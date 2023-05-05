Set mom's heart 'a-blade' with Cuisinart's bestselling knife set — get it for over 60% off
If your mom loves to cook, chances are her well-worn knives could use a refresh. And if you still haven't gotten her a Mother's Day gift, well, ta-da! This No.1 bestselling Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has over 40,000 perfect ratings, so you know it's sure to please. Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection — which comes with a lifetime warranty — for just $25 while it's still on sale. You'll score over 60% off!
Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards
Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Mom will literally be ready to slice anything, and those pretty spring-like colors will look gorgeous in her kitchen.
"Where have these been all my life?" said a pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list and when the price went down I thought "why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."
One happy reviewer said: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen...They cut like butter. They wash like glass....I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I am in the kitchen cutting up stuff probably for no good reason..."
Another reviewer experienced no dulling or chipping over time: "I've had these knives for one year now...Made thin beautiful slices of tomato with the chef knife and sliced warm fresh baked bread with the yellow bread knife. Lovely knives for a great price!"
Each knife comes with a matching blade sleeve to prevent dulling — and protect Mom while she's rummaging through the kitchen drawer. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to reach for just the right tool for each task — as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.
This reviewer sums it up, saying "I have so many knives that don't cut, it was a pleasure to finally get a set where the knives are sharp and really do a nice job of cutting. I am very happy."
For just $25 we can think of no better culinary gift. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes it easy for Mom to prep food for family and friends is a "cut" above.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Storage and organization
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer$20 $25Save $5
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags$13 $17Save $4 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$15 $33Save $18 with coupon
Hakday Hanger Stacker Organizer Stand$6 $13Save $7
Auto
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $15Save $5
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5 with coupon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$20 $50Save $30
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150 $600Save $450
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$31 $40Save $9
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum$210 $350Save $140
Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop$159 $300Save $141 with coupon
Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$190 $350Save $160
Kitchen
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer$13 $30Save $17
McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set$53 $130Save $77 with coupon
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$9 $13Save $4
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat$16 $36Save $20
Home
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
FDW Patio Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set$60 $100Save $40
Gunji Zero Gravity Lawn Chair Set of 2$87 $110Save $23
M-jump Duster Slippers$11 $12Save $1
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$19 $30Save $11 with coupon
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$17 $20Save $2