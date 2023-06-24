This Cuisinart mini ice cream maker churns out dessert in 20 minutes — it's just $50 and will arrive by July 4th

If you’re an ice cream lover, you might want to clear your calendar for the rest of the summer: you're going to be making A LOT of frozen dessert.

People are borderline obsessed with an ice cream maker that can churn out three pints of ice cream in just 20 minutes — and it’s on sale at Amazon. The Cuisinart ICE-21P1 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker is just $50 (was $70) and it will get to you just in time for your Fourth of July festivities!

Seriously, people love this little machine. It has more than 18,000 five-star ratings and you can practically hear the shoppers giggle with glee in their reviews.

“I LOVE IT,” shared one excited shopper. “I haven't stopped making sorbet since it arrived. Quiet, quick, and easy. OMG, I can't stop thinking of the possibilities.”

“My 4 yr old Grandson comes to visit and we make ice cream together and it's so much fun!!” wrote a delighted grandma. “Plus who doesn't love Ice cream! (I’m the favorite with the grandson now too!🍨😎) BUY THIS MACHINE. IT’S ABSOLUTELY PERFECT.”

“I loved that it was only 1.5 quarts, but that actually means that you eat more ice cream than you should so that you can make a new batch of a different flavor that you are dying to try - the cycle is never ending and my stretch pants are getting tight,” wrote another ice cream enthusiast.

One ice cream maker, countless possibilities. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

Easy to assemble, easy to use

Not only does it take just minutes to make three pints of ice cream, this machine is also very easy to assemble and easy to use. The insulated bowl attaches to the base, the paddle goes in the bowl and the locking lid tops the whole thing. You then pour your ingredients into the bowl, hit the on/off switch and let it churn. The hardest part about getting up and running is waiting for the for the drum to freeze overnight before you use it the first time.

“After freezing for 24 hours we made Dr. Kiltz's ice cream using his recipe and within 15 minutes it was nom-nom-nom good!” reported an ice cream fan. “Great for whipping up some ice cream when the grandkids visit.”

Endless possibilities

Once the machine is operating, you’ll have a bottomless carton of ice cream in whatever flavors you choose. But if you’re anything like the five-star fans, you won’t stop at 31 flavors.

"It makes delicious ice cream so quickly!" gushed a five-star fan. "Strawberry was our first batch which our neighbors agreed was the best they have ever had! Ben and Jerry's book was a happy add on, very easy recipes! I'm already dreaming up new recipes to try 😋"

"I love this product," an ice cream chef wrote. "I also bought on Amazon the white paper pints to store ice cream. Kids think it’s better than Ben and Jerry’s. We’ve made banana, Twinkie, chocolate, Whatchamacallit, and will try custard tonight."

Your summer is about to get a lot sweeter. (Photo: Amazon)

Customizable flavors

Not only do shoppers love making ice cream fast, they also like being able to customize for dietary restrictions while cutting costs at the grocery store.

“It will allow me to make my own 'keto' ice-cream from ingredients that *I* control in proportions that I control," shared one ice cream lover.

"This has been a hugely worthwhile purchase for a large family that needs dairy-free ice cream!" reported another rave reviewer. "Those tiny pints at the store are $$$, and now we can make our own for a fraction of the price. Wish we'd bought it sooner!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade $14 $36 Save $22 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $11 $27 Save $16 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $120 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $250 $275 Save $25 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $125 $345 Save $220 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $8 $16 Save $8 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set, 8-Inch $27 $37 Save $9 See at Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Block Set $48 $130 Save $82 See at Amazon

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer $120 $170 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $21 $37 Save $16 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $45 $70 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan $57 $70 Save $13 See at Amazon

Bissell MYair, 2 Pack $100 $175 Save $75 See at Amazon