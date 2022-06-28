These 10 cult-favorite products on Amazon will make your life so much easier — from $8
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day Deals
Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud.
No need to join any new social media groups; instead, trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know how to differentiate something gimmicky from something great, and chances are when hoards of them swear by something, it's the real deal. They're a discerning bunch, and you can use their knowledge to your advantage.
Scroll for our favorite Amazon cult-favorite finds this week.
Digital Food Kitchen Scale
This food scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients.
Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate.
Shares one thrilled shopper: "I bought this kitchen scale for my mom and she loves it. It's very thin and takes up almost no room at all in the cabinet, and the digital display is nice and clean. It appears to have an automatic on and off feature, and it comes with a spare battery! For the money, this is a terrific little tool for cooking, weighing for mail postage, or even hobbies."
Gardening Gloves
Green-thumbed Amazon shoppers are raving about these colorful gloves. They're lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry. Just chuck them in the washing machine between wears.
"These gloves are GOLDILOCKS!" shared one of over 10,000 five-star reviewers. "They fit comfortably, do not cause my hands to sweat, keep my hands fairly clean even though I dig into the wet dirt for planting, allow me to use my garden tools with precision, and even let me scroll through my song list on my phone!"
BPA-Free Personal Blender
This handheld kitchen hero makes yummy smoothies, shakes, dips and even baby food. Plus, you can drink directly from the jar. And it's dishwasher safe!
"I really love this blender," shared one shopper. "My Nutribullet died and I needed a temporary fix but honestly I love this thing so much I'm just going to keep using this right now...it has my favorite part of the Nutribullet, the cup detaches and you drink right from it!"
Glass Smoothie Straws
You're probably well aware that plastic straws contribute a ton of waste in our oceans and seriously damage the ecosystem there. These glass straws are an Earth-friendly (and more stylish) alternative.
They're infinitely reusable, easy-to-clean thanks to the included brushes and made with food-grade, BPA-free high borosilicate glass.
"I love how thick the glass is which means it will be durable," a shopper reported. "Overall it just feels better in your mouth than a metal straw. It even makes my drink taste better if that makes sense. Hard to explain, but glass lovers will know what I'm talking about!"
Electric Can Opener
This electric can opener gets to work with just the push of a button, and it's worth its weight in gold if that meant you never have to accidentally nick your fingers on a jagged lid again.
"By far, the best one-handed can opener I've found. A little powerhouse compared to every other kind I've used," shared a shopper. "The moment I turned it on, I knew, finally, I'd hit the can opener jackpot. There was no doubt I'd no longer have to deal with any more half-opened cans, stuck openers that couldn't be separated from the cans, frustration, wasted money and having to toss another ridiculous busted device in the trash."
Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover
The Sleek Socket Electrical Outlet Cover is a handy three-outlet power strip that stays out of sight while leading into one simple white outlet cover. The upshot? You can turn a two-item outlet into one that powers three.
This cover ain't going anywhere: The Sleek Socket comes with an adhesive and clip kit to keep the cover secure and snug.
"Beautiful! Exactly what I expected," raved a five-star reviewer. "I use it to move my switch outlet to the corner for my lamp. It turned out so well! It's clean, neat and extremely easy to install."
Original Milk Frother
Forget having to go to a cafe for those perfectly frothy lattes, cappuccinos and matchas — this magical little frother can do it all. It makes just about any drink so much creamier in seconds, and it's so easy to use.
"This is by far the best frother I've ever used," one shopper commented. "It's super powerful, so you have to be careful not to use it if your mug is really full, because it will runneth over. Instead, I froth my coffee in a large plastic cup and then transfer it to my normal mug. It's a little extra step but I absolutely love how it turns out."
Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
This tool does it all for you in a seamless, fluid motion. It's so easy to clean, too — just pop it on the top rack of your dishwasher.
Pitting, splitting and slicing avocados doesn't have to be tricky (or borderline violent — how many times have you accidentally cut your finger when trying to remove a pit?).
"Avocado? Yes, please!" shared one happy shopper. "This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation...The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin."
Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
This liner is two and a half times thicker than others, and it won't accumulate soap scum. It doesn't smell funky — unlike some other liners — and it's completely waterproof, so it dries instantly.
At first glance, this shower curtain liner might not look like much. Don't be fooled, though — Amazon's number one bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities.
"This is the Cadillac of shower curtains!" one shopper shared. "No smell, plus, we've got really hard water, and it's only been a couple of weeks of use, and I'm sure it will eventually spot, but so far so good. Nice oversized curtain as well, covers the corners well. The weight of it makes it hang well too."
Tub Drain Protector
The mighty TubShroom fits snuggly inside your drain to catch all the hair before it even thinks of clogging. You will be amazed by this bestselling mini gadget, on sale now for $13.
When it comes time to clean it out, just wipe it off, throw away the unwanted hair and place it back in your drain. Sorry plumbers of the world, but we no longer need your services.
This fan raves, "I was skeptical about this little rubber strainer, but I needed something to save my drains from the piles of hair that fall out of my head. I tried others and they all failed miserably. This thing is amazing! It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don't think a single hair slipped by it. It was pretty gross to see how much hair I lost in just one shower, but it was comforting to know it wasn't clogging my drain."
Want to save more on Amazon items? If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now, for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $300 (was $470), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $119 (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $26 (was $36), amazon.com
Apple AirPods, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook 4, $128 (was $230), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $341 (was $400), amazon.com
Amazon Halo Band, $45 (was $100), amazon.com
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Router, $30 (was $35), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition for PlayStation 5, $55 (was $70), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $26 (was $40), amazon.com
Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, $95 for Prime members (was $125), amazon.com
Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller, $90 for Prime members (was $120), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $114 (was $130), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation, $180 (was $319), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Cuero DHK 14 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger Bag, $48 (was $64), amazon.com
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $35 (was $47), amazon.com
MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt, $21 (was $29), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $157 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $21 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
BLACK+DECKER Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection Luxury Ultra Soft Comforter, $126 with Prime membership (was $200), amazon.com
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub's 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Hoperay Bed Neck Pillows, $29 (was $63), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $8 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Cooljob Gardening Gloves, 6 pair, $14 (was $20); amazon.com
Sun Joe GTS4002C Cordless Lawn Care System-Hedge Trimmer, $136 (was $179), amazon.com
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $33 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $18 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $34 (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.