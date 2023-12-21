The curious rise of ‘upper budget’ airlines

Look closely, and you might notice that the world of budget flying is changing. Once widely considered a race to the bottom – in terms of prices, and also service – now there’s something more interesting happening. Of course, the primary appeal of operators like Ryanair and Wizz Air remains their relative cheapness. But there’s a strata emerging above that: one of ‘upper budget’. These are the easyJets and Jet2s of the world, which have quietly begun to dominate discounted travel.

In fact, Jet2 was voted a readers’ favourite at the Telegraph Travel Awards this year, with the airline’s communication with passengers and speedy refund process being praised. Conversely, Wizz Air and Ryanair ranked among the lowest in the results. It’s Jet2’s reliability, twinned with affordability, that seems to charm. The company seems optimistic – expanding its summer 2024 programme by adding 70,000 extra seats to destinations in Spain, the Canaries, the Balearics, Portugal, Turkey, Croatia and Greece from eight UK airports.

Similarly, easyJet has proven to be a popular option this year. In a poll of 8,000 readers, 45 per cent of respondents thought the airline was the best budget option. Ryanair only garnered 14 per cent of the vote; Wizz Air a measly 4 per cent.

So what is it that elevates an ‘upper budget’ airline above its peers? Take baggage allowances as an example. On an easyJet flight, the standard cabin bag allowance is 15kg. Book onto an easyJet holidays package, and a 23kg bag in the hold will likely be included, too. On Jet2 Holidays, expect a 22kg bag allowance, plus 10kg of hand luggage.

Meanwhile, on Ryanair, the standard ticket only allows for a “small personal bag”, which must fit under the seat in front. The rules are similar for Wizz Air flights. By paying a fee, you can increase the amount of baggage allowed – but it rather grates if the notion was an ultra-cheap getaway.

Rhys Jones, a manager at aviation site Head for Points, thinks it’s this sense of generosity that marks out the ‘upper budget’. “On the first Wizz Air flight I ever took, we were queuing to board and the staff were going down the line, pulling people out of the queue because their bags were too big and then charging them extra.

“I don’t think easyJet does that. So there’s a kind of middle-class friendliness that I think easyJet does quite well.”

There’s a similar attitude when it comes to the brands more generally, too. Despite that rather repetitive theme song, Jet2 is often praised for its customer service. Ryanair, however, has embraced a sort of impish attitude to public relations: the airline recently mocked one baffled customer on social media who expected a window seat on his honeymoon.

She’s regretting marrying someone who can’t read the fine print https://t.co/GMjelExn0s — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 3, 2023

“Ryanair has a reputation for being mean and stingy,” says Jones. “Do you really want to trust someone with that reputation to look to make sure you have an amazing holiday?”

It’s a good question. The British public have, slowly but surely, embraced Jet2 Holidays. This year the package brand overtook Tui to become the largest tour operator in the UK. And easyJet holidays has emerged as a competitor, with a similarly cheery set of destinations (and reviews to match).

Perhaps the emergence of ‘upper budget’ can be attributed to disorder across the industry, too. Jones points to disarray at the UK’s larger airports making other airlines, especially British Airways, seem less organised in comparison.

“Take Heathrow, for example,” he says. “It’s one of the world’s busiest airports. And especially in the last few years, BA has really struggled in terms of ramping up the operation after Covid.

“Heathrow has often felt inefficient over the last few years. In comparison, Jet2’s model means it flies more often from regional airports, where those issues are less pronounced, because the airports aren’t running at almost full capacity. So there’s less opportunity for things to go wrong.”

In fact, during 2022’s summer of aviation chaos, Jet2 shone. Between June 7 and August 15, it scrapped just one of its 12,595 UK departures for a scarcely believable cancellation rate of just 0.008 per cent. During the same period, Ryanair’s cancellation rate was 0.3 per cent; British Airways reached 3.19 per cent.

Ultimately, easyJet and Jet2 are offering both cheap flights and cheap holiday packages. Ryanair’s brief attempt to sell packages ended quietly in 2019, while Wizz Air seems more intent on route expansion. Although the age of ultra-cheap flights might be over, those offering the very lowest prices will always be popular. But if it’s true value you want? It seems it’s time to opt for ‘upper budget’.

