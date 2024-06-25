Cumberland Pride kicks off June 26

Jun. 25—CUMBERLAND — This year's Cumberland Pride festival will feature nearly 70 vendors, including nonprofits, crafts, support services and local businesses.

"We are full on vendors with a waitlist," event organizer Jacqie McKenzie said. "We can always use volunteers."

Cumberland Pride will be celebrated June 26 to 30.

Events will include a new rainbow skate party at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moon Glo Skating Rink.

On Thursday at the Corner Tavern, a vigil of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m., followed by a panel on queer health at 7:30 p.m. and a Stonewall social at 8:30 p.m.

Friday will feature a drag show at 9 p.m. at the Embassy Theatre.

A Black Magic Masquerade will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Deep End in Frostburg.

The event's annual march from City Hall starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by the Pride festival from 12 to 4 p.m. at Canal Place.

The event's headlining guest host and drag artist is Washington Heights.

According to CumberlandPride.org, she is based in Baltimore, has been a performer since about 2014, and won several awards including Best Show Host, a four-time winner and producer of Baltimore's Best Drag Show and Drag Performer of the Year in 2018.

"Washy is also a team captain for a kickball team with Stonewall Sports Baltimore, a local queer sports league," the website states. "She graduated from Towson University with a degree in sport management and marketing, and minored in business administration."

An "after-fest" will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday in Frostburg.

"As always we are excited to come together as a community and offer a place where folks can feel supported and proud of their true colors," McKenzie said.

The Allegany County Health Department is one of the many vendors scheduled to be at the festival.

The organization will share information and educational materials about pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV, said ACHD Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell.

The department will also accept referrals for anyone interested in starting PrEP at the health department, she said.

"Additionally, we will be providing information about our (sexually transmitted infection) and HIV testing clinics available at the health department on Willowbrook Road," Caldwell said.

Last year's Cumberland Pride festival drew hundreds of people, including performer Claire Raven Bishop.

"This is bigger than what I'm used to," she said at that time and added the crowd's support was energizing.

"It feels free," Bishop said.

