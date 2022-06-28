These 10 cult-favorite products on Amazon will make your life so much easier — from $8

From the tub to the kitchen, this is what Amazon shoppers are raving about. (Photo: Amazon)

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud.

No need to join any new social media groups; instead, trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know how to differentiate something gimmicky from something great, and chances are when hoards of them swear by something, it's the real deal. They're a discerning bunch, and you can use their knowledge to your advantage.

Scroll for our favorite Amazon cult-favorite finds this week.

Digital Food Kitchen Scale Greater Goods $14 at Amazon This food scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients.

Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate.

Shares one thrilled shopper: "I bought this kitchen scale for my mom and she loves it. It's very thin and takes up almost no room at all in the cabinet, and the digital display is nice and clean. It appears to have an automatic on and off feature, and it comes with a spare battery! For the money, this is a terrific little tool for cooking, weighing for mail postage, or even hobbies."

Gardening Gloves COOLJOB $14 $20 at Amazon Green-thumbed Amazon shoppers are raving about these colorful gloves. They're lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry. Just chuck them in the washing machine between wears.

"These gloves are GOLDILOCKS!" shared one of over 10,000 five-star reviewers. "They fit comfortably, do not cause my hands to sweat, keep my hands fairly clean even though I dig into the wet dirt for planting, allow me to use my garden tools with precision, and even let me scroll through my song list on my phone!"

BPA-Free Personal Blender Hamilton Beach $22 at Amazon This handheld kitchen hero makes yummy smoothies, shakes, dips and even baby food. Plus, you can drink directly from the jar. And it's dishwasher safe!

"I really love this blender," shared one shopper. "My Nutribullet died and I needed a temporary fix but honestly I love this thing so much I'm just going to keep using this right now...it has my favorite part of the Nutribullet, the cup detaches and you drink right from it!"

Glass Smoothie Straws Alink $8 $15 at Amazon You're probably well aware that plastic straws contribute a ton of waste in our oceans and seriously damage the ecosystem there. These glass straws are an Earth-friendly (and more stylish) alternative.

They're infinitely reusable, easy-to-clean thanks to the included brushes and made with food-grade, BPA-free high borosilicate glass.

"I love how thick the glass is which means it will be durable," a shopper reported. "Overall it just feels better in your mouth than a metal straw. It even makes my drink taste better if that makes sense. Hard to explain, but glass lovers will know what I'm talking about!"

Electric Can Opener Kitchen Mama $30 $35 at Amazon This electric can opener gets to work with just the push of a button, and it's worth its weight in gold if that meant you never have to accidentally nick your fingers on a jagged lid again.

"By far, the best one-handed can opener I've found. A little powerhouse compared to every other kind I've used," shared a shopper. "The moment I turned it on, I knew, finally, I'd hit the can opener jackpot. There was no doubt I'd no longer have to deal with any more half-opened cans, stuck openers that couldn't be separated from the cans, frustration, wasted money and having to toss another ridiculous busted device in the trash."

Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Sleek Socket $24 at Amazon The Sleek Socket Electrical Outlet Cover is a handy three-outlet power strip that stays out of sight while leading into one simple white outlet cover. The upshot? You can turn a two-item outlet into one that powers three.

This cover ain't going anywhere: The Sleek Socket comes with an adhesive and clip kit to keep the cover secure and snug.

"Beautiful! Exactly what I expected," raved a five-star reviewer. "I use it to move my switch outlet to the corner for my lamp. It turned out so well! It's clean, neat and extremely easy to install."

Original Milk Frother Zulay Kitchen $15 $22 at Amazon Forget having to go to a cafe for those perfectly frothy lattes, cappuccinos and matchas — this magical little frother can do it all. It makes just about any drink so much creamier in seconds, and it's so easy to use.

"This is by far the best frother I've ever used," one shopper commented. "It's super powerful, so you have to be careful not to use it if your mug is really full, because it will runneth over. Instead, I froth my coffee in a large plastic cup and then transfer it to my normal mug. It's a little extra step but I absolutely love how it turns out."

Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer OXO $12 at Amazon This tool does it all for you in a seamless, fluid motion. It's so easy to clean, too — just pop it on the top rack of your dishwasher.

Pitting, splitting and slicing avocados doesn't have to be tricky (or borderline violent — how many times have you accidentally cut your finger when trying to remove a pit?).

"Avocado? Yes, please!" shared one happy shopper. "This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation...The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin."

Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner LiBa $12 $17 at Amazon This liner is two and a half times thicker than others, and it won't accumulate soap scum. It doesn't smell funky — unlike some other liners — and it's completely waterproof, so it dries instantly.

At first glance, this shower curtain liner might not look like much. Don't be fooled, though — Amazon's number one bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities.

"This is the Cadillac of shower curtains!" one shopper shared. "No smell, plus, we've got really hard water, and it's only been a couple of weeks of use, and I'm sure it will eventually spot, but so far so good. Nice oversized curtain as well, covers the corners well. The weight of it makes it hang well too."

Tub Drain Protector TubShroom $13 $20 at Amazon The mighty TubShroom fits snuggly inside your drain to catch all the hair before it even thinks of clogging. You will be amazed by this bestselling mini gadget, on sale now for $13.

When it comes time to clean it out, just wipe it off, throw away the unwanted hair and place it back in your drain. Sorry plumbers of the world, but we no longer need your services.

This fan raves, "I was skeptical about this little rubber strainer, but I needed something to save my drains from the piles of hair that fall out of my head. I tried others and they all failed miserably. This thing is amazing! It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don't think a single hair slipped by it. It was pretty gross to see how much hair I lost in just one shower, but it was comforting to know it wasn't clogging my drain."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

