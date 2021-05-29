Get fit while you sit: These utterly genius under-desk workout machines are $70 off, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Catch up on all your shows while getting a workout in. (Photo: Cubii)

Wish you could keep your blood pumping while you’re busy doing paperwork? Struggling with achy joints that are making you lose your motivation to even get off the couch? Well, guess what? You still have no excuse to remain out of shape, because it’s totally possible—in fact, it’s easy—to squeeze in a workout without even getting out of your seat.

Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machines are 20 percent off, today only—saving you $70 and introducing a genius way to stick to your fitness goals. Set up this cool gadget anywhere you’re stationary—under a desk, beneath a dining room table, and yes, even at the foot of your couch—and multitask your way to toned hamstrings, powerful quads, and tight glutes while answering emails, watching TV, preparing dinner, or even rehabilitating from an injury.

Thanks to ultra-smooth and stable non-impact gears, the machines are gentle on joints and perfect for anyone trying to ease back into an exercise routine or hoping to supplement gym workouts in their downtime. Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machines connect to your iPhone or Android phone, Fitbit smartwatch, or Apple Health Kit via Bluetooth to let you set goals and track your calories, strides, miles, minutes and RPM.

This workout gear is so quiet it won't disturb anyone around you. (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $279 (was $349), amazon.com

The smart device not only tracks your progress but acts as a virtual trainer, working to help you improve your posture and engage your core while you train. It has eight resistance levels, an ergonomic design, and it’s so quiet you won’t lose focus or risk distracting others in the room. In other words, family movie night is no sweat with this covert workout buddy.

You can’t add more hours to the day but you can maximize the ones you’ve got with a tiny, hands-free home gym. Pretty genius if you ask me—or any of the hundreds of Amazon reviewers raving over the Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machine.

“I am rated 100% Disabled due to Permanent Progressive Multiple Sclerosis meaning my life had suddenly become largely sedentary and my ‘go to’ mobility device is a Scooter,” wrote one fan. “I can move my scooter along side the Cubii, turn the seat to 90 degrees and get exercise daily. I am delighted with the fact it is Bluetoothed to my phone which tallies my strides, minutes and calories and allows me to keep track of it daily, weekly, monthly and yearly.”

“I am a pretty active guy who happens to work a sedentary job as an accountant. Cubii helps to keep me a bit more active while in the office, and to reach my over all body fat reduction/strength training goals. I've lost a pound over the past week, without weight loss even being my goal,” wrote another happy shopper. “There was a bit of an adjustment period for me getting used to peddling on the Cubii while performing my work tasks, but I found that after this brief period of adjustment I was well on my way to more active sitting (lol).”

“It was easy to assemble, easy to connect to Bluetooth and really fun seeing my stats at the end of the day - especially realizing I pedaled six miles mindlessly!,” wrote a fit customer.

Today only, Amazon is selling Cubii Pro Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machines at a steep discount—save $70 and rescue your health, too.

Shop it: Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $279 (was $349), amazon.com

