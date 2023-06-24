This Cuisinart mini ice cream maker churns out dessert in 20 minutes — it's just $50 and will arrive by July 4th
If you’re an ice cream lover, you might want to clear your calendar for the rest of the summer: you're going to be making A LOT of frozen dessert.
People are borderline obsessed with an ice cream maker that can churn out three pints of ice cream in just 20 minutes — and it’s on sale at Amazon. The Cuisinart ICE-21P1 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker is just $50 (was $70) and it will get to you just in time for your Fourth of July festivities!
Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker
With just three easy-to-assemble components, you can make ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt in 20 minutes.
Seriously, people love this little machine. It has more than 18,000 five-star ratings and you can practically hear the shoppers giggle with glee in their reviews.
“I LOVE IT,” shared one excited shopper. “I haven't stopped making sorbet since it arrived. Quiet, quick, and easy. OMG, I can't stop thinking of the possibilities.”
“My 4 yr old Grandson comes to visit and we make ice cream together and it's so much fun!!” wrote a delighted grandma. “Plus who doesn't love Ice cream! (I’m the favorite with the grandson now too!🍨😎) BUY THIS MACHINE. IT’S ABSOLUTELY PERFECT.”
“I loved that it was only 1.5 quarts, but that actually means that you eat more ice cream than you should so that you can make a new batch of a different flavor that you are dying to try - the cycle is never ending and my stretch pants are getting tight,” wrote another ice cream enthusiast.
Easy to assemble, easy to use
Not only does it take just minutes to make three pints of ice cream, this machine is also very easy to assemble and easy to use. The insulated bowl attaches to the base, the paddle goes in the bowl and the locking lid tops the whole thing. You then pour your ingredients into the bowl, hit the on/off switch and let it churn. The hardest part about getting up and running is waiting for the for the drum to freeze overnight before you use it the first time.
“After freezing for 24 hours we made Dr. Kiltz's ice cream using his recipe and within 15 minutes it was nom-nom-nom good!” reported an ice cream fan. “Great for whipping up some ice cream when the grandkids visit.”
Endless possibilities
Once the machine is operating, you’ll have a bottomless carton of ice cream in whatever flavors you choose. But if you’re anything like the five-star fans, you won’t stop at 31 flavors.
"It makes delicious ice cream so quickly!" gushed a five-star fan. "Strawberry was our first batch which our neighbors agreed was the best they have ever had! Ben and Jerry's book was a happy add on, very easy recipes! I'm already dreaming up new recipes to try 😋"
"I love this product," an ice cream chef wrote. "I also bought on Amazon the white paper pints to store ice cream. Kids think it’s better than Ben and Jerry’s. We’ve made banana, Twinkie, chocolate, Whatchamacallit, and will try custard tonight."
Customizable flavors
Not only do shoppers love making ice cream fast, they also like being able to customize for dietary restrictions while cutting costs at the grocery store.
“It will allow me to make my own 'keto' ice-cream from ingredients that *I* control in proportions that I control," shared one ice cream lover.
"This has been a hugely worthwhile purchase for a large family that needs dairy-free ice cream!" reported another rave reviewer. "Those tiny pints at the store are $$$, and now we can make our own for a fraction of the price. Wish we'd bought it sooner!"
Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker
Make all your favorite flavors with this mini frozen treat factory.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
