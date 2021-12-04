Get fit while you sit! The genius Cubii Jr. workout machine is over $100 off right now—and it arrives before Christmas

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wish you could keep your blood pumping while you’re busy doing paperwork? Struggling with achy joints that are making you lose your motivation to even get off the couch? Well, guess what? You still have no excuse to remain out of shape, because it’s totally possible — in fact, it’s easy — to squeeze in a workout without even getting out of your seat.

The Cubii Jr. Compact Seated Elliptical — on sale for $180 at QVC (was $298, if purchased separately) — is a genius little machine that lets you stick to your fitness goals while watching TV, answering emails or even rehabilitating from an injury. Set up this cool gadget anywhere you are stationary — under a desk, beneath a dining room table, and yes, even at the foot of your couch.

And if you're new to QVC, the deal just got sweeter: use code HOLIDAY to get $15 off your first purchase.

In true QVC fashion, some great goodies are included: A nonslip mat keeps the base still even when you're vigorously moving. And there’s a display monitor to track stats like calories burned and distance. It comes in black with a splash of turquoise or purple. Rather not pay $180 all at once? You can go for five interest-free installments of $36 each.

Thanks to ultra-smooth and stable nonimpact gears, the machines are gentle on joints and perfect for anyone trying to ease back into an exercise routine or hoping to supplement gym workouts in their downtime.

It acts as a virtual trainer, working to help you improve your posture and engage your core while you train. It has eight resistance levels, an ergonomic design, and it’s so quiet you won’t lose focus or risk distracting others in the room. In other words, family movie night is no sweat with this covert workout buddy.

Says a fan: "I bought this a year and half ago and have used it everyday since then. It is solid and a great way for me to keep moving."

$180 $298 at QVC

