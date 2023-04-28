Shoppers say these $30 sandals are even more comfortable than their Birkenstocks

Now that warmer weather is finally here, it’s time to get your summer wardrobe in order. If you're still on the hunt for a comfy pair of sandals that won't break the bank, nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandals. Not only do they provide the comfort and support needed to spend an entire day on your feet, but they're only $30 a pop!

Along with a contoured cork footbed that helps keep your foot securely in place, these strappy sandals feature cushioned heel cups and ample arch support. They have a 1.25-inch platform to give you a boost, but shoppers say they are still super easy to walk in.

Also easy: Their buckled straps are fully adjustable, so you can customize their fit, while their vegan leather upper is soft against the foot and won't cause any unwanted rubbing or blisters. On top of all that, the durable rubber sole provides top-notch traction on all types of terrains, so you can wear them everywhere from the beach to hiking trails this summer. They really do have it all.

C'mon; your tootsies are hankering to be out and proud as the temps rise. Give them something supportive and stylish to parade around in. (Photo: Amazon)

Fashionable, functional, and tres affordable, no wonder they're beloved by so many shoppers, many of whom even compare them to those household-name sandals. “They look just like Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price,” raved one. “I’ve owned Birkenstocks in the past and I just can’t justify buying a new pair every season which I have to do due to the fact that my feet also run HOT and inevitably stink up every shoe I own (LOL). Just buy them; you won’t regret it!”

Others downright prefer them to their more expensive counterparts. “I honestly found them more comfortable for my flat feet than Birks were. They arent bulky at all, lots of cushioning, super cute, they are all the things,” echoed another five-star fan.

“You can walk in them all day and not feel any discomfort," testified a third. "Like walking on a cloud, and they're stylish.”

There are 21 versatile colors to choose from, and while these popular sandals may look like Birks, they are thankfully much more affordable at just $30 a pair. With a price point this low and reviews this good, we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw these comfy sandals everywhere this summer. Snag a pair for yourself before your fave color sells out!

