25 cult faves on sale for Memorial Day and why they're worth it — starting at $6

Save on cleaning essentials, tech, and all sorts of quick fixes. (Photo: Amazon)

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skin care gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. But when it comes to Memorial Day sales, instead of friends, we trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know the difference between gimmicky and something great, and when hoards of them swear by something, it's the real deal. We picked out some the best deals from Amazon's Memorial Day sale with the most five-star reviews to make your first long weekend of summer a little bit sweeter. Scroll for our favorite Amazon marked-down cult-favorite finds.

AquaDance AquaDance 7" Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head $35 $46 Save $11 Get ready for shower-time bliss, thanks to this head's six settings, including power mist and pulsating massage. It installs in minutes with just three hand-tightened connections and fits any standard shower arm. $35 at Amazon

Abco Tech Abco Tech Garden Kneeler And Stool $20 $70 Save $50 Made with a durable metal frame and soft EVA foam padding, you can kneel on it while weeding and planting, then, just flip it over and you've got an elevated place to sit when you're pruning those rose bushes or harvesting the tomatoes. It comes with a tool pouch to hold your trowels, mini-rakes and knife, as well as a pair of gardening gloves. $20 at Amazon

dizaul Dizaul Screen Magnifier for Smartphone $17 $25 Save $8 If you've ever considered getting a tablet just so you can stream shows with a better picture than your phone, you can stop contemplating and just add this fancy magnifying glass to your cart. This blows up the picture on your phone to 12 inches — nearly 7,000 five-star fans are already enjoying the big picture. $17 at Amazon

DynaTrap DynaTrap Mosquito and flying Insect Trap $145 $221 Save $76 Arm yourself with a mean bug-trapping machine that kills up to 3,000 biting insects per week. It operates quietly and effectively — no cringing every time you hear a buzz, and no unpleasant burning smells. If you leave it on 24/7, you’ll almost forget biting insects even exist. . The insects are lured in by the UV light, they’re tempted further by the carbon dioxide emitted by a warmed titanium dioxide plate underneath. That CO2 mimics human breath so it baits those nuisances. $145 at Amazon

Vekkia Vekkia 3000K Warm LED Rechargeable Book Light $12 $24 Save $12 Late-night reader? Not only does this light hook to your book to make it convenient for bed, planes and cars, it's also rechargeable — and you get 80 hours on a single charge! It's already changed the lives of 9,000 raving readers. $12 at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $14 $20 Save $6 The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is an easygoing little guy, with only an on/off switch and an indicator light telling you when your drink is hot — it takes less than two minutes to do its thing. Some 32,500 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $14 at Amazon

Amoji Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs $28 $30 Save $2 These clogs offer a bunch of clever design features: mini massaging bumps in the footbed to gently caress your feet; drainage holes to ensure water won’t get trapped inside; and a non-slip sole for stability and safety. $28 at Amazon

COZSINOOR Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $21 $40 Save $19 Beloved by more than 11,000 Amazon reviewers, these pillows are ready to provide you with the sound, comfy night's sleep you so richly deserve! They're made with super plush hollow fiber, making them soft yet firm. The on-page coupon'll bring the price down to $10 a pop. $21 at Amazon

Sellemer Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set $12 $16 Save $4 A toilet brush with over 13,300 five-star reviews? It's got to be good! The flexible silicone bristles make cleaning a snap and the base with ventilation makes storage convenient. $12 at Amazon

TESSAN Tessan Power Strip with 3 USB Ports $16 $20 Save $4 Crucially, this is a surge protector too — no longer will summer storms wreak havoc on your home electronics! It has a three-prong extension cord, three USB ports and four outlets, so you can charge just about anything. It also has over 26,000 five-star reviews. Electrifying! $16 at Amazon

COOLJOB Cooljob Gardening Gloves $14 $20 Save $6 Green-thumbed Amazon shoppers rave about these colorful gloves. They're lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry. Just chuck them in the washing machine between wears. $14 at Amazon

Pro-LifT Pro-Lift Z-Creeper Seat $51 $116 Save $65 If there's someone in your life who likes to spend time in the garage tinkering, this is a deal you shouldn't pass up — it's nearly 60% off! This creeper lets you get on the ground and underneath whatever you're fixing, while keeping you comfortable. More than 16,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $51 at Amazon

i-Dawn i-Dawn Portable Multifunction Keychain $6 $25 Save $19 The Swiss Army knife of keychains, this little guy has an iPhone lightning cable, bottle opener and carabiner all in one. That means you'll never be without your charging cable or bottle opener again! It's perfect for traveling and has over 2,000 five-star reviews. $6 at Amazon

Kuhome Kuhome Over The Door Hooks $13 $23 Save $10 Cute and quirky, this rack has nearly 6,000 five-star reviews. Just hang it on your bathroom door. Big, capital-lettered signage ensures you never forget what it's for. $13 at Amazon

Gorilla Grip Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad $19 $33 Save $14 Gardening can do a number on your knees, but this extra-thick, high-density foam pad makes getting down on the ground a bit more comfortable. Right now, it's a steal at $20 — it's 40% off. With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers get behind the Gorilla Grip Kneeling Pad — but they use it for a lot more than gardening. $19 at Amazon

Coraje Coraje Shower Caddy $24 $45 Save $21 with coupon Housing a large brood? Got roommates? These caddies will keep everyone's fave shampoos, gels and lotions at arm's length. They're made with high-quality, rust-proof, scratch-resistant stainless steel and mount to the wall with ultra-strong adhesive designed to hold up to 40 pounds. Save $21 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Aqua Joe Aqua Joe Oscillating Sprinkler, 16" $20 $23 Save $3 Thirsty yard? There's a reason this sprinkler has over 14,000 five-star reviews — it's an absolute powerhouse. It can spray up to 3,600 square feet and has completely customizable coverage and it's also equipped with 20 clog-resistant rubber nozzles and even comes with a built-in clean-up tool. $20 at Amazon

Fiskars Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 These shears have an ergonomic design with a non-slip grip and the all-steel blade has a rust-resistant coating for easy clipping. They easily glide through wood and prevent the blades from rusting, which experienced gardeners say it cuts like a “hot knife through butter.” That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to. $14 at Amazon

Vtopmart Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers $20 $52 Save $32 with coupon Organize your pantry like a pro with these durable, stackable, BPA-free containers. The set includes one tall, two medium-, two small- and two mini varieties and lids, plus two dozen reusable labels. Over 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating. Save $32 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Lifewit Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag $16 $30 Save $14 These inspiring cubes have garnered over 50,500 five-star reviews. They're made from a non-woven fabric for ventilation to keep all your belongings dry and bug-free. Even better; they're collapsible, so they're unseen when unused. $16 at Amazon

Home-it Home-it Mop and Broom Holder $12 $20 Save $8 No more falling brooms and mops with this handy holder. It mounts to the wall with little grabbers for handles to keep them upright when they're not in use. Thusly have more than 27,000 five-star fans revolutionized their home-storage game. $12 at Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon Amazon's #1 bestselling hammock can be effortlessly strung up anyplace you have trees. It comes in two sizes — for one (108 x 54 inches) or two people (120 x 78 inches) — and 14 colors (crimson! navy! yellow!). Made entirely of sturdy parachute nylon, it's lightweight (just 24 ounces!) and folds up to the size of an eggplant. Save $14 with coupon $26 at Amazon

Pure Daily Care Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser Essential Oil Set $30 $70 Save $40 This curvy diffuser creates ultrasonic frequencies that vaporize water and oil molecules into the air, releasing clean, healthy scents, and it's adored by 46,000+ fans. Enjoy 10 essential oils, seven ambient light settings and more with this pretty set, now nearly 60% off. $30 at Amazon

Owala Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $24 $28 Save $4 Available in 14 colors and three sizes, this cult-favorite water bottle has two ways to drink and legions of fans. $24 at Amazon

Sealegend Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner $10 $17 Save $7 Sluggish dryer got you pondering a new unit? Wait! Attach this two-piece kit to your vacuum cleaner, say goodbye to all the nasty accumulated lint and watch its performance improve. $10 at Amazon

Sun Joe Sun Joe 16-Inch 12-Amp Electric Tiller and Cultivator $103 $159 Save $56 Weeds, meet your worst enemy. This #1 bestselling tiller makes short work of weeds, using six blades to expertly till the soil that you otherwise would've spent hours digging. And It's electric, so you don't have to deal with strange smoke, spark plugs and more. It's small and lightweight for easy storage. $103 at Amazon

