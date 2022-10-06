15 cult-fave beauty products you need in your routine — starting at just $5

Meet the beauty cult faves you're going to want to incorporate into your routine. (Photo: Amazon)

From expensive serums to treatments that promise the world, it can be difficult to decipher what you should actually spend your money on (and slathering on your face). To cut through the clutter, we've rounded up the absolute best beauty products that have achieved cult status on social media, on Amazon, and of course, in our own writers' routines. Read on to discover the ultimate beauty cult faves that actually live up to the hype and the brands' product claims.

PSA: Mascara does not have to be expensive to be effective. At just five bucks, the Essence Princess Mascara gives the false lash effect of your dreams. We love it and so do the over 200,000 people who blessed it with a five-star rating on Amazon. It's safe to say we all agree that this mascara is a cult fave that lives up to the hype.

All hail Olaplex. For those with chemically damaged hair, this at-home treatment is a serious hair savior. Similar to its in-salon counterparts, the Olaplex Hair Perfector treatment goes beyond a traditional conditioning treatment and works to repair the broken bonds in your hair. If you deal with hair loss from chemical damage, Olaplex is another way you can combat breakage, too. Professional stylists and nearly 86,000 Amazon shoppers alike swear by this treatment. "It really is a miracle," shared one reviewer. "It's worth every penny."

A sticker that essentially zaps zits overnight? Yes, please. The Mighty Patch utilizes hydrocolloid technology to seal moisture out, drastically improving the appearance of blemishes quickly. Over 78,500 Amazon shoppers sang its praises with a five-star rating. They agree that "these suckers work."

It's not a secret anymore that this stuff is the best. It deep cleans your pores and draws out impurities in just a few minutes. It's also great to keep on hand to soothe bug bites and use in other DIY spa treatments like foot soaks at home. You can even use it as a hair mask!

One reviewer said it's the best mask they've ever used. "I can't get over how great my skin feels after using this mask! As a self-care experience, this was a really satisfying way to wind down after a rough day. I used apple cider vinegar, and it fizzed when I mixed it up, which was an unexpected little ASMR moment," they said. "The tingling/pulsating feeling while the mask is drying actually feels quite soothing. After washing it off, I can't get over how soft my skin feels- I literally can't stop touching my face! 5-star product for sure!"

Neutrogena Neutrogena Tinted Facial Moisturizer $9 $12 Save $3 $9 at Amazon This tinted formula contains sunscreen and retinol to both protect and rejuvenate your skin.

This is the tinted moisturizer that does it all! Not only does it moisturize and even out skin tone, it also contains retinol to increase collagen production for the appearance of tighter skin. It also contains sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Over 9,000 five-star reviewers are already enjoying the benefits. One shopper liked it so much, he stole a tube from his girlfriend.

"I don't even notice I put anything on, not even that ugly white residue look from normal sunblock," he shared. "It even gave me a bit more of an even complexion. Of course, I am not giving her the satisfaction of knowing how much I like it at this point but I am definitely not complaining about it which I know she can see right through. However, at the end of a full day on the beach and realizing how well it worked I cave and acknowledge her undeniable wisdom. At the end of the trip, I snag the tube with a full-on backstory ready of how it mysteriously ended up in my bag. This is my second tube. The end."

CeraVe CeraVe Retinol Serum $12 $18 Save $6 $12 at Amazon A serum that's so beloved by over 22,000 five-star fanatics on Amazon that it's been called "heaven sent," "miracle in a bottle," and "liquid gold."

If you need a quick fix every day, try the popular CeraVe's Retinol Serum. Good for all skin types it smooths and brightens, minimizing post-acne marks and pores.

A true believer shared: "Must have; absolutely love!!! I do not know how I ever lived without this!! Makes my appearance flawless and feels super smooth!!"

Olay Olay Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $16 $27 Save $11 $16 at Amazon This widely loved tool not only cleans your face, but primes your skin to better absorb your favorite anti-aging moisturizers and serums.

It's time to stop using a washcloth on your face: Amazon's #1 bestselling facial cleansing brush is down to just $16 on Amazon right now! Nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers gave the Olay Facial Cleansing Brush a five-star rating. Very much like the popular, more expensive Clarisonic Facial Cleanser, this gadget combines a brush with vibrations to lift dirt and oil from your skin to reveal a soft complexion — but Amazon shoppers say it goes above and beyond what it's designed for."

"I did not expect for this brush to remove my nose blackheads so well," wrote one rave reviewer. "I have very dry skin that tends to get DULL quite often. It is the reason why I bought this product because I thought perhaps a deep cleanse/exfoliation in brush form would help, and it sure did. My skin looks and feels amazing."

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant $13 at Amazon This highly-rated cleanser contains beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which helps cleanse away dead skin cells, as well as dirt and grime build-up that can clog pores.

This exfoliator takes away layers of dead skin to expose new skin. The result? A brighter complexion and minimized fine lines and wrinkles. Because this is a gentle exfoliant, it can be used daily (if you notice dry patches developing, dial down to a few times a week). Along with unclogging pores, this exfoliant also works to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and to unclog blackheads, which can all contribute to adult acne.

"I am 50. Love the sun and have had acne issues in the past," one five-star reviewer explains. "This has evened my skin tone, has reduced the look of fine lines, evened out dark patches and has made my skin smooth and soft like butter. Everything feels tighter. This is some dark magic sh*t and I love it!"

This Amazon bestseller has garnered over 18,600 reviews and cultivated a loyal following online, mostly because many reviewers say it truly lives up to the product claims. "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less,” explains one 5-star reviewer who found a second use for the cream. “I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry.”

Nearly 13,000 Amazon shoppers rave over this hair growth shampoo. One reviewer notes that it seriously helped to regrow their hair back over time. "After a brief relapse of using my old shampoo for a month, I returned to the Pura d’Or shampoo and conditioner and never stopped. My hair is returning like gangbusters," they said. "I no longer see bare spots on the top of my head."

Beyond its serious anti-thinning capabilities, many reviewers note the increase in softness and shine. One says: "I've been using this shampoo and conditioner for a couple of weeks and, wow! My hair is soft, very shiny, and so manageable that I haven't bothered with any of my usual products. I'm several weeks behind on getting a trim for my pixie cut, and people keep complimenting me on my "new" haircut. Like seriously, I've gotten an unsettling number of compliments on my hair in the past two weeks. Plus, today was very humid, and I had hardly any frizz; is this a hair product or divine intervention?"

ROSELYNBOUTIQUE RoselynBoutique Ice Roller for Face $8 $20 Save $12 $8 at Amazon The concept of a jade roller, but with icy coolness to reduce those puffy eyes and blotchy swollen cheeks.

If you're a beauty enthusiast, then you've already gotten yourself a jade roller. But what if your roller could quickly reduce the appearance of swelling, pain, and ruddy skin? If that sounds good then say hello to the Ice Roller. The roller is detachable, so you can pop it in the freezer for when you need the cooling power. Just pop it back in the roller and melt away stress, that migraine, oh, and that weird red spot of inflammation that's just screaming for relief. Use it anywhere your muscles or skin need some cryotherapy.

Says a convert, "I love beginning my day with ice rolling my face. It helps wake me up and I immediately feel refreshed. I have horrible sinus issues which cause my nose to swell & ice rolling decreases that swelling immediately upon use. The handle is easy to grip. The roller itself can be grasped even while frozen, the temperature isn’t intolerable... This is a product I didn’t know I was missing but I’m glad I found it!"

If you’re mourning the loss of collagen and elasticity in your skin, this collagen day and night cream from L’Oreal may just be your new jar of youth. It claims to give your skin an intense dose of hydration to restore its youthful bounce. With more than 22,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers back up that claim.

"I have used this moisturizer for [what] seems like forever," shares a loyal user. "I'm now in my mid 80s and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is and I tell them about this moisturizer. I use it morning and night."

HEETA HEETA HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager $8 $10 Save $2 $8 at Amazon Use this scalp massager with your new shampoo to further stimulate hair growth. The waterproof brush gently massages your scalp with the silicone bristles, and all that tightness will simply melt away.

Sure, it looks a little weird, but this tiny tool from Heeta can make your next shower feel like the best one you've ever had. It's lightweight, and safe to use on all hair types and even sensitive scalps.

One shopper claimed it helps with thinning hair. "I purchased this massager because my stylist told me massaging my scalp might help with my thinning hair. I have used this every time I shampoo which is twice a week... I have seen amazing hair regrowth. Before I used this product I could see my scalp on the top of my head. Now I have to separate the hair completely in order to see the scalp."

Is there anything that the Egyptian Magic cream can't do? Over 6,000 people sing the praises of this versatile beauty product. One rave reviewer says: "Where has this been all my life. Smell is so light and amazing, feels amazing, can use it as moisturizer, pomade for hair, lip balm... makes your skin glow and your hair so soft."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

