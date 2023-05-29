25 cult faves on sale for Memorial Day and why they're worth it — starting at $6
Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skin care gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. But when it comes to Memorial Day sales, instead of friends, we trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know the difference between gimmicky and something great, and when hoards of them swear by something, it's the real deal. We picked out some the best deals from Amazon's Memorial Day sale with the most five-star reviews to make your first long weekend of summer a little bit sweeter. Scroll for our favorite Amazon marked-down cult-favorite finds.
AquaDance 7" Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head$35 $46Save $11
Abco Tech Garden Kneeler And Stool$20 $70Save $50
Dizaul Screen Magnifier for Smartphone$17 $25Save $8
DynaTrap Mosquito and flying Insect Trap$145 $221Save $76
Vekkia 3000K Warm LED Rechargeable Book Light$12 $24Save $12
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer$14 $20Save $6
Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs$28 $30Save $2
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$21 $40Save $19
Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set$12 $16Save $4
Tessan Power Strip with 3 USB Ports$16 $20Save $4
Cooljob Gardening Gloves$14 $20Save $6
Pro-Lift Z-Creeper Seat$51 $116Save $65
i-Dawn Portable Multifunction Keychain$6 $25Save $19
Kuhome Over The Door Hooks$13 $23Save $10
Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad$19 $33Save $14
Coraje Shower Caddy$24 $45Save $21 with coupon
Aqua Joe Oscillating Sprinkler, 16"$20 $23Save $3
Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears$14 $21Save $7
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers$20 $52Save $32 with coupon
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag$16 $30Save $14
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder$12 $20Save $8
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock$26 $40Save $14 with coupon
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil Set$30 $70Save $40
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle$24 $28Save $4
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner$10 $17Save $7
Sun Joe 16-Inch 12-Amp Electric Tiller and Cultivator$103 $159Save $56
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5
Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
House Day Car Seat Headrest Hooks$5 $7Save $2
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)$200 $230Save $30
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $160Save $50 with coupon
Whall Handheld Vacuum$40 $200Save $160 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $190Save $80 with coupon
Black+Decker Steam Mop$38 $55Save $17
Oraimo Stick Vacuum$120 $180Save $60
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$125 $345Save $220
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
Henckels Statement 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set with Block$230 $510Save $280
Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer$12 $20Save $8
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Veva Air Purifier$98 $167Save $69 with coupon
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Amazon Basics Outdoor Zero Gravity Chairs$92 $150Save $58
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
