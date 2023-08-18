How the ‘cursed’ 27 Club became the group no rocker wants to join

The cliche of living fast and dying young is woven into the mythology of rock’n roll. And no rock myth is no potent than the 27 Club: the idea that rock stars are uniquely cursed and that the reaper’s favourite time to come knocking is three years shy of a musician’s 30th birthday.

In July 2011, Amy Winehouse became the latest member of the “club” when she passed away in her Camden flat with a blood alcohol level five times the drink-driving limit. She joined Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Rolling Stone Brian Jones in a continuum of tragedy stretching back to pioneering bluesman Robert Johnson, whose death was the big-bang event with which the 27 Club is agreed to have originated.

Had Winehouse lived, September 14 would have marked her 40th birthday. As with Cobain, Morrison and the rest, you can only wonder what the future might have held for her. Would she have recorded another masterpiece to stand alongside Back To Black? Might she have gone into quasi-retirement like her pal Pete Doherty and, following his example, opened a hotel in Margate instead?

It’s impossible to say. We do know the number 27 has cast a dark spell over rock music for decades. And yet the concept of a “club” only really coalesced following the suicide of Kurt Cobain in 1994, when his mother commented that he had “gone and joined that stupid club”.

Rolling Stone magazine had previously referred to a “27 Club” in passing. However, according to Hendrix and Nirvana biographer Charles R Cross, it took Cobain’s demise and his mother’s heartbreak for “club” to register more widely. “It wasn’t until Kurt Cobain took his own life in 1994 that the idea of the 27 Club arrived in the popular zeitgeist.”

But was Wendy Cobain comparing her son to Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin? There is some dispute around this. One theory is she was referring to other grunge musicians taken before their time – in particular, Andrew Wood of the landmark Seattle group Mother Love Bone.

Either way, the 27 Club became retroactively threaded into rock history. Stepping back, a picture came into the focus of the out-of-control rock star, who partied to excess, was consumed by too much ambition and/or burned out on fame.

The myth even has an origin story in Robert Johnson, believed to have died of poisoning four months after turning 27. It is no coincidence the 27 Club should start with him. Johnson was a fantastical figure even before his death. One of the many rumours surrounding the enigmatic guitarist was that his musical mastery was a gift of the devil, to whom Johnson, in turn, pledged his soul.

Whatever bargains he may have struck, Johnson didn’t have very long to enjoy his talents – he had recorded fewer than 50 songs when he made a pass at the wife of the owner of Three Forks roadhouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, where he was performing. The woman’s husband offered Johnson a bottle of whiskey. Three days later, the musician died of strychnine poisoning.

So, at any rate, goes the popular mythology. Johnson’s death certificate lists the cause of death as “complications of syphilis”. But fellow musician David Honeyboy Evans insisted Johnson had been poisoned – and that the jealous husband was the killer.

However he met his end, Johnson’s death set the template for the 27 Club death. Excess – whether chemical or sexual – was invariably involved, along with hubris. These were rock stars who had already courted disaster several times too many.

In other words, these deaths were tragic – but not random. The bell tolled when you’d pushed your luck. Such was the case with Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones, who drowned under the influence of drugs and alcohol in 1969 and with Janis Joplin, who died in 1970 of a heroin overdose. And Jim Morrison, found dead in his bathtub in Paris in 1971 and buried before an autopsy could confirm his death was drug-related.

The 27 Club is exclusive because you must be famous to join. The world mourned when Kurt Cobain shot himself in April 1994. But not many noticed when Kristen Pfaff, bassist with Hole (the band of Kurt’s widow, Courtney Love), overdosed on heroin just two months later – also aged 27. She ticked all the other boxes; she was young, tragic, talented and lived too close to the edge. She wasn’t, however, sufficiently famous, and few remember her today as a signed-up member of the 27 Club.

Like any popular phenomenon, the 27 Club has thrown up its share of conspiracy theories. These range from the preposterous – was Kurt Cobain murdered? Did Jim Morrison fake his death? – to the surreal. In the latter category is the hypothesis that, when we reach 27, the planet Saturn returns to the same position it was in when we were born – an astral happening that supposedly wreaks emotional havoc and drives sensitive rock stars over the edge.

The idea of the 27 Club being somehow supernatural has inspired a 2019 horror movie of the same name. It stars Seventies prog-producer Todd Rundgren as a musician trying to unpick the truth about rock stars dying young. By all accounts, the film, if not scary, is certainly horrific. “An utter stinker,” went one of the kinder reviews.

Winehouse’s death led to a renewal of interest in the 27 Club. But in the 13 years since, there has been a fall off in the number of rock stars dying at a tragically young age. One obvious reason is that the music industry can no longer sustain lifestyles that fuelled past excesses.

Streaming brings in far less money than record sales once did, and touring schedules are more punishing. Partying from dawn to dusk isn’t something any working musician can do regularly. Gen Z artists are acutely aware of the emotional damage caused by early fame – it’s a subject about which stars such as Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish have spoken at length. Rather than numbing their pain in booze and drugs, they are comfortable identifying and dealing with the source of their trauma. That makes for better-balanced entertainers – and fewer young deaths.

But was the 27 Club ever real in the first place? A 2016 Bayes Business School study found cancer, drug overdose and excessive alcohol consumption were significant causes of rock star death.

The twist was that musicians were most likely to die between 55 and 69 – a demographic that includes Tom Petty (dead at 66), Prince (57) and David Bowie (69). In other words, the bell does eventually toll on rock stars (unless, as is the case with Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney, they have jammy genes and strut into their eighties). But at middle age rather than in their 20s. Fast-living, fate-cheating rockers should still fear the reaper – it’s just that their debt rarely falls due at 27.

