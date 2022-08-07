Attention ice cream lovers: This mini ice cream maker churns out dessert in 20 minutes and it’s just $60

If you’re an ice cream lover, you might want to clear your calendar for the rest of the summer: you're going to be making A LOT of frozen dessert.

People are borderline obsessed with an ice cream maker that can churn out three pints of ice cream in just 20 minutes — and it’s on sale at Amazon. The Cuisinart ICE-21P1 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker is just $60 (was $70) when you apply the on-page coupon.

Cuisinart Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream $60 $70 Save $10 $60 at Amazon With just three easy-to-assemble components, you can make ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt in 20 minutes. Clip the on-page coupon to get the discount.

Seriously, people love this little machine. It has more nearly 16,000 five-star ratings and you can practically hear the shoppers giggle with glee in their reviews.

“I LOVE IT,” shared one excited shopper. “I haven't stopped making sorbet since it arrived. Quiet, quick, and easy. OMG, I can't stop thinking of the possibilities.”

“My 4 yr old Grandson comes to visit and we make ice cream together and it's so much fun!!” wrote a delighted grandma. “Plus who doesn't love Ice cream! (I’m the favorite with the grandson now too!🍨😎) BUY THIS MACHINE. IT’S ABSOLUTELY PERFECT.”

“I loved that it was only 1.5 quarts, but that actually means that you eat more ice cream than you should so that you can make a new batch of a different flavor that you are dying to try - the cycle is never ending and my stretch pants are getting tight,” wrote another ice cream enthusiast.

One ice cream maker, countless possibilities. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

Easy to assemble, easy to use

Not only does it take just minutes to make three pints of ice cream, this machine is also very easy to assemble and easy to use. The insulated bowl attaches to the base, the paddle goes in the bowl and the locking lid tops the whole thing. You then pour your ingredients into the bowl, hit the on/off switch and let it churn. The hardest part about getting up and running is waiting for the for the drum to freeze overnight before you use it the first time.

“After freezing for 24 hours we made Dr. Kiltz's ice cream using his recipe and within 15 minutes it was nom-nom-nom good!” reported an ice cream fan. “Great for whipping up some ice cream when the grandkids visit.”

Endless possibilities

Once the machine is operating, you’ll have a bottomless carton of ice cream in whatever flavors you choose. But if you’re anything like the five-star fans, you won’t stop at 31 flavors.

"It makes delicious ice cream so quickly!" gushed a five-star fan. "Strawberry was our first batch which our neighbors agreed was the best they have ever had! Ben and Jerry's book was a happy add on, very easy recipes! I'm already dreaming up new recipes to try 😋"

"I love this product," an ice cream chef wrote. "I also bought on Amazon the white paper pints to store ice cream. Kids think it’s better than Ben and Jerry’s. We’ve made banana, Twinkie, chocolate, Whatchamacallit, and will try custard tonight."

Your summer is about to get a lot sweeter. (Photo: Amazon)

Customizable flavors

Not only do shoppers love making ice cream fast, they also like being able to customize for dietary restrictions while cutting costs at the grocery store.

“It will allow me to make my own 'keto' ice-cream from ingredients that *I* control in proportions that I control," shared one ice cream lover.

"This has been a hugely worthwhile purchase for a large family that needs dairy-free ice cream!" reported another rave reviewer. "Those tiny pints at the store are $$$, and now we can make our own for a fraction of the price. Wish we'd bought it sooner!"

Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker Cuisinart $66 $70 at Amazon With just three easy-to-assemble components, you can make ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt in 20 minutes. Clip the on-page coupon to get the discount.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base $396 $550 Save $154

Belife Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner $170 $229 Save $59

Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum $62 $80 Save $18

Whall Lightweight 4-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $127 $425 Save $298

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $170 $220 Save $50

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $95 $130 Save $35

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill $120 $160 Save $40

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Set with Lids $80 $91 Save $11

Mueller Austria Pro-Series 10-in-1 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer $30 $50 Save $20

Astercook 15-Piece Chef Knife Set with Block $66 $130 Save $64

Bedding and home

Beckham Luxury Linens Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack $43 $50 Save $7

Nestl DoubleBrushed White Duvet Cover, Queen Size $19 $40 Save $21

DreamyBlue Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $50 $80 Save $30

Mellanni Extra Soft Colling Bed Sheets, Queen $31 $51 Save $20

Lush Decor Wheat Reyna 3-Piece Comforter Set $100 $300 Save $200

Lawn and garden

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $80 $140 Save $60

Sun Joe 10-inch Cordless Lightweight Stringless Grass Trimmer $62 $79 Save $17

Emsco Group Easy Picker Raised Bed Grow Box $55 $80 Save $25

Knoikos Expandable 100-foot Garden Hose $40 $55 Save $15

Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-inch Charcoal Grill $915 $1,299 Save $384

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.