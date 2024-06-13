CUHS Cardinals leave the nest

Under the Red, White and Blue billowing over Cardinal Stadium, 190 Corning Union High School 2024 graduates took their seats before a standing-room-only crowd of friends, family and school staff for the June 7 Commencement Ceremony.

Senior Class President Marlana Maeder welcomed her fellow graduates, school faculty and staff, and all those who came to join in the celebration. She expressed her appreciation to all who helped each grad in his or her journey to completing high school.

Maeder’s comments were followed by the Commencement Address given by graduates, Natalie Salas and Brook Myhre.

“Because of COVID, this Class of 2024 didn’t get to have an eighth-grade graduation ceremony and we didn’t know what the future would hold,” Myhre said. “But we did survive a global pandemic and now get to have a normal senior year and graduation ceremony.”

She talked about change being constant, something she and her fellow classmates had already experienced due to COVID.

“Now, wherever life takes you, embrace the journey. As we wave goodbye, this is only the beginning,” Myhre added.

Salas gave her speech in Spanish and the two girls together gave final comments in Spanish.

Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor certified the class and encouraged them to “be bold, be dedicated” in whatever positive choices they make in life.

“When you mess up, and you will, chalk it up to the experience of being human,” he added. “Then move on.”

He shared that on June 5 during the Senior Class Awards Night, a total of $311,650 was presented in scholarships to members of the class.

CUHS Principal Jason Armstrong introduced all of the graduates who had successfully participated in the school’s pathway program, graduates who had received honors, those who have enlisted in the military and those who have enrolled into furthering their education at a university, college or trade school. For that last recognition, at least 90 percent of the class stood up.

Armstrong in closing recognized Charlie Troughton, CUHS associate principal, who this year retired after serving at the school for 30 years – first as a teacher and then in administration. That recognition was met with extended applause and cheers from both the graduates and guests.

Troughton then sat before the microphone and for the last time in 30 years, read the name of each graduate as he or she walked across the stage and was presented a diploma by a member of the CUHSD Board, Tony Turri, Larry Glover and Cody Lamb.

The Cardinal 2024 Top Scholars with a grade point average of 4.0 are Kevin Perez and Jose Bucio; 3.80 to 3.99 grade point average are Islyn Bogarin, Lesley Figueroa, Alexia Gomez Zavala, Jordan Kehoe, William Lewis, Itzamari Lopez, Marlana Maeder, Bentley Mendoza, Carolina Paredes Hernandez, DayVany Ruiz Montoya, Natalia Salas and Blanca Zambrano Morfin.

California Scholarship Federation Lifetime Members from the graduating class are Jimena Banuelos Bonilla, Islyn Bogarin, Nicolas Briseno, Jordan Kehoe, Marlana Maeder, Bentley Mendoza, Brook Myhre, Carolina Paredes Hernandez, Kevin Perez and Natalia Salas.