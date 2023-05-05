We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Set mom's heart 'a-blade' with Cuisinart's bestselling knife set — get it for over 60% off

Danielle Gonzalez and Westry Green
·3 min read

If your mom loves to cook, chances are her well-worn knives could use a refresh. And if you still haven't gotten her a Mother's Day gift, well, ta-da! This No.1 bestselling Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has over 40,000 perfect ratings, so you know it's sure to please. Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection — which comes with a lifetime warranty — for just $25 while it's still on sale. You'll score over 60% off!

Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards

$25$65Save $40
The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife.
$25 at Amazon

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Mom will literally be ready to slice anything, and those pretty spring-like colors will look gorgeous in her kitchen.

"Where have these been all my life?" said a pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list and when the price went down I thought "why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

One happy reviewer said: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen...They cut like butter. They wash like glass....I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I am in the kitchen cutting up stuff probably for no good reason..."

colorful cuisinart knives
Lookin' sharp... (Photo: Amazon)

Another reviewer experienced no dulling or chipping over time: "I've had these knives for one year now...Made thin beautiful slices of tomato with the chef knife and sliced warm fresh baked bread with the yellow bread knife. Lovely knives for a great price!"

Each knife comes with a matching blade sleeve to prevent dulling — and protect Mom while she's rummaging through the kitchen drawer. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to reach for just the right tool for each task — as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.

This reviewer sums it up, saying "I have so many knives that don't cut, it was a pleasure to finally get a set where the knives are sharp and really do a nice job of cutting. I am very happy."

For just $25 we can think of no better culinary gift. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes it easy for Mom to prep food for family and friends is a "cut" above.

Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards

$25$65Save $40
Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers gave this No.1 bestselling knife set a perfect five-star rating.
$25 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

