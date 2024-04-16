Cumberland Trail hike is Saturday

Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning is leading a 3-mile round-trip hike April 20 up a mountain on a new section of the Cumberland Trail. This is a good hike for spring wildflowers.

The group will start at the new headquarters for the Cumberland Trail at Head of Sequatchie. The trail will be steep at times, a news release said. Bring water, lunch, and bug spray.

To carpool from Oak Ridge, meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Gold’s Gym/Books-a-Million parking lot (at the end close to South Illinois Avenue, near Salsarita’s). Or meet the group at the Shell Station on the south side of the Peavine Road exit in Crossville at 9 a.m. Central (10 a.m. Eastern).

Your RSVP helps with planning and allows notification in case of cancellation. Contact Larry Pounds at 865-705-8516 or at PoundsL471@aol.com.

