Cultural Heritage Festival on tap

May 3—The Cultural Heritage Festival will celebrate the diverse cultures in Odessa with food, music and cultural performances. This free family-friendly event will also have activities for all ages including food trucks, face painting, and the Odessa College Downtown splash pad.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Odessa College Downtown, 222 E. Fourth St.

A variety of cultures will be represented including Egyptian, Mexican, Coyame, Indian, Columbian, Turkish, Filipino, Ecuadorian and Venezuelan.

This free family-friendly event is brought to you by the Downtown Odessa Lions Club and sponsored by the City of Odessa.

The organizer is Javier Morales and Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham will be the event emcee.

The event will include booths with a variety of food, clothing, and cultural displays from across the world. In addition, performances beginning at 10 a.m. will include bagpipes, Mexican cultural performance, Turkish cultural performance, modeling of traditional Filipino attire, Indian dance and a cultural program by the Hindu Association of West Texas.