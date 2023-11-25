Cult-Favorite New Balance Sneakers Just Went on Sale



With countless brands offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals, deciding which ones are actually worth shopping can be quite the task— but that's where I come in. As a commerce writer and Firstfinds shopping trend expert, it's quite literally my job to find the best Black Friday sales the internet has to offer, and New Balance is most certainly one of them.

When it comes to Black Friday deals, New Balance has something for everyone, whether you're looking for celeb-worn sneakers, cute workout clothes, or holiday gifts for someone who's into fitness. For Black Friday 2023, New Balance is offering 25 percent off sitewide from November 23- 29 with additional discounts of up to 40 percent off on select styles (though exclusions may apply). To save you even more cash, the activewear brand is also offering free shipping on all orders through December 31.

Shop New Balance Black Friday Deals

New Balance Black Friday Sneaker Deals

As of data published in August 2023, New Balance is among the ten most popular sneaker brands worldwide. Clearly, it's a safe choice for anyone on your holiday shopping list, whether it's your marathon-training mom or Taylor Swift-worshipping sister. While many of the brand's most popular models are excluded from the sale, shoppers can still find plenty of cult-favorite and celebrity-worn sneakers for upwards of 25 percent off.

The trending product experts at Firstfinds expect New Balance 574 sneakers— worn by Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, Whitney Port, and Hailey Bieber— to be among the brand's most popular Black Friday sneaker deals. While most New Balance 550s aren't included in the sale (like the Aime Leon Dore collab or the exact red-and-black colorway Taylor Swift wore to the Kansas City Chiefs game), fans of the 55o can still find a handful of pairs of the cult-favorite silhouette marked down for Black Friday.

574 Core Sneakers

Shop Now 574 Core Sneakers newbalance.com $63.75

550 Sneakers

Shop Now 550 Sneakers newbalance.com $99.99

1906F Sneakers

Shop Now 1906F Sneakers newbalance.com $134.99

New Balance Black Friday Activewear Deals

In addition to sneakers, New Balance is offering a range of Black Friday deals on workout clothes, including sports bras, leggings and workout tops. Keep an eye out for deals on winter running jackets and thermal tights, as they'll be some of the best you'll find all year long.

"Black Friday is the perfect time to buy cold-weather running gear," shared Summer Cartwright, Firstfinds senior editor (and seasoned marathon runner). "It falls just before the temps drop entirely, and the best brands, New Balance included, offer up discounts they never do throughout peak training seasons in the spring and summer."

Impact Run Heat Tight

Shop Now Impact Run Heat Tight newbalance.com $67.50

NB Power X Bra

Shop Now NB Power X Bra newbalance.com $48.74

Impact Run Luminous Heat Jacket

Shop Now Impact Run Luminous Heat Jacket newbalance.com $130.99

New Balance Black Friday Loungewear Deals

Another category of the New Balance Black Friday sale that's not to be missed is loungewear, whether you're gift shopping for cozy outerwear or expanding your winter wardrobe with a new sweatsuit or two. From November 23- 29, New Balance is offering 25 percent off almost all sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants and coats, with deeper discounts on select styles.

Q Speed Sherpa Jacket

Shop Now Q Speed Sherpa Jacket newbalance.com $89.99

Sport Essentials Premium Fleece Hoodie

Shop Now Sport Essentials Premium Fleece Hoodie newbalance.com $63.75

Athletics Remastered French Terry Pant

Shop Now Athletics Remastered French Terry Pant newbalance.com $56.24

