants — a set of fitted joggers that have been life-changing for more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers — and they're on sale!

Shop it: Custer’s Night Drawstring Active Pants, starting at $17 (was $19), amazon.com

These tailored, casual slacks are on sale in a range of colors — cheerful blue, stylish mustard, neutral khaki and basic black, to name a few.

"My go-to...casual pants needed to be retired after 10 years. After much searching, I decided to give these a try," attested one five-star reviewer. "I pulled them on: 'These are comfortable!' I wore them for 2 hours: 'OMG these are the most comfortable pants I've ever owned!' I've already ordered a second pair."

Colors? Neutrals? Whatever your style, there's a pair for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Because they have a more fitted cut, the Custer’s Night Drawstring Active Pants never look slovenly — but they’re also roomier than leggings and have a drawstring for a custom fit. They make the perfect everyday pants, and like many Amazon reviewers, you’ll never want to take them off.

“They’re in that sweet spot of comfort,” notes one shopper. “They’re slightly snug in the right places without being too tight, so there’s no weird sagging or cut off circulation...feel like I’ve found the unicorn of joggers.”

The design details of Custer’s Night Drawstring Active Pants are on point too. Cuffed ankles, side pockets, a thick and comfy elastic waistband, and even colorblocking panels make these joggers a far cry from your run-of-the-mill sweats. They’re more like slacks that happen to feel like pajamas — and they're lightweight enough to wear year-round.

Custer’s Night Drawstring Active Pants are made of a cotton blend, so they’re breathable and you can machine-wash and tumble-dry them. In other words, they’re easy to wear and easy to clean — any wonder why Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough?

They come in nine solid colors and two colorblocked patterns. (Photo: Amazon)

“They are so comfortable and cute [that] I already ordered another pair and will probably get more in different colors,” wrote a thrilled shopper. “They go with everything.”

This shopper echoed many others, saying, “I will order another pair of these pants because they fit me so well, and they stretch with my moves in my exercise classes.”

Wear them to exercise, run errands or go to the mall! (Photo: Amazon)

Good thing there are so many colors to choose from! Custer’s Night Drawstring Active Pants come in nine solid colors and two colorblocked patterns. Starting at $17, they’re affordable enough to justify getting more than one!

Oh, and don’t forget these joggers have deep pockets to carry your phone or wallet, so you can easily go for an actual jog in them, run errands in them—and then spend your entire weekend in them! Get ready to fall head over heels in love with a pair of pants!

