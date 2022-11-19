These 10 cult-fave gadgets are on sale for Black Friday, starting at $8

You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. (Photo: Amazon)

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a cleaning must-have or something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. No need to join any new social media groups; instead, trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know how to differentiate something gimmicky from something great; they're a discerning bunch, and you can use their knowledge to your advantage. Scroll down for our favorite Amazon cult-favorite finds.

If you've ever tried to close a drawer with a funnel in it, you totally understand why these collapsible, colorful cutes have over 13,000 five-star reviews. Not only do they help you fill bottles without making a mess, but they also fold down flat for easy storage.

"Love that these take up so little space, I remember my old plastic funnel that didn't fit anywhere convenient," shared a rave reviewer. "I use these funnels for filling my salt and pepper mills, adding fertilizer for my house plants to gallon jugs and refilling my spice jars. They clean up very well in the microwave and tuck inside my utensil drawer, nice and compact."

McKay Mckay 16 oz. Metal Can Crusher $19 $27 Save $8 This can crusher squishes a soda can down to 20% of its original size with only two moving parts and any easy-to-grip handle. $19 at Amazon

Have a big soda drinker in your life? Then you know what it's like to corral a pile of empty cans. This gadgets helps this make that job a lot easier. It can crush a can to a fraction of the original size to take up less space in the recycle bins.

"My partner is a huge fan of beer and I am pregnant and in need of drinks with bubbles," wrote one of 8,500 five-star fans. "This has caused our recycling to increase drastically. I grew up with a can crusher and so we ordered this. It’s super sturdy and will last a long long time. Highly recommend for every household!"

KitchenClouds KitchenClouds Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug $10 $36 Save $26 Treat your feet this holiday season to the cushy comfort of these bestselling anti-fatigue mats. Don't forget to clip the on-page coupon for this massive discount. $10 at Amazon

If you're doing the cooking this Thanksgiving your entire body will thank you for taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal. This anti-fatigue kitchen mat will give your feet so much cushion that your whole body will be at ease after taking the last casseroles and pies out of the oven.

"I am so happy I bought this," wrote one of 3,000+ five-star fans. "I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand and they did not come close to this one!"

If pies are on the menu, you don't want to be caught without pie weights. These popular little guys (7,000 five-star ratings and counting!) will keep the bottom of your crusts from puffing up.

"Voted best pie weights by America’s Test Kitchen," wrote a happy pie maker. "I’ve always pricked sides & bottom but still had crust bubble so finally decided to try pie weights, glad I researched & found these. No bubbles in pie crust."

Mr. Coffee Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $14 $20 Save $6 This is a simple gadget — it has an on/off switch and a plug — and keeps your beverage hot from the first sip to the last. $14 at Amazon

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is an easygoing little guy, with only an on/off switch and an indicator light telling you when your drink is hot — it takes less than two minutes to do its thing! I really appreciate its simplicity in this chaotic day and age. It has a nice long cord, easily wipes clean and is tiny enough to fit in a carry-on. Yes, I plan to bring it with me on vacation this summer. And yes that might sound a bit nuts but hey, call me crazy. I'm hooked.

"Keeps drinks warm for hours," reported one of 31,000 five-star fans. "It is amazing (and sad) how quickly a hot drink cools. My husband loves this cup warmer as it allows his coffee (he is a slow drinker) to remain warm for hours. He liked it so much he gifted a few to the technicians and nurses at his dialysis center."

DASH DASH Rapid Egg Cooker $20 $26 Save $6 Whether you’re into hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled or omelettes, this clever gadget makes cooking breakfast so easy. $20 at Amazon

The Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker is designed to make your life easier by taking the guessing game out of when your eggs are ready. All you need to do is place your eggs on the tray, add the specified amount of water, then set your preference and the timer. Once your eggs are ready, a buzzer will let you know and the cooker will shut off automatically.

“This kitchen gadget is a game changer!," wrote one of 87,000 five-star fans. "Once these puppies are cooked and cooled off, it is a breeze peeling and prepping. I used to hate making hard boiled eggs specifically because I’d have to peel them and lose a quarter of the egg with the shell; thankfully none of that is the case with this device. Definitely recommend getting this product, you will not regret it!”

Ecolution Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 $20 Save $4 Meet Amazon's most popular popper — made of temperature-safe glass, it lets you watch your kernels transform into goodness without any harsh chemicals. $16 at Amazon

For the popcorn lover in your life (congratulations if it's you!), this genius gizmo lets you pop and serve your kernels in the same container, which also happens to be adorable. It makes a great gift — and nearly 40,000 five-star fans would agree.

"My wife bought me this as a gift and I have to admit that I was grateful but dubious of the results," shared a rave reviewer. "To my delight, the results were crispy, fresh-tasting popcorn. I really appreciate the built-in butter dish that allows you to infuse the popcorn with butter as it pops. It is hands down the easiest popcorn popper I have ever used with the best results."

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7 Pieces $20 $52 Save $32 Organize your pantry like a pro with these durable, stackable, BPA-free containers — they're over 60% off right now. The set includes one tall, two medium, two small and two mini containers and lids, plus two dozen reusable labels. $20 at Amazon

Professional organizers will tell you that the key to a happy pantry is to swap out all those ugly cardboard boxes and polypropylene for clear containers so that you know exactly what you have. This seven-piece set, complete with reusable labels, does just that — plus their easy-lock lids ensure maximum freshness. Over 18,000 five-star reviewers rank them as perfection.

This happy reviewer gets it: "Great organizers to bring some calm to your chaos and not just for food! My pantry finally looks organized. The containers are heavy-duty and seal very well...I recommend these multi-purpose containers to anyone who wants to bring some calm to their chaos, whether it’s food, craft supplies or anything you need to securely store."

Kitchen Gizmo Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pasta Strainer $13 $30 Save $17 This No. 1 bestselling silicone strainer fits most round bowls, pots and pans. All you have to do is clip it onto two sides and pour out the extra water, grease, oil or sauce. $13 at Amazon

For small spaces or people who just like to keep things tidy, this silicone strainer is a dream. Not only does it clip to just about every pan in the kitchen to effortlessly strain pasta or wash produce, it also folds up to make it small enough to fit in a cutlery drawer. More than 21,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"This worked so well for draining beef grease from my large 12" fry pan," shared a happy cook. "There was no leaking whatsoever like I was afraid of. It poured perfectly into a small cup. I also used it to drain hot water from boiling noodles for the same dinner! This is a lifesaver! I cannot wait to use it again!"

RAK RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool $12 $30 Save $18 This magnetic telescoping tool includes a 22-inch extendable and flexible to get to every nook and cranny your fingers can't. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $12 at Amazon

You don't have to be a gear-head to appreciate just how useful this telescoping tool is. It's kind of like a flashlight with a long neck and a magnet on the end. That means you can pick up tiny items in hard to reach places. If any of the 13,000 five-star reviews say anything, it's that this gadget makes an amazing gift.

"Wrapped this up as a last minute gift for my Father’s 92nd birthday," shared a five-star fan. "He thought it was a clever tool. Dropping little odds and ends happens frequently with my aging parents. Getting that bright direct light in a tight area is very helpful. The magnetic end will is handy for those little screws that come out of their glasses. I recommend this product."

