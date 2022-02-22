The genius Cubii Jr under-desk workout machine is $50 off at Amazon, today only!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Cubii JR1 lets you get fit while you sit — and it's on sale today only! (Photo: Amazon)

Wish you could keep your blood pumping while you’re busy doing paperwork? Struggling with achy joints that are making you lose your motivation to even get off the couch? Well, guess what? You can still get in shape!

The Cubii JR1 Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machine is a genius little machine that lets you squeeze in a workout without even getting out of your seat — and today only, it’s $50 off in Aqua and Purple.

Amazon will give you free shipping on this, of course But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Thanks to ultra-smooth and stable nonimpact gears, the machines are gentle on joints and perfect for anyone trying to ease back into an exercise routine or hoping to supplement gym workouts in their downtime.

$199 $249 at Amazon

Exercise smarter

The Cubii JR1 Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machine connects to your iPhone or Android phone, Fitbit smartwatch, or Apple Health Kit via Bluetooth to let you set goals and track your calories, strides, miles, minutes and RPM. It even has an easy-to-read LCD screen that lets you know you’re on track.

The smart device not only tracks your progress but acts as a virtual trainer, working to help you improve your posture and engage your core while you train. It has eight resistance levels, an ergonomic design, and it’s so quiet you won’t lose focus or risk distracting others in the room.

You can’t add more hours to the day but you can maximize the ones you’ve got with a tiny, hands-free home gym. Pretty genius if you ask me — or any of the thousands of Amazon reviewers raving over the Cubii JR1 Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machine.

Shop it: Renewed Cubii JR1 Seated Under-Desk Elliptical Machine, $169 (was $249), amazon.com

Story continues

Cubii JR1 fits under your desk — and burns five times the energy of standing. (Photo: Amazon)

Easy weight loss

With over 7,800 five-star customer reviews for this device, the Cubii JR1 is getting great mileage.

“I gained a lot of weight when I broke my foot and ankle. I use this machine every day when working, for a minimum of six hours. Today is the first day that I have said hello to the scale since I started using this machine, and to my surprise, I have lost six pounds,” wrote a fan. “I also notice that I have less plantar and Achilles stiffness which makes me very happy.”

“I am disabled veteran with spinal cord injury and torn meniscus. I also do online school,” said another five-star reviewer. “Had this for a week already. ... I have already dropped 4 lbs. This machine is great, it’s smooth on the joints, I love using it!! I use it for about four hours a day. I’m hooked. It’s very quiet was extremely easy to [set] up, it [doesn’t] take up a lot of space and it’s quality made. If I could give it 100 stars I would. Outstanding product worth the money!”

$199 $249 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smart home:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.