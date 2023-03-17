Get fit while you sit: The genius Cubii Jr. 2 workout machine is $70 off right now

Wish you could keep your blood pumping while you’re busy doing paperwork? Struggling with achy joints that are making you lose your motivation to even get off the couch? Well, guess what? It’s possible — in fact, it’s easy — to squeeze in a workout without even getting out of your seat. The Cubii Jr. 2 Compact Seated Elliptical — on sale for just $180 at QVC (was $249) — is a genius little machine. It lets you stick to your fitness goals while watching TV, answering emails or even rehabilitating from an injury. Set up this cool gadget anywhere you are stationary — under a desk, beneath a dining room table, and yes, even at the foot of your couch.

The Cubii Jr. 2, available in a great green color, is lighter than its predecessor and even easier to move around. It acts as a virtual trainer, working to help you improve your posture and engage your core while you train. It has eight resistance levels, an ergonomic design, and it’s so quiet you won’t lose focus or risk distracting others in the room. In other words, family movie night is no sweat with this covert workout buddy.

Thanks to ultra-smooth and stable non-impact gears, the machines are gentle on joints and perfect for anyone trying to ease back into an exercise routine or hoping to supplement gym workouts in their downtime. And there’s a display monitor to track stats like calories burned and distance. Check out this video to see it in action.

In true QVC fashion, some great goodies are included: A nonslip mat keeps the base still even when you're vigorously moving. Plus, if you're a first time customer, you can save $10 off your order with code SURPRISE. (You can also opt for five easy payments of $36 instead of shelling out all the money for the elliptical at once.)

Catch up on your correspondence or your fave shows as you exercise with the Cubii Jr. 2 seated elliptical machine. (Photo: QVC)

Take it from these happy (and healthy) customers, many of who swear by the Cubii Jr. 2 while working at home. "I sit at a desk all day and now instead of just sitting, I'm pedaling away. For me, it also relieves stress. I find it quiet enough to use even when I'm on the phone. Sorry I waited so long to buy one," shared one five-star reviewer.

Another added: "It's an easy and effective workout that can be done on conference calls, trainings, meetings, and while doing administrative work. It's great how quiet it is. I love the new size of the Cubii and am happy with the continued quality of the product. You won't be sorry you bought it!"

Other fans raved about using the machine following an injury. Said this exerciser: "I returned home from the hospital/rehab after four months and I still needed a walker to walk. I have a stationary bike, but I knew I wouldn't be able to get up and get on the bike. This was the perfect solution for me. I needed to strengthen my quad muscles. I did this every day and on my 70th birthday, I threw away my walker. I truly believe that Cubii did for me what no physical therapist could ever do."

