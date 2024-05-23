Curious little pup looking for a central Ohio family to grow up with
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Effie, a puppy looking for a home at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family to plug in with and start her life.
Behavior Coordinator Brandy Trott said that Effie, a six-month-old pit bull mix, has spent half of her life at the shelter so far. She’s not quite sure why the young dog has been overlooked.
“She has good energy for a puppy, six months I think is a perfect age. … Housebreaking is a lot easier and they’re kind of over a lot of the chewing, mischievous stage,” Trott said. “She’s had some medical stuff going on. … Sadly, she’s just been growing up here, so I’d love to find her a home this week.”
Effie received surgery for entropion, an eyelid condition that can result in hair rubbing against her eyes. Because she recently received medical treatment, she needs a foster to adopt to leave the shelter. But whoever cares for Effie can take her home while the shelter’s medical team ensures she makes a full recovery.
The operation hasn’t put a damper on Effie’s playful energy or interactions with the shelter staff.
“She already knows sit and down, so I think pretty good for a puppy. A lot of our adult dogs don’t even know down,” Trott noted.
Effie is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
Louise
Brown terrier and pit bull mix
Female between six months and two years old
Shy dog, according to shelter
Spayed and up to date on shots
Jasmine
White and brindle terrier and pit bull mix
Female between two and five years old
Spayed and up to date on shots
Ellie
Brown and black Belgian Malinois
Female between six months and two years old
Spayed and up to date on shots
Ebony
Black and white Siberian Husky mix
Female between six months and two years old
Spayed and up to date on shots
