Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this leather messenger bag — and it's 50% off

Nothing stands up to the test of time like a leather bag. It's tough and durable, but also develops a cool weathered look with some wear. Unfortunately, it can get costly to shell out for a genuine leather bag — but not today.

Amazon just marked down the Cuero DHK 18 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Travel Messenger Bag. You can score this bag — which has over 9,000 perfect reviews — for just $48. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for a brand name!

cuero Cuero 18-Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Travel Messenger Bag $48 $100 Save $52 There's so much to love about the Cuero messenger. For starters, it's made with full grain leather and lined with canvas for a durable finish that'll only look better with time.

There's plenty of storage in this bag: It features an outer pocket that can hold your laptop, along with two smaller sections, four pockets and two zippered pockets that can house your phone, keys, wallet and more. Basically, there's lots of room in here to tote your essentials and then some.

An adjustable strap with a shoulder pad makes this bag comfortable to carry around wherever you need to go. (There's also a handle on top in case you want to give your shoulder a break.)

Plus, this bag is so pretty, it makes for an awesome gift. And with the holidays around the corner, this is definitely a deal worth looking into...

You can easily fit all your essentials inside. (Photo: Amazon)

Plenty of Amazon shoppers rave about this leather messenger bag. "This is an exceptional buy for the price," a five-star reviewer said. "I love the look of it and with all the pockets and spaces there is room for just about anything you want to keep in it."

A fellow fan called the bag "very luxurious to the eyes and touch." They added, "If I had seen someone walk by with this bag, I would have assumed they spent $300+ for it."

Another happy customer said the bag is holding up well after regular use. "I personally use it to carry both my work laptop, personal laptop work cell, tablet and some paper pads," they said. "It has been close to a year after I purchased my bag and it still is as good as the day I got it. I still get compliments about it and several people in the office has purchased one after seeing mine."

If you've been in the market for a new leather bag, this is a deal you definitely don't want to miss.

