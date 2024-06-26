Culver's celebrates 40 years with new Concrete Mixer, other promotions

Jun. 25—Culver's, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain, is celebrating its 40th birthday with a month-long celebration in July.

"Our people are the reason we've grown this much and why we'll continue to grow. From our guests to our franchisees and team members, it starts and ends with people," said co-founder Craig Culver. "Back in 1984, my parents, George and Ruth, taught us what was most important: making food the right way and going the extra mile to treat people with kindness. After 40 years, we're still inspired to do that every single day."

Starting July 1, guests can visit 40yearsofdelicious.com to "open a birthday present for a chance to win a daily prize and to be entered to win the $40,000 grand prize." Daily prizes range from free menu items to gift cards and merch.

Culver's is also introducing a new Concrete Mixer for its birthday month. The Berry Happy Birthday Concrete Mixer features a blend of vanilla frozen custard swirled with ribbons of blueberries and freeze-dried blueberries. It's topped with whipped cream and a birthday cake pop.

Other promotions happening in July include: — July 11: Customers can add sprinkles to any dish of frozen custard for free — July 18: A portion of the day's sales will be donated to a local organization chosen by each individual restaurant — July 25: All shakes and malts are buy one, get one free from 2 to 5 p.m.

Culver's original opened in Sauk City, Wisc. in 1984. Today, the restaurant chain has nearly 1,000 locations in 26 states.